Facial piercings: 20 creative ideas for men and women that are in Vogue

Facial piercings have been popular since time immemorial. People have piercings to express themselves, honouring culture, paying homage to their idols, or as fashion trends. Certain societies or groups knew some designs, but the pop era has seen different groups of people try new trends.

What piercing is best for my face? To know what kind of facial piercing suits you, look at the facial piercings chart and understand your anatomy. For example, some piercings are well suited for narrow faces, while others look good on people with wider faces. This, however, should not stop you from going for that piercing as there is beauty in diversity.

20 types of facial piercings

Traditionally, most women and men wear ear studs. However, there is so much more out there to try out. Here are the top 20 creative facial piercings for men and women.

1. Philtrum piercing

It is good to know your pain tolerance before going for this piercing, as the area around your philtrum is packed with nerve endings, making it hurt more than other areas. Nevertheless, the philtrum piercing is cute, and despite being easily noticeable, it still appears decent in some formal settings and among the most reserved types of piercings.

2. Helix piercing

The helix piercing is done in upper ear cartilage to insert and wear a piece of jewellery. This is the piercing you go for if you enjoy loud accessories and boldly show off your piercings. This kind of piercings heals between 3 to 6 months.

3. Ashley piercing

This is a single piercing that goes directly through the centre of the bottom lip, exiting through the back of the lip. To take the Ashley piercing, understand your anatomy and especially the size of your lips. The outcome of an Ashley Piercing on thin lips may appear different from those of bigger or thicker lips.

4. Snakebite piercing

This piercing goes by that name because the placement of the piercing resembles a snake bite. A snake bite piercing is a double lip piercing that sits near the outer corners of the lower lip's edge. Once you have this piercing, avoid sour like toothpaste or mouthwash until the piercing heals.

5. Tragus piercing

This piercing involves the perforation of the tragus, which projects immediately in front of the ear canal. The good thing about this kind of piercing is that it is not as painful because the tragus does not have many nerve endings. This piercing is excellent if you enjoy inserting and wearing jewellery on your face.

6. Simple nostril piercing

The nostril piercing goes through the soft cartilage that surrounds the outside of the nasal passages. This type of piercing is common and looks good on everyone. The good thing with the nostril piercing is that it can be done on any nose part, even the dimple. Unfortunately, it takes 4 to 6 months for this piercing to heal. Nevertheless, this is one of the most common people's face piercings.

7. Conch piercing

This is done on the external human ear called the concha. A conch piercing, like many others, will have you experience sharp pain and pressure when being pierced, and later on, a hot, throbbing pain. As a result, conch piercings are becoming more popular each year.

8. Rook piercing

This is a cartilage piercing in the uppermost ridge of your inner ear, located above the tragus in the anti-helix. When piercing, the technician uses a concave-like needle to go through the cartilage of your rook and then insert the jewellery. This piercing is not easily noticeable unless you have loud jewellery.

9. Dimple piercing

You thought the dimple piercing is only for individuals that have dimples? You're mistaken. Dimple piercings are performed on the cheeks around the area where dimples are usually located. They are the most popular cheek piercings. Dimple piercings should be ideally placed, or else they could cause damage to your teeth over time.

10. Industrial piercing

The industrial piercing consists of two piercings in one. A straight barbell links the two ear piercings, typically located in the helix and anti-helix. The piercer can get creative and modify the piercing to an individual's liking. This piercing was previously associated with punk styles, but today, different people have embraced it.

11. Cupid bows piercing

This is also called the Medusa piercing. This piercing is done above the lip, on the cupid bow. Some people choose to have single piercings while others go for double or even more. With this kind of piercing, you must carefully select your jewellery not to ruin your teeth.

12. Surface piercing

Are facial piercings bad? No, if done correctly. You can experiment with surface piercing, and you will love it. Surface piercings on the face are for the bold. The piercer will pinch the skin that you want to be pierced and stick the needle straight through. It will take at least three months for any surface piercing to heal.

13. Septum

Septum rings are beautiful and one of the most popular facial piercings. Septum piercings go through the narrow strip of skin on the septum just before the cartilage starts. They are best done on noses with wide septums though anyone can be pierced. Septum rings are stylish and trendy and loved by many because you can hide them in conservative settings.

14. Monroe piercing

The Monroe piercing is placed off-centre, above the upper lip on the left-hand side. Marylyn Monroe’s beauty spot inspired the name of the piercing. The Monroe piercing sits on the left side of the top lip. Go for the Monroe piercing if you fancy uncomplicated and decent mouth piercings.

15. Double nose piercing

A double nose piercing is best done after you have had your first nostril piercing and healed. This piercing is stylish and tempting, especially after you have had your first nose piercing. Double nose piercing can either be done adjacent to the first piercing, on one side of your nose or the other end of the nose.

16. Spiderbite piercing

What is the most attractive piercing? Of course, all piercings are distinct and lovely. However, the spider bite piercing is among the most attractive piercings you can have. As the name suggests, this kind of piercing resembles a spider bite when piecing, two separate piercings placed near each other off to one side of the lower lip area.

17. Labret piercing

A Labret piercing takes any adornment that is attached to the lip. Many people, however, refer to Labret as a piercing that is below the bottom lip, above the chin. A Labret is cute, but if not done or worn correctly, one can ruin their teeth due to the stroking of the jewellery on the teeth.

18. Eyebrow piercing

An eyebrow piercing can be done on an area around the eye. Eyebrow piercings can be painful, and so your piercer should have a numbing cream before starting the process. Eyebrow piercings are rarely permanent. They can, however, last for years, depending on your anatomy.

19. Daith piercing

A Daith piercing is a piercing of the fold of cartilage that's just above the entrance to your ear canal. Apart from its aesthetic value, legend has it that daith piercing can help with migraines, anxiety, and other symptoms. This is, however, not proved by science.

20. Madonna piercing

The only difference between a Madonna piercing and a Monroe piercing is that the former is done on the right side of the lip while the latter is done on the left side of the lip. The Madonna piercing is striking, and one can experiment with different ring sizes.

Piercers invent new methods and new modifications for piercings every day. A creative and stylish piercer will introduce you to a new piercing you have never seen. Facial piercings are stunning and, despite not being approved in every setting, appear lovely. However, some facial piercings are not accepted in specific professional settings. That is why it is essential to research the piercing you want if you are just getting started in your career life.

