Can petroleum jelly expire? Everything you need to know

Did you know petroleum jelly is more than a remedy for chapped lips? This versatile and affordable product has many uses beyond just moisturising dry skin. But besides its recreative and medicinal purposes, finding or using an expired one is rare. So, how long is its shelf life? And can petroleum jelly expire?

A high-angle view of a Vaseline PJ on a blue background. Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya

Source: Getty Images

Petroleum jelly can be a game-changer in your daily routine, from soothing minor cuts and burns to preventing blisters and protecting leather goods. However, it is rare to find someone concerned about the shelf life of petroleum jelly. But why is it so? And how long can it go before expiring?

What is petroleum jelly?

Petroleum Jelly (PJ), or petrolatum and white petrolatum, is a by-product of the leftover petroleum material from oil and gas production. It comes from hydrocarbons, refined into an odourless, semi-solid product. PJ, when used, works as a wax gel-like consistency that creates a barrier between the skin and the outside environment when applied to the skin.

Can petroleum jelly expire?

Yes, it can if it's opened or stored incorrectly. PJ, like most products, has a shelf life. It can stay for over ten years after being opened but using it can cause harm to your skin, especially if exposed to microorganisms. However, an unopened tub can last much longer.

Does Vaseline Jelly expire?

Close-up of Vaseline PJ brand container. Photo: Gado

Source: Getty Images

No, not really, but it can degrade. Vaseline doesn't quickly expire because it doesn't contain water. If left unopened, the product can last for a long time but will degrade with time.

Despite this, the manufacturer, Unilever, usually provides a three-year shelf life for their Vaseline jelly products. However, after the tub is open, it becomes vulnerable to bacteria from your fingers.

How do you know when Vaseline expires?

You can know if your Vaseline is going bad if you notice changes in the consistency of the product. In addition, if it develops an odour that was not there before, it is time to discard it. One final determinant is that if the product is in temperatures above 100 °F or 38 °C or below freezing point, it has a high chance of going bad.

Can bacteria grow in petroleum jelly?

Yes, it can. Despite lacking oxygen and nutrients, the product is not 100% safe from bacteria. Some bacteria can survive and even thrive in petroleum jelly, especially If exposed to water, air, and other contaminants.

Additionally, bacteria can form a slimy biofilm on the surface of Vaseline, providing enough oxygen in the environment for some organisms to survive and grow.

However, when left unopened and stored in the ideal environment, bacteria cannot grow because Vaseline is packaged in a sterile environment.

When should you not use petroleum jelly?

A photo of a person using Vaseline. Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya

Source: Getty Images

There are various instances in which you should not use a petroleum jelly product. If you notice an odour coming from your jelly tub after storing it, discard it. Also, suppose you have a skin condition like acne or oily skin.

In that case, most dermatologists suggest avoiding using petroleum jelly products on your skin as they can clog your pores, worsening your condition.

What happens if you use expired petroleum jelly?

Nothing. Because it contains no substances, medications, or chemicals that could become dangerous if they ran out, using an expired one has no pharmacological effects. If your jar's expiration date has passed, but it still appears and smells good, you should be able to use it.

FAQs

What is petroleum jelly? It is a by-product of the leftover petroleum material from oil and gas production. It comes from hydrocarbons, refined into an odourless, semi-solid product. Can Vaseline expire? Yes, it can if it's opened or stored in unfavourable conditions. Like most products, Vaseline can go bad over time if exposed to bacteria deteriorating the product quality. Does Vaseline Jelly expire? No, not really, but it can degrade. Vaseline Jelly doesn't quickly expire because it doesn't contain water. If left unopened, it can last for a long time but will degrade over the duration. How do you know when Vaseline expires? You know when your Vaseline expires if its consistency changes or you notice an unfamiliar smell. How long does Vaseline last on the skin? According to the manufacturer, Vaseline lasts 24 hours on the skin. In addition, Vaseline takes about 15 seconds to get fully absorbed into the skin. Can bacteria grow in petroleum jelly? Yes, it can. Bacteria can grow in Vaseline If exposed to elements such as water and air. When should you not use petroleum jelly? You should not use Vaseline when you notice changes in the consistency, strange smell or if it reacts badly with your skin.

Can petroleum jelly expire? Yes, it can, if and when exposed to bacteria and microorganisms. However, Vaseline can last over ten years when stored in the perfect environment under the required temperatures and left unsealed. However, manufacturers put a shelf life of three years for their products to ensure product quality control.

Does chewing gum expire? Yen.com.gh published an informative article about the longevity of chewing gum and why there are no expiry dates on them.

Chewing gums are some of the most consumed candy products worldwide. However, have you ever wondered if your favourite gum brand can go bad? And if not, why?

Source: YEN.com.gh