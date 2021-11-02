20 popular family TV shows worth watching with family and friends

What are some of the most popular family TV shows you have watched? Some of these shows are classics and have received various accolades for their performances. Finding the best programme to watch as a family will make the moment memorable. This is because nothing beats spending time with your family while watching an exciting TV show.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and A Different World are some of the popular family TV shows. Photo: @NickAllStarBot, @KeeAliMalcolm

Source: Twitter

The number of TV shows available in this day and age are uncountable, thanks to the internet. You can now watch your favourite show on almost any device and have fun with friends and family.

20 popular family TV shows

What is the best family TV? Sometimes it isn't easy to find the appropriate TV show for a family setting. However, you will be glad to know that there are many family-friendly series' available. With the help of the internet, you can search for any series online and you will find where it is available.

The family TV series list below has some of the best shows to have aired on TV. The flicks vary from comedies, mysteries to dramas and thrillers.

1. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is seen on the cover art. Photo @KeeAliMalcolm

Source: Twitter

This classic TV sitcom is a must-watch for a family setting. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is about a teen, Will, who gets sent to live with his wealthy relatives in California. The show focuses on an upper-class Black American family as they go about their daily activities.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is highly recommended if you are looking for black family TV shows.

2. Modern Family

The Modern Family cover art. Photo: @ThrillyBlack

Source: Twitter

If you are looking for family drama TV shows, then Modern Family is the series for you. This show is hilarious and focuses on the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family who lives in the LA area. Modern Family showcases the different lives of the modern extended family setup.

3. The Great British Baking Show

The Great British Baking Show cover art. Photo: @netflixke

Source: Facebook

Are you wondering about what TV shows to watch as a family? Well, worry no more. The Great British Baking Show is a fun and entertaining way to pass the time with the family.

The series is a competition series about finding the best baker. The participants include people of all ages and from all walks of life.

4. Heartland

Heartland cover art. Photo: @Heartlandseriesfans

Source: Facebook

Heartland is Canadian a family comedy-drama series. The flick is set in the Rockies' foothills and revolves around the Heartland ranch. If you were looking for a TV show for your family, then Heartland is a recommended series for everyone.

5. Black-ish

The Black-ish TV show. Photo: @blackishABC

Source: Facebook

Black-ish is an American TV sitcom. The sitcom follows an upper-class African American family as they go on their daily routine. Black-ish tackles several socio-political issues but in a comedic manner. Themes include personal, social and political issues.

6. The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show cover art. Photo: @AndyGriffithShw

Source: Twitter

If you are looking for old family TV shows, then The Andy Griffith Show is the sitcom for you. It is centred around a small town with its residents.

The CBS show aired some episodes in black and white and was a hit series in the 60s.

7. Gilmore Girls

The Gilmore Girls cover art. Photo: @wilwonka

Source: Twitter

Hit flick Gilmore Girls is a television comedy-drama series from the United States. The show is well-known for its witty dialogue, cross-generational appeal, and effective blend of comedy and drama.

The series follows three generations of the Gilmore family. Their family tackles issues ranging from love, parenting to trying to get along with each other.

8. The Proud Family

The Disney Channel animated series, The Proud Family. Photo: @Blavity

Source: Twitter

The Proud Family is a Disney Channel animated television series created by Bruce W. Smith. The show first aired from September 15, 2001, to August 19, 2005.

The plot revolves around Penny's relationship with her parents, Oscar and Trudy. Penny desires to make them happy, as well as her siblings and her tough-as-nails grandma.

9. The Good Witch

The Hallmark Channel drama fantasy, The Good Witch. Photo: @gethotwire

Source: Twitter

This show is set in a town called Middleton. The protagonist, Cassie Nightingale, runs a local store. However, she has a secret. Cassie can make things happen magically.

The Good Witch is a Hallmark Channel drama fantasy and is guaranteed to have you and the family glued to the screen.

