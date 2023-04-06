15 of the most famous handlebar moustache of all time that you'll love

Have you ever heard of the famous handlebar moustache? This facial hair style dates back to the 18th century when soldiers wore it to differentiate themselves from civilians. It is distinguished by its upward-curving ends, which mimic bicycle handlebars. While the style has gone in and out of fashion over the years, it remains popular among certain groups, including hipsters, actors, athletes, motorcyclists, and those who love vintage aesthetics.

Different handlebar moustache designs. Photo: @xnplvx, @senseisfp, @beertabb on Instagram (modified by author)

The handlebar moustache is a unique facial hair style that has been around for centuries. This dapper and bold look is ideal for exuding confidence and showcasing your unique personality. To complete the look, a statement moustache must be paired with an equally stylish haircut. Fortunately, it fits itself exceptionally well to a wide range of haircuts.

15 most famous handlebar moustaches styles

What is the most famous moustache? For years, handlebar moustaches have been a popular fashion choice among men. The distinctive appearance of a handlebar moustache can be traced back to the Victorian era. Many renowned men have worn them, and their styles have become legendary. Here are the most famous handlebar moustache designs.

1. English style

A man in an English-style stache. Photo: @tomdarinliskey

The English style is dark in colour and has a medium thickness. It is waxed to make it more symmetrical and easy to pull out at the ends to resemble a handlebar on a bicycle.

2. The classic handlebar moustache

A man is getting a classic handlebar style. Photo: @gentlemenbarberclub

To achieve the classic handlebar look, apply a small amount of facial styling product and mould the "handlebars" with your fingertips. It will look fantastic with wavy hair of medium length.

3. Subtle handlebar

A man rocks a subtle handlebar look. Photo: @aliriazchaudhary

This design is moderately dense, resembling a lengthy facial hair handlebar. The ends are slightly rounded, but there is no indication of product use. This style is ideal for a casual look.

4. Angel wing design

This famous handlebar moustache is dense and short, giving the impression of an angel's wings above the upper lips. It has a clear outline and retains its shape while blending in with the beard.

5. Thick handlebar with a full beard

A man in a car rocking a thick handlebar with a full beard. Photo: @muhammadsheraz

This design is the best option for those with dense facial hair, as it requires minimal effort to style. To achieve it, pair a full beard with a Caesar haircut. As thick facial hair necessitates extra care when cleansing, always consult an experienced barber.

6. Thin upturned handlebar

A man with a thin upturned handlebar and glasses. Photo: @ravikumar

The ends of this style are closely curled upwards for a pointed look. It is trendy and more refined than the typical handlebar designs.

7. Highlighted handlebar look

This famous handlebar moustache is a fantastic choice if you desire a combination of two colours. The design comprises brown tones with lighter grey highlights. The beards and hair are of the same colour scheme to achieve uniformity.

8. The "O" curved handlebar

A man in a suit is rocking an O-shaped handlebar stache. Photo: @hairstylesandhaircuts.barbarianstyle

This look is quite distinctive and forms an O shape at the ends. It has a medium density and combines well with thick facial hair. The brown highlights add vibrancy to the dark shades of the beards and moustaches.

9. Bushy handlebar design

A man in a bushy handlebar style. Photo: @bobandelliothismustache

Who is the funny actor with a handlebar moustache? Comedian Groucho Marx was renowned for his bushy, thick moustache. Marx's moustache has become so iconic that it's a popular Halloween costume. This look doesn't thin out at the ends as most do. However, it still has that rounded, slightly curved thick shape. This style is so thick that it completely covers the mouth.

10. Cape Buffalo design

Have you ever seen a cape buffalo before? This design creates the illusion of the head of a cape buffalo. The stache itself appears identical to the curved horns of a buffalo. Some beards are left below the lower lip and curved to resemble the head in a "V" shape.

11. Bushy old fashioned look

This design is left to grow to its full length. It curves gently out to the ends. The beard is left to grow thick and bushy, with lots of volumes around the chin. The moustache and beard blend to surround the lips precisely.

12. Handlebar moustache with a goatee

A black man with a curly handlebar look. Photo: @ooahxclothingxco

Source: Instagram

Black men with thick afro hair appear dashing with goatees, but a moustache takes their good looks to the next level. For a clean appearance, shave the sides of your face completely and keep your goatee nicely trimmed.

13. Blonde handlebar look

A well-groomed man. Photo: @dyehappy.byholly

Source: Instagram

You'll love this short, trimmed style if you have blonde hair and prefer a neat, low-maintenance look. You'll find it easy to trim your beard with clippers and tidy up your moustache with a small pair of scissors.

14. Slight twist design

A young man in an elegant slight twist design. Photo: @hamzachaudhary

Source: Facebook

Actors with moustache love getting this design. Get this look and stand out from the crowd! It's impressive how it balances zest and elegance with a unique twist. A slight twist can be an excellent option for everyone who wishes to maintain a manly appearance and avoid an overly wild look.

15. Thick and waxed style

A man with a thick and waxed look. Photo: @barbarianbeard

Source: Facebook

This thick design has been waxed to flatten out into huge single strands resembling curled horns. The moustache and beard have the same length and thickness. Together, they create a flawless enclosure around the lips.

Which artist was famous for his handlebar moustache and eccentric behaviour?

Salvador Dali, the Spanish surrealist artist, was famous for his eccentricities, and his handlebar moustache was no exception. His design was so iconic that it featured in some of his artwork.

Who is the most famous celebrity moustache?

Actor Tom Selleck's handlebar moustache has become one of the most iconic in Hollywood history. Selleck's design was so famous that it inspired a Facebook group called "Tom Selleck Appreciation Society."

What famous Mexican had a handlebar moustache?

Doroteo Arango, famously known as Pancho Villa, was a Mexican Revolution general with a thick, bushy moustache. His style extended well beyond the corners of his mouth, giving him a very manly touch and bringing out his character.

The famous handlebar moustache has existed for years and has been worn by some of history's most iconic and influential men. The style symbolises authority, elegance, and sophistication among athletes, actors, politicians, and musicians.

