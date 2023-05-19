Who is Taj Cross? 10 things you did not know about talented actor

Taj Cross is a promising young American TV actor who has gained recognition for his role as Sam in the Hulu comedy series PEN15. But how well do you know the teenage actor? Learn more about the talented actor, including what he is up to now.

Actor Taj Cross on set during one of his productions where he acted as Gabe. Photo: Mark Taylor

Source: Getty Images

Despite not being in the industry for long, Taj Cross has captivated his audiences with his remarkable acting abilities and expertise. The talented teenage actor has secured several other roles following his appearance on PEN15, a Hulu comedy film.

Taj Cross's profile summary

Full name Taj Cross Gender Male Date of birth 11 February 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Venice, California, USA Current residence Venice, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jake Cross Mother Christena Karras Siblings Camille Cross Marital status Single Profession TV Actor Net worth $100, 000 Instagram @taj_cross

Interesting facts about Taj Cross

While Taj Cross is predominantly recognised as an actor, there are several intriguing details about him that remain unfamiliar. Here are some lesser-known facts about him you would find interesting.

1. He is currently in his teenage years

What is Taj Cross’s age? The American celebrity actor was born on 11 February 2004 in Venice, California, USA. He is 19 years old as of 2023.

2. He graduated in 2019

Initially, he attended a nearby primary school before transitioning to home-schooling due to the demands of his work. Despite the challenges, he successfully graduated high school in 2019.

3. He is an American actor

Cross rose to prominence when he joined the cast of Hulu's comedy series PEN15. He played the character Sam Zablowski. Other Taj Cross’s movies include the series Young Rock, where he has shared the screen with Dwayne Johnson and the recently released movie Big Boys.

4. He is active on Instagram

The renowned actor has garnered a significant Instagram following, where he exclusively maintains his social media presence. He joined the platform in 2016 and has since amassed many followers. He boasts over 73k followers.

5. He was a member of a musical theatre

In the 5th grade, he joined a musical theatre group that he remained a part of for two years. In an interview, he recounted accompanying a friend to her musical theatre classes, where the teacher included him in the activities. Then, he developed a passion for it and decided to sign up for the classes himself.

6. He is a pet lover

He has a strong affection for animals, dogs especially. Occasionally, he shares pictures of his beloved dog on his Instagram page.

7. He loves sports

In an interview, he shared his experience and engagement in sports. He said,

I was all about sports; I played three sports every day…I ran, like, so much that my heel crumbled into a million pieces. I was forced to wear a boot, so I couldn’t run or do anything for about a year and a half.

8. His parents are separated

When the movie star was young, his biological parents, Christena and Jake, separated. Subsequently, he moved in with his mother, with whom he lives with up to date. Furthermore, he lives with his mother's current partner, CJ Bonura.

9. His mother is an interior designer

Taj's mother founded Studio Karris, an interior design studio in Venice, California, United States. In addition, she works as a stage performer.

10. His role model is Heath Ledger

During an interview with Pop-Culturalist, he revealed that Heath Ledger's performance influenced his passion in acting, especially in The Dark Knight. Furthermore, he is a devoted fan of Timothée Chalamet and has watched all of his films.

Fast Facts about Taj Cross

How old is Taj Cross? He is 19 years old as of 2023. He was born in the year 2004. When is Taj Cross’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 11 February. Who are Taj Cross’s parents? His mother is called Christena Karras, and his father is Jake Cross. He also has a stepfather, CJ Bonura, his mother's current partner. What is Taj Cross’ height? He is 5 feet and 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. What is Taj Cross's net worth? The actor is allegedly worth $100,000.

Taj Cross is among the fastest-rising teenage talents in Hollywood. Since his first appearance in PEN15, his fan base has steadily grown, attesting to his increasing popularity.

Recently, Yen.com.gh published an article on Sophie Shalhoub. She is best known for being the adopted daughter of actor Tony Shalhoub and actress Brooke Adams.

Despite coming from a family of entertainers, she is yet to claim her spot in the industry as she only acted one-time as Lola in the TV series All Downhill from Here.

Source: YEN.com.gh