10. All About the Washingtons

The Netflix comedy series, All About the Washingtons. Photo: @allaboutthewashingtons

Source: Facebook

All About the Washingtons is a Netflix original comedy series created by Jeremy Bronson. The show first premiered on August 10, 2018. The series is about Joey and Justine Washington, a husband-and-wife team, struggling to raise their family.

Joey decides to call it quits as legendary hip-hop royalty. As a result, his wife, Justine, takes advantage of the opportunity to pursue her career.

11. Boy Meets World

The ABC Studio TV series, Boy Meets World. Photo: @BoyMeetsWorldSeries

Source: Facebook

Boy Meets World is a sitcom that originally aired on ABC in the United States. The show follows Cory Matthews, his brother, and best friend, as he goes about his daily life and learns life lessons.

12. Family Matters

The ABC and CBS sitcom, Family Matters. Photo: @CNdetei

Source: Twitter

Family Matters is a sitcom that first aired on ABC in the United States. It aired from September 22, 1989, to May 9, 1997, before moving to CBS on September 19, 1997, and ending on July 17, 1998.

The Winslow family, a middle-class African American family, living in Chicago, is the focus of the series. However, the show also focuses on Steve Urkel, their obnoxious nerdy neighbour.

13. Facts of Life

The Facts of Life American TV series. Photo: @CNdetei

Source: Twitter

The Facts of Life is a spin-off of Different Strokes, an American television series. The show focuses on Edna Garrett, the Drummonds' housekeeper, as she performs her duties in an all-girls boarding school.

14. Family Reunion

The Netflix series, Family Reunion. Photo: @TalkingWithTami

Source: Twitter

The sitcom Family Reunion follows the McKellan family as they relocate from Seattle to a small town in Georgia. Their traditional grandparents and life in the South put a strain on their big-city ways. Religion, fitting in, and race relations are among the topics addressed in the show.

15. A Different World

The NBC sitcom, A Different World. Photo: @OtGexclusive

Source: Twitter

A Different World is a spinoff of The Cosby Show, a well-known African American comedy sitcom. The show aired on NBC for six seasons, from September 24, 1987, to July 9, 1993. Critics praised A Different World for addressing social and political issues that were uncommon on television at the time.

16. Everybody Hates Chris

The popular American comedy series, Everybody Hates Chris. Photo: @CNdetei

Source: Twitter

Everybody Hates Chris, set in the 1980s, follows comedian Chris Rock's fight for respect. He's always in the shadow of his younger brother Drew, and his parents are harsh on him. As a result, Chris is bullied both at home and school.

17. The Bernie Mac Show

The popular family TV sitcom, The Bernie Mac Show. Photo: @bernie_show

Source: Twitter

This show follows Bernie Mac, a comedian, and his wife Wanda as they adjust to parenthood. Bernie adopts and raises his sister's three children after she enters rehab.

18. The Hardy Boys

The HULU TV show series, The Hardy Boys. Photo: @MelvinEmory

Source: Twitter

The Hardy Boys is an action-packed mystery series based on the same-named classic books. This show follows two brothers, Frank and Joe Hardy, trying to uncover the truth about something fishy going on in their town.

19. The Nanny

The HBO Max television series, The Nanny. Photo: @TheNannyTV

Source: Facebook

The Nanny is an American TV show that focuses on Fran, a cosmetic saleswoman who loses her job and becomes a nanny of three children. The HBO Max show is a fun watch as it covers the ups and downs of life.

20. Country Comfort

The American comedy television series, Country Comfort. Photo: @jill.j.mann

Source: Facebook

Country Comfort is an American comedy television series that airs on Netflix. Katharine McPhee plays an aspiring country singer whose career comes to a halt. So instead, she takes a job as a nanny for a widower who has five children. In the process, Katharine meets the band of her dreams.

Family TV shows are an excellent way for families to bond with one another. While watching the shows mentioned above, you can all laugh, cry and feel the suspense together. Therefore, the next time your family gets together for a gathering, suggest watching one of the shows listed above.

