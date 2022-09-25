What does the upside-down triangle symbol mean in contemporary society?

The inverted triangle symbol, or the upside-down triangle symbol, serves different purposes globally. Groups and organisations that have or use it deploy various forms of the triangle for their purpose. These forms have varying thicknesses on the sides with unique meanings. But today, most people look at it with suspicion or wariness compared to what groups and organisations used it for back then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The upside-down triangle symbol. Photo: @mikael_seegen, unsplash.com

Source: UGC

What does a downward triangle mean? It has different meanings depending on where, when, and how individuals or groups use it. For example, for mathematics and physics problems, it is used as a vector differentiator operator and as a symbol while calculating the pressure of substances. But during the German N*zi's time, it served to differentiate prisoners.

What is an upside-down triangle called?

The upside-down symbol also means the nabla. It originated from a semblance of a standing harp or an inverted letter of the Greek alphabet delta.

It may mean an unstable triangular system, not necessarily an equilateral triangle that collapses or tilts over when placed to its vertices. Since it does not rest on its base, it becomes impossible to stand.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Previous uses of the upside-down triangle symbol

Interestingly, the N*zis, during the second world war, used the upside-down triangle to classify prisoners. The shapes were sewn into their uniforms in concentration camps in different colours of upside-down triangle badges to identify those in prison according to their crimes.

Allegedly, criminals wore green triangles, while political prisoners such as communists, social democrats, and trade unions were required to wear a red upside-down triangle.

Photo: Moritz Mentges, unsplash.com

Source: UGC

What does an upside-down triangle tattoo mean?

The upside-down triangle symbol tattoo meaning may vary from one group of people to another. For a long time, some used the shape to depict the form of the female reproductive organ or femininity. But today, it can be identified as a gay pride symbol. However, the sign can generally symbolise feminity, strength, and positivity.

When it is a pink triangle tattoo or purple, it signifies that the bearer is gay or supports the LGBTQ movement. Before, those who identified with this movement secretly used this peculiar tattoo when the laws were still unfriendly to gay people and gay rights. But with the world becoming more tolerant of gay rights, people show them openly.

Contemporary uses of the upside-down triangle

People use the upside-down triangle in various ways to mean different things. Some of them are discussed below:

Power inverted triangle

The upside-down triangle symbolises a system of government where power belongs to the people. The unstable system may demonstrate a type of formation where power does not flow conventionally from up to the bottom but from down to the top. In this case, the people are seen as more powerful than the leaders who need their support to govern.

The people act as the support of the unstable triangle of power and put up with the leaders when they do the right things. However, once the leader errs, they withdraw their support immediately, resulting in the collapse or toppling of the leadership triangle.

Upside down triangle in market and health

A red upside-down triangle in markets and trading depicts a decrease in price or a downward trend in stocks. This is more pronounced in gold trading and share markets. A red one is also used in countries like India, Ghana, Egypt, and Thailand to represent family planning health and contraceptive services.

Upside down triangle symbol meaning in driving

Photo: @luismisanchez, unsplash.com

Source: UGC

When the upside-down triangle is displayed on the road as a traffic sign, it means yielding to other road users. This means that while on a particular lane, the driver facing the upside-down triangle is to give the right of way to the oncoming road users. However, when the upside-down triangle symbol appears in a truck, it is used to notify road users that the vehicle on which it appears is a slow-moving vehicle.

Political meaning

In the United States of America, the upside-down triangle can also mean an opponent to the left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement known as Antifa. A brandishing of this upside-down triangle will always be understood or .

The upside-down triangle symbol down symbol can mean many things, depending on the situation and location where it is displayed. The count is numerous, from cautionary purposes in driving and traffic control to its use in mathematics. Today, the symbol's meaning may have changed, but its use is unlimited.

Relationships are a vital part of human existence, and as published on Yen.com.gh, knowing what your partner likes or detests can help you build healthy boundaries. Moreover, to know and understand the other person's views, asking some weird questions can help.

What dose of weird questions do you need to ask? If you find this aspect challenging, you can check over 100 questions that you might want to consider asking. The good thing is that it will not look like you are prying into their personal space while asking them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh