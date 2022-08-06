Hot weather is the enemy of productivity. What could have been a great day of work outdoors turns into an all-out fight to avoid sunlight. People sprint indoors, crank their air conditioning up to patently dangerous levels, and do everything possible to ensure that the endless outdoor heat doesn’t manage to reach the living room. So, which is the hottest city in the world?

The hottest city in the world experiences temperatures of more than 100 highs. Most of these places experience raised temperatures not in just a one-off occurrence but rather as a regular occurrence. Most of these places are in tropical megacities and arid deserts.

Which is the hottest city in the world?

People who live in the coldest places always dream about warm places. While this might be a good dream, people living in the hottest cities might think otherwise due to the extremely high temperatures. So here is a list of the top 10 hottest cities in the world ranked by temperature.

1. Djibouti City, Djibouti

Hottest month : July

: July Coldest month: January

January Average temperature: 86.9°F/30.5°C

86.9°F/30.5°C Highest recorded temperature: 115°F

Which is the hottest city in the world? Djibouti is one of the driest and hottest cities in the world. The lowest temperatures rarely go below 70°C. The hottest month of the year is July, when the city experiences average temperatures of 98. Sometimes, the temperatures go as high as 106.

Even though the city experiences some of the harshest weather conditions, it has some fascinating features thanks to the African and French influences. Those who manage to withstand the heat enjoy lively festivals, various architecture and cuisine and unique Islamic artefacts.

2. Khartoum, Sudan

Hottest month : May

: May Coldest month : January

: January Average temperature : 64°F/17.8°C

: 64°F/17.8°C Highest recorded temperature: 118.0°F /47.8°C

Khartoum is the major trading point for North African regions, with a population of more than five million. Unfortunately, the city's suffering economy has been a significant cause for strife, such as the 2019's Sudanese Revolution.

Khartoum city is another hot city that cannot go unmentioned. The average temperatures in the city are 64°F/17.8°C, while the highest is as high as 118.0°F /47.8°C. The city experiences the highest temperatures in May. Even though the city is constantly dry, its location on the Nile offers a bit of relief during the hottest days in summer, making it more tolerable.

3. Jizan, Saudi Arabia

Hottest month: July

July Coldest month: January

January Average temperature: 86.7°F/30.4°C

86.7°F/30.4°C Highest recorded temperature: 117°F

Jizan is situated next to the Red Seas on the Southern end of the Tihamah plains extending to the Saudi Arabian coast. It is the country's agricultural hub, thanks to its fertility and solid infrastructure. It is globally recognized for its production of tropical fruits.

What is the hottest city in the world? Jizan is one of the hottest cities in the world. The city’s lowest temperatures are 74°F, with the highest being 100°F. January is the coldest month of the year for this city, where the temperatures are nearly 80°F.

4. Kassala, Sudan

Hottest month : May

: May Coldest month: January

January Average temperature : 86.5°F/30.3°C

: 86.5°F/30.3°C Highest recorded temperature: 118°F

Kassala city is located in the eastern region of Sudan, bordering Eritrea. It has close to 400,000 people living and working in this city. Unfortunately, they experience increasing hot and drought-ridden conditions making life challenging for its people.

It is one of the hottest cities in the world, with summer being the harshest of them all. The Gash River becomes dry during this period, increasing temperatures to around 103. On average, the monthly temperatures stay above 90.

5. Yelimane Cercle, Mali

Hottest month : May

: May Coldest month : January

: January Average temperature: 86.2°F/30.1°C

86.2°F/30.1°C Highest recorded temperature: 117°F

Mali is popularly known as home to some of the hottest cities in the world. For instance, in 1988, the temperatures were as high as 118.8. Others claimed that they were as high as 130. Yelimane Cercle is particularly one of the hottest cities in the Kayes region of Mali.

The hot dessert's lowest temperatures are around 90, with the highest being above 105 in April and May. Even though it is scorching during the day, the temperatures fluctuate between highs and lows. However, they are uncommon to go below 70, especially during winter nights.

