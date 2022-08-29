100 weird questions to ask your friends or colleagues to break the ice

Most relationships are born out of social interactions. But then, keeping them brand new every day is a different conversation. One of the surest ways to keep the fire burning is to know and understand how the other person thinks. And knowing the right dose of weird questions to ask a friend or colleague will help build healthy boundaries.

The kind of weird questions to ask anyone will vary depending on the bond you share. Some people find it cringe to be asked anything about their sexual relationships, while others do not mind. Nonetheless, there are thousands of questions you can ask your friends without sounding like you are prying into their personal space.

Fun icebreaker questions

Did you just meet someone and are unsure how to start a conversation with them? Then, you could try out some of these lines on them to start a conversation.

Do you have any bizarre talents or skills that nobody but yourself knows about, and are you keen on sharing such with me?

Do you have any useful make-out ideas that you like to share?

What makes you flustered easily?

How would you normally respond when your crush is around?

What would your escape plan look like if the zombie apocalypse happens?

Do you have a feeling about how you are going to pass away?

If you had a time machine, would you travel to the future or go back to the past?

If your life ever makes it into a movie, which actor or actress will play your character without missing a beat?

What do you think about love at first sight? Would you want to walk past your crush again to get a second chance at love?

What is the most laughable moniker that you have ever heard anyone address you by?

What is the weirdest thing you have ever wasted money on?

What is that thing that you hate explaining to people about yourself, and when would you tell them to stop asking you?

What transpired the last time you had a near-death experience? So, what are your sincerest thoughts about potatoes and avocados? Have you ever killed a person before because I think I am dying for you, and it's so smooth you must have a lot of body counts for experience? What’s your justification for your presence on this planet?

Weird questions to ask your crush

Do you have someone that you have been secretly admiring, and now you have the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with them? Preparing random weird questions to ask them will make your conversation interesting.

Have you gone on vacation lately?

How do you place a roll of tissue paper, under or over?

If you were to be a topping for pizza, what would you choose to be and why?

Do you believe that I am a lovable person?

Would you preferably be two times smarter or two times more gorgeous?

Which would you choose between happiness or knowledge?

If a person would be your chair for a year, who would it be and why would you choose them?

What would peanut butter be called if it was not referred to as peanut butter?

What do you think you spend extravagantly on?

What superhero would you want to become if you had a choice and could become one?

Do you enjoy scrutinizing people? What do you like scrutinizing about them?

How would you want your body to be discarded after you pass away?

Would you eat human meat if that was all you were left with in a cursed world?

What’s that one thing that you think I would be convinced of about you?

What is the amount of time a food can spend on the floor before it is considered bad to ingest and would you eat it regardless if it was your only meal?

If the only surviving people in the world are you and me, would you still love?

Could you please tell me the most controversial thing about yourself?

What question would you normally not answer when asked, and can I ask regardless?

What are the weirdest and bizarre things that you believe in?

What would the moniker on your gravestone declare?

What do you think is the most effective way to hide a body from the cops?

If you had a ticket that would allow you to fly anywhere you choose in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

What questions are you most comfortable with asking and being asked?

Do you know what breadfruit is?

If I unexpectedly passed away, how would you react?

What job would you take on if you had sufficient money not to have to worry about being broke ever in your life?

Provocative questions to ask someone

What are uncomfortable questions to ask someone to initiate a conversation? There are some disturbing questions to ask your friends if you are planning to weird them out and make them think outside their daily activities. Some of these questions would mostly have near to zero chances of occurring.

If I was contaminated with a virus that would evolve me into a zombie in a couple of minutes, would you terminate me before I turn, or will you wait until I become a zombie?

What’s the most frightening thing you could imagine?

What would you do if no one was allowed to have an opinion about you?

What’s the most fascinating question you ask someone when you are attempting to understand them and their belief system?

What do you want to be known for when you must have said your goodbyes to this world?

Would you prefer to be a dog or a cat if reincarnation exists?

How many ants can you overpower if all the ones on your continent decide to attack you?

If all seasonings suddenly get wiped off from reality except for one, which would it be and why?

What is your most biased take when it comes to people?

What would the movie or book about your life be titled?

Would you rather have been int*mate with a horse and no one knows or not be int*mate with a horse and everybody is convinced that it happened?

If you were to win the lottery, what would you do with your newfound wealth?

What is that thing that means the world to you even though you hardly ever talk about it?

Where would you like to be 50 years from now?

What’s the strangest creature you would want as a plaything?

If it is announced that the world will be ceasing to exist in 24 hours. How would you want to go through the rest of your moment on Earth?

If good people unexpectedly start to look gorgeous and bad people begin to look messy, would you be pretty or ugly?

If you are granted the opportunity to get any made-up creature as a pet, what would you choose and why?

Weird random questions to ask

What are some fun random questions? Below are some fun questions to ask friends when you are all trying to sustain a conversation and keep the relationship closely knitted.

Which popular person in history would you like to go on a date with granted that it was possible?

What’s the strangest thing you find stunning in a person?

If you could pick a day to live every other day, what day would it be and why?

What can you talk about for hours without thinking that it was a waste of time afterwards?

If you were a lifeless thing, what would you choose to be and why?

What do you believe is the most pleasing thing about you?

If you could make alterations to your physical outlook, what would you change and why?

What’s the thing you respect the most in the person that you loathe the most?

If your home is suddenly ablaze with fire, what’s the first thing you will save?

What colour is your current underwear right now?

If reality was like a video game, what level would you be playing now?

Would you like to get sushi with me?

Could you give me some charity?

How long do you think a couple should court before getting wedded?

What's one song that you can sing word for word?

Do you believe that ghosts are real?

Which planet would you go to if you were allowed to go to any of them?

What's that thing that you would like to do differently if you had the opportunity?

Have you ever had to take care of any older or ill relative?

What is one thing that you are most proud of about yourself?

What are the things you would buy if you have one billion dollars to spend?

What are the types of songs that you will sing along to anywhere and anytime?

How and where did your parents meet?

What was the biggest kitchen error that you made?

What's that one thing that will continually make you smile?

What's one skill you would love to learn and master?

What chore do you hate to do the most when you are at home?

Which country would you move to if you were given the chance to be spontaneous in your choice?

Which term would you resort to if you could only use it till the end of your life?

Would you prefer to have more intellect over looks?

What’s your most uncomfortable moment in grade school?

Would you rather sit at home or go out to party on a Friday?

If you were proposed to go to space with any person of your choice, who would it be?

Do you enjoy spending time at the museums?

What type of animal gives you the most pleasure to see when you visit the zoo?

What would be the name of your alter ego if you had one?

What is the first thing that you would buy after getting a million dollars?

What is the most ridiculous action that you have participated in, in your entire life?

If you had the chance to eat beside a celebrity at a restaurant, who would it be and why would you choose them?

If you had less than a day to do anything you want in your country, what would you start with?

If you could become any Hollywood celebrity of your choice, who would they be?

What is that important thing that makes you believe that getting out of bed is a no-brainer?

What is the best way to halt a conversation with someone who is becoming irrationally impolite?

The amount of weird questions to ask your friends is inexhaustible. You can choose to ask something real or create make-believe scenarios. The goal is to keep the conversation going.

