HenDee19, Kency20 and 8 other majestic weddings that took Ghana by storm

In recent times, weddings in Ghana have been characterized by flamboyance, show of wealth and the power to make the whole event trend online for days.

Many people have become very particular about how they walk down the aisle and take months and years to plan unforgettable experiences.

A lot of detail goes into the planning process and many people are consulted to ensure that the wedding becomes the talk of the town.

Nowadays, weddings in Ghana have become a festival and one would have to be very particular about the way they turn up at such events.

From surfing the net and dictionaries for hashtags to getting the most talked-about vendors, Ghanaian weddings have become a full-time job for event planners.

People now charge a head and a leg just to coordinate weddings and the rich and famous do not mind digging deep into their pockets to create their own fairytale weddings.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 7 weddings in Ghana that made headlines on the news and were topics of discussion for weeks.

1. Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's wedding

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla got married to his wife and dentist Dr Loiusa Ansong in 2017 in a plush ceremony.

Their wedding made headlines after official photos from the ceremony got released online.

2. Hendee '19

The 2019 wedding between Henry, known on social media as Lil Henry Fitz and Dela, also known by the social media name Mrz Fitz, and was hashtagged#Hendee19, took over social media.

This wedding was attended by the high and mighty in society including Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere.

3. Kency 2020

Kennedy Osei's wedding to Tracy Ameyaw became the talk of the town for weeks following the extravagance that characterized the whole event.

The son of media mogul and businessman Osei Kwame Despite really outdid himself to show that his dad was one of the richest men in the country.

4. Dwomo fata Barima

The current wedding making massive waves online is the one between Anita Boakye, daughter of the CEO of Anita Hotel and Barima Osei Mensah, CEO of Adinkra Meat Pie. The wedding took a whopping 4 days to complete.

It is going down as one of Ghana's most expensive weddings yet.

5. THEDOXAUNION21

The union between one Sandra and Derek caught the eye of many on social media after their wedding cake popped up online.

Their cake could go down as the biggest wedding cake in Ghana yet. It was designed in a shape of a V8 car.

6. Sarkodie and Tracy

Rapper Sarkodie and Tracy took over social media with their July 17, 2018 wedding which saw Ghana's first hanging cake at a celebrity's wedding.

Many people in Ghana's entertainment space graced the wedding.

7. Royal Affair

The wedding of Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, daughter of Sam Korankye Ankrah of the Royal House Chapel trended for days after the man of God reportedly gifted the daughter $1 million.

8. Joe Mettle and Salomey

August 15, 2020, saw multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle, tying the knot to Salomey Selasie Dzisa. The wedding trended for days.

9. John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya

Actor John Dumelo wowed many on social media when he tied the knot to his ever-beautiful wife, Gifty.

10. Eugene Nkansah and Victoria Lebene

Popular Ghanaian blogger Eugene Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa and actress Victoria Lebene's wedding was very much publicised.

