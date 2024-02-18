Top 10 crazy Mormon beliefs you might want to know

Mormonism is the religious tradition and theology of the Latter-day Saint movement of Restorationist Christianity. The religious organisation, known as Mormons, was started by Joseph Smith in Western New York in the 1830s. The organisation has generated interest from the public, especially for its beliefs. Discover some crazy Mormon beliefs that make the religion unique.

To traditional Christians, some of the beliefs and teachings of Mormonism seem strange, unique, and different. The main reason is that the religious organisation has individual beliefs that have made it a scapegoat for society and non-members who might not understand them. What are Mormons' unique beliefs?

Top 10 crazy Mormon beliefs

What are Mormons' unique beliefs? Mormon beliefs differ from traditional Christianity in various ways. One of the most significant differences is their views of the scriptures, which they interpret differently. The other difference is its views on the nature of God and salvation.

What else do they believe differently? Here are the top 10 weird Mormon beliefs you should know.

1. Mandatory tithing

Tithing in the Mormon churches is a mandatory requirement. According to the Latter Days of Saints theology, members must pay a whole, honest levy to make it to the highest kingdom of heaven. Tithing is one-tenth of one's annual income. However, it is left to each member to determine what constitutes income.

2. Drinking coffee is prohibited

The health code for the Latter-day Saints is based on teachings regarding healthy foods and substances that are not. According to Doctrine and Covenants 89, forbidden products include alcohol, tea, coffee, tobacco and narcotics. It also urges members to eat healthy foods like fruits and vegetables and to eat meat sparingly.

3. Baptism for the dead

Baptism for the dead is among the top weird Mormon beliefs. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints perform baptisms for the dead on behalf of their ancestors so they, too, can accept Jesus.

The practice, known as proxy baptism, is an ordinance involving a living person acting as a proxy to baptise a deceased person of the same sex.

4. The holy Trinity is not one

Mormons do not believe in the traditional concept of the Trinity. Instead, they consider the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit to be three separate beings with one purpose. In addition, they believe that the Father, Son, and Spirit do not comprise one God.

5. Three levels of heaven

The Mormon belief system comprises the three degrees of glory in the afterlife. These different degrees include the Celestial Kingdom, the Terrestrial Kingdom, and the Telestial Kingdom. The church believes that the apostle Paul briefly mentioned these degrees of glory in his writings in 1 Corinthians 15:40-42 and 2 Corinthians 12:2. According to the latter verse (NKJV);

I know a man in Christ who fourteen years ago—whether in the body I do not know, or whether out of the body I do not know, God knows—such a one was caught up to the third heaven.

6. Young men are required to serve missions for the church

Though not mandatory, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strongly encourages missionary service for young men aged 18 to serve for two years. Young women are welcomed, and seniors and married couples are encouraged to serve if able.

7. Mormons believe the Garden of Eden was located in Independence, Missouri

According to the founder and prophet of the LDS, John Smith, the Garden of Eden was located in or near Independence, Missouri. They believe that after God banished Adam and Eve from the garden, they went to Adam-and-Ahman, a short-lived 1838 LDS settlement located in Daviess County, Missouri.

8. Families are sealed together for eternity

Eternal families are sealed together through temple work and family history through all generations. To build a family relationship, members must be faithful to the promises made in the temple. They should also treat one another with kindness and love while striving to make their homes a bit of heaven on earth.

9. They once believed that God cursed black people

In the early teachings of the church, founder Joseph Smith and his successor Brigham Young once taught that black people were under the curse of Ham and the curse of Cain. Hence, at one point, black members were prohibited from the priesthood.

However, the church ended the priesthood ban in 1978 and disputed the idea that black skin was a sign of a curse in 2013.

10. They believe that believers can become gods

Mormons believe that all people are sons and daughters of God, and they can grow and progress spiritually until they become like God. They believe all people lived with God as spirit children before this life. The transformation is only possible with the atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Additional unusual facts about Mormons

What are some unusual facts about Mormons? There are several strange facts about the religion. Here are additional facts about the church.

They are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which Joseph Smith founded in 1830.

They believe that the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a prophet of God and that ancient prophets wrote their doctrine, the Book of Mormon.

Mormons wear special undergarments called temple garments to remind them of their covenant with the Mormon temple.

They are taught not to use foul language or swear. Swearing is using the name of God in a way that doesn't show respect for him.

What is controversial about Mormons?

The most significant controversy in the church was its history of racial prejudice. The beliefs were early teachings from founder Joseph Smith and successor Brigham Young, who advanced the theological idea that black people bore the curse of Cain.

What is the biggest difference between Mormonism and Christianity?

The most significant difference between the two is that Mormonism accepts extra books in their canon. In addition to the King James Version of the Bible, they also have the Book Of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants, and Pearl of Great Price.

Above are some crazy Mormon beliefs that many people might not know. They include various beliefs and teachings that may collide with other religions and teachings in Christianity.

