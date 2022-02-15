Popular Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine, has gifted celebrated Ghanaian artiste, Wanlov The Kubolor with a lovely Val's day

The cross-dresser melted the heart of Wanlov The Kubulor with an artistic painting piece inspired by the iconic animation, the Lion King

Photos of Angel's gift to Wanlov The Kubolor has surfaced online and has got lots of fans and netizens react to it on social media

Popular Ghanaian transgender and marginalized group activist, Angel Maxine, has surprised award-winning Ghanaian musician, Wanlov The Kubolor, with Val's day gift today, February 14th, 2022.

The outspoken social media sensation visited the artiste in his house where his sibling, Sister Derby was also present to gift him a painting inspired by the Lion King Cartoon.

Wanlov The Kubolor's paint gift had a lion figure painted on a canvas with the head of the lion replaced with that of the artist and his dreadlocks as its mane.

The Toto singer shared images of Angel Maxine's visit to the house on his social media pages where he showed the gift and expressed much appreciation to his good friend, Angel.

The musician captioned saying :

"got a Vals day gift from @angelmaxinetv ... #LionKing #Rootfasza #RootedLion #WanLion #IronLionZion"

The visuals from the Valentine day visit which is already making waves online has generated lots of reactions from netizens and social media users on the internet.

Social Media Reactions

@ginaleha

"V day gift even! Love to you both"

@kwame_a_

"The lion get more Rasta"

@suhaidatu

"I live! True love on Display! Angel caught you in the good light"

@reallifegoddess

"Such a thoughtful yet funny gift"

@yur_sensei

"You already dey like this kind tin"

@_00.dsa

"bro said when he wakes up, not throughout the day"