6. Niamey, Niger

Hottest month : May

: May Coldest month: January

January Average temperature : 85.6°F/29.8°C

: 85.6°F/29.8°C Highest recorded temperature: 120°F

Niamey has a population of more than one million. Some of the things they tend to enjoy in Niamey include:

Modern amenities

Fascinating sporting activities

Open-air markets

Extremely high temperatures

Even though the city is wetter than most parts of the country, the heat is constant. Throughout the year, the lowest temperature experienced never goes below 90. On the other hand, the highest temperatures of up to 100 are experienced between March and May.

7. Atbara, Sudan

Hottest month: June

June Coldest month: January

January Average temperature: 85.5°F/29.7°C

85.5°F/29.7°C Highest recorded temperature: 118°F

Atbara is located on the White Nile on the northern side of Khartoum in Sudan. It is home to over 100,000 people. The city is the economic hub of the community, thanks to the railroad.

Additionally, the city experiences the hottest temperature in the world today. For a whopping seven months yearly, the people of Atbara experience high temperatures of more than 102. On the other hand, the nights of November to February go to as low as 60.

8. Bosaso, Somalia

Hottest month: July

July Coldest month : January

: January Average temperature: 85.1°F/29.5°C

85.1°F/29.5°C Highest recorded temperature: 114°F

Bosaso is the third largest city in Somalia and one of the hottest in the world. The people of Bosaso have the most vibrant region characterized by trade, retail, education and tourism. So what is the top 10 hottest place in the world? It is one of the top 10 hottest places in the world.

Due to the temperatures in this city, climatic changes and conditions have been the greatest cause of conflict over the years. The lowest monthly average temperatures never go below 70, while the highest rise goes up to 90 between March and October.

9. Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Hottest month: July

July Coldest month: January

January Average temperature: 84.3°F/29.1°C

84.3°F/29.1°C Highest recorded temperature: 112°F

Mecca is not only one of the hottest cities in the world, but it is one of the busiest, given that it is the birthplace of Muhammad and the holiest city in Islam. Every year, the city's population expands from the standard 1.5 million to nearly four million during the one week of Haji in July.

Mecca weather is one of the hottest as the summer highs averages at or more than 100 for six months. It experiences scarce rainfall of about four inches through the winter thunderstorms. Even though the rains are usually low, the city experiences flash flooding due to its low altitude.

10. Sur, Oman

Hottest month: June

June Coldest month : January

: January Average temperature: 83.6°F/28.7°C

83.6°F/28.7°C Highest recorded temperature: 117°F

Sur city is located in the Gulf of Oman. It is an essential trading port that boasts a colourful sea-loving community with numerous authentic dhows. In addition, the cultural and picturesque architectural landscape make the place stand out.

In May and June, the average temperatures are around 94. On the other hand, the coldest months are between December and March, with the average temperature being 70. During the cold season. The city experiences about three inches of annual rainfall.

Frequently asked question

What is the hottest place on earth? Death Valley, California, USA, holds the record for recorded hottest air temperature. What is the highest Jacobabad temperature ever recorded? The highest temperature ever recorded was 188.4°F/48.0°C on 20th April. What are the five hottest cities in the world? The top five hottest cities in the world are Djibouti, Khartoum, Jizan, Kasala and Yelimane. Do human beings live in Death Valley? Yes, they do. However, it is the most sparsely populated region, with around 576 people. Does it ever rain in Death Valley? Yes, it does. Death Valley averages about 2.2 inches of rainfall every year. Which is the coldest city in the world? Yakutsk, Russia, is the coldest city in the world. Can humans survive 130 degrees? Yes, they can. However, at 130 degrees F, the survival time of a human being begins to decrease.

Every continent has their hot spots when it comes to the hottest city in the world. Even though some are not hot all year long, some months are hotter than others. Regardless, people from these regions have found the right means of surviving the extremely high temperatures that occur from time to time.

