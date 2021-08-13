Khaby Lame has risen to be one of the most famous TikTokers in the world. The Senegalese-born Italy-based TikToker became known for his short comedy skits on the social platform. He rose from being a sacked factory worker to the fastest-growing content creator on TikTok.

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame. Photo: @Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame's creative way of entertaining his followers has won the hearts of many. He has over 101 million followers on TikTok and 34 million on Instagram. So, what is his story?

Profile summary

Birth name: Khabane Lame

Khabane Lame Celebrated name : Khaby Lame

: Khaby Lame Date of birth: 9th of March, 2000

9th of March, 2000 Place of birth: Senegal

Senegal Hometown : Chivasso, Turin

: Chivasso, Turin Khaby Lame's age: 21 years old (as of 2021)

21 years old (as of 2021) Career : Social media influencer

: Social media influencer Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Marital status: Single

Single Girlfriend : Zaira Nucci

: Zaira Nucci Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height : 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres)

: 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres) Famous for : His posts on Tiktok

: His posts on Tiktok Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Instagram account: @khaby00

@khaby00 Twitter account:

Facebook account: @khabylameofficial00

@khabylameofficial00 YouTube channel: @Khaby Lame official

Background information

Khabane Lame, popularly known as Khaby Lame, was born in Senegal on the 9th of March, 2000. However, his family left Senegal for Italy before he turned a year old. So, where does Khaby Lame live? The TikToker lives in Chivasso (province of Turin), where he creates some of his videos that have gained an impressive pool of followers in a very short time.

Although the influencer does not yet have Italian citizenship, he is widely recognised as the most famous Italian on TikTok. Besides, information about his education and family is not present in the public space.

However, the social media influencer was a skilful athlete in high school, especially in football and basketball; he played in the junior-level basketball championships.

The TikToker was a CNC machine worker before he was laid off in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis in Italy. Being jobless, he started creating funny videos on TikTok instead of searching for a new job.

TikTok sensation Khaby is the second most followed TikTok star. Photo: @Khaby Lame

Why is Khaby Lame so popular?

Globally, people have been wondering and asking the question, "Why does Khaby Lame have so many followers?" The social media influencer is the most famous Italian on social media because he posts funny videos of people who tend to complicate issues when tackling some tasks.

He does not speak in his videos. Instead, he makes unimpressed expressions and shrugs to the camera. So far, Khaby Lame's TikTok followers' count has increased to 101.6 million with his sarcastic mute videos. With more than 1.5 billion likes, he has become the second most-followed TikToker.

Although the most followed TikToker is Charlie D'Amelio with 122.2 million followers, it has been reported that if the social media influencer's popularity continues at this rate, he is well set to become the most followed person on TikTok.

What is Khaby Lame's language?

The TikToker is a Senegalese who speak English and Italian. Nevertheless, Khaby Lame's interview on his YouTube channel revealed that he speaks Italian fluently.

Who is Khaby Lame's girlfriend?

The famous TikToker's girlfriend is called Zaira Nucci. She is an artist and lives in Chivasso. She is among the best Instagram and social media stars in her country.

Although most people wonder if Zaira Nucci is Khaby Lame's wife, they are yet to marry. Nevertheless, not much has been said concerning their relationship, but their social media post shows things are going fine.

Khaby Lame's net worth

According to Net Worth Idea, the influencer's net worth is estimated at $2 million. He makes money online.

The story of Khaby Lame has shown that when one door closes, another opens when dedication is appropriately channelled. He has leveraged social media to make a name for himself. Apart from being an influencer, he is a model for the popular magazine DLuiRepubblica.

