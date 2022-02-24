A male student of the University of Ghana-Legon goes viral with a cross-dressing outfit to graduation video on social media

The young man wore a ladies outfit with 6-inch heels to his graduation as seen in a video he made to mark his educational feat

The viral video has generated a lot of conversations online with many netizens talking and questioning his choice of look for his graduation

A Ghanaian graduate is causing tongues of social media users to wag on the internet with a video going viral of himself as he crossed dressed to his graduation.

The young man identified as Xorlali wore a ladies outfit to his graduation and scored his look with a 6- inch heels as seen in the video making waves online.

Xorlali's video has spark lots of conversations online with some netizens amazed by his choice of clothes and others expressing distaste for his outfit.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on twitter, Xorlali was seen in a royal blue jumpsuit with both arm sides made of lace and an open based-edge. He threw on a white and navy blue corset over the jumpsuit.

The cherry on the cake was his choice of shoes, a transparent 6-inch high heels which he confidently pranced in as he showed his great dance moves with his graduation sash over his neck.

Some social media reaction

@ayimah_daniel

"The great things one can achieve by just embracing themselves. @xorlaliplange life is not done with you. Continue soaring"

@AhineeQ

"I love how this distasteful tweet rather brought out appraisals and recommendations for him. Still you are very stupid for this tweet"

@eltonjay_

"this is free advert for a very good young fashion designer !"

@_manji_

"Xorlali is a highly paid Fashion designer who owns his own clothing line and an amazing walk in store, has a first class and makes fabulous and expensive outfits with an extensive clientele. He has workers and pays them well. He’s creating jobs, yet he’s the problem? rest."

