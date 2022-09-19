Over the years, people's skin colour somehow draws the public's attention, either negatively or positively. Generally, Africans have a black or dark skin tone. However, it has been discovered that some people have darker skin tones than others, depicting the African man's uniqueness and aesthetic beauty. But then, who is the blackest person in the world?

They say black is beautiful, but this was not the case man decades ago as the whites saw people with dark skin colour as ugly and inferior. Nevertheless, civilisation eradicated this racial philosophy. With this, people with dark skin tones are now appreciated as they redefine the meaning of human beauty.

Who is the blackest person in the world?

The position of the blackest person in the world is not yet specific and does not have a Guinness World Record. However, some persons have been recognised for their darker skin tones and are widely believed to be the blackest people on earth. Below is a rundown of these rare personalities!

World's darkest man

The darkest man is linked to the picture of an African man who recently caused a frenzy online. Many call him the darkest man on the earth due to his dark skin tone and black eyes. Though the blackest man in the world's name is unknown and verified, people worldwide have awarded him that position.

World's blackest woman

Full name : Nyakim Gautech

: Nyakim Gautech Nickname : Queen of the dark

: Queen of the dark Date of birth: 27th January 1993

27th January 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Gambela, Ethiopia

Gambela, Ethiopia Profession: Model

Nyakim Gautech is the world's only publicly known blackest person or woman. She is an American model born in Ethiopia to South Sudanese parents. At 14, her parents fled the civil war in the country to Kenya and then relocated to the United States.

Initially, Nyakim revealed she was ashamed of her colour and was scorned for it in high school. However, today, she is an agitator for people to be proud of their skin colour. In her statement on her Instagram page, the model said,

Black is bold, black is beautiful, black is gold. Don't let American Standards damage your African soul.

The gorgeous model is widely known on international fashion runways and has many fans because of her unique colour. Because of her colour, she was rumoured to have the Guinness World Record for the blackest person in the world. But then, she debunked the news, and the officials of Guinness also falsified the claims.

World's blackest baby

The gender and name of the child are not verified yet, but the baby possesses black skin, eyes, and lips. Many have stated that the child will grow up as a handsome boy or a pretty girl.

Everyone is uniquely made and should be comfortable and proud of their skin colour. Though it is not documented in the Guinness book of records for the blackest person in the world, these distinctive people mentioned not only set a pace for others but are generally accepted to hold that position.

