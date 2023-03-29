30 cool edgy short pixie cuts hairstyles that will elevate your look

Haircuts are frequently viewed as a means of allowing go, so specific individuals prefer shorter hair. A pixie cut, also recognized as a pixie crop, is a short haircut that is generally no longer than three inches long. It is smaller on the sides and back of the head and prolonged on the front. Edgy short pixie cuts flatter all facial structures but is incredibly flattering on heart-shaped, round, and oval faces.

Women who adore short hair understand the allure of a seduct*ve pixie cut. These sassy and short lengths make hair simple to take care of, moisturized, and modelled to perfection. Choosing the ideal pixie for your black hair, from natural curls to feathered pixie, is simple and can be a nice challenge.

30 fantastic, edgy short pixie cuts hairstyles

Pixie haircuts are more than just a fashion statement. They're a classic look that any lady, regardless of hair type, age, or facial structure, can pull off. If you're considering getting a pixie cut or want to see what they look like, look at the edgy short pixie cut styles below.

1. Swooped blonde

This style is packed with details, from the copper and light blonde shading that supplements a dark skin complexion to the faded sides that structure an extended pixie cut. If you enjoy experimenting with texture, this long hairstyle with a swooped structure is for you.

2. Shaved detail

Shaved details add an intriguing contrast to a curly pixie for black tresses. If you shave only one temple, ensure the bangs drop over the brow on the opposite side of the head. This look works best with soft layers.

3. Layered caramel

Layers are ideal for thickening thin hair and incorporating interest in tresses which might otherwise be flat. These short layers begin at the rear of the head and progress forward, finishing with a fast, soft fringe.

4. Long-top

Straightened hair is required for this stunning look. A round face can look great with an asymmetrical cut and long bangs. Heavy-set ladies look great in this stunning style and may additionally be wavy. These edgy short pixie cut front and back have a fantastic view.

5. Black curls with undercut

This hairdo is perfect for a self-assured black woman with tightly clipped sides and a curly top. This edgy undercut short pixie cut is provided with an injection of volume and lovely, precise edges, making it suitable for the office while encouraging a party vibe.

6. Natural hair

This cut is simple and beautiful, depending on the natural gorgeousness of the wearer's mane combined with a unique sense of fashion. It's an excellent cut if you want to chop your lengthy locks but aren't interested in doing much prep work before heading to work.

7. Textured cut with highlights

Combining vivid colours on the crown of your head with stylish black strands is an excellent method of standing out in a crowd. This hairdo is styled with long bangs outlined in bright shades to add colour to the appearance.

8. Black cut for thick hair

Black hair is frequently thick, making many styles challenging to achieve. The sides of this hairstyle are cut a little shorter just above the ear line, leaving the hair on top free to do its stuff. It's better to use shaved lines to separate the two segments.

9. Tapered

Consider a tapered cut if you want a new and trendy haircut. The sides and back of the hair are shorter, while the top is lengthier. As a result, you'll have a fashionable and eye-catching look that you can dress up or down. Furthermore, this adorable style can look good on various face shapes.

10. Waves

If you're willing to take the leap and get a pixie cut with waves, here is a styling tip to assist you in looking even better. Your hair should be clean, dry, and styled to achieve a cut with waves. Then, using a curling iron, make tiny waves across your hair. After you've generated the waves, style your tresses into the required shape with a pomade or gel.

11. Feathered cut with bangs

This hairdo is trendy and stylish for women of all ages. It is the perfect look if you've always contemplated sporting a pixie cut but were worried it would appear too boyish. If you've got thin or fine hair, this black natural hair pixie cut is a fantastic method to add fullness and body. The feathered pixie with bangs is a flexible style you can wear casually or formally.

12. Mohawk

A mohawk pixie cut is a combination of the mohawk and pixie hairdo. As a result, the hairstyle is both trendy and fashionable. You may opt for a conventional mohawk cut, a kind of mohawk with the sides trimmed to a pixie size, or you can have a pixie cut. Alternatively, you may opt for an inverted mohawk pixie, a type of mohawk with the sides left longer and the back trimmed to a pixie length.

13. Side part

The side part cut is an ageless, masterpiece hairstyle that flatters all face shapes and hair types. If you've got a round face, you should avoid pixie cuts that are too short or too blunt. Instead, go for an amount that is lengthier in the front and lesser in the back. You can have almost every pixie cut if you possess an oval face.

14. Pompadour

Pixie haircuts for black women are frequently formed with an additional top length to enable a wide range of hairdos, ranging from stylish and straight to gentle and flirtatious. On the other hand, this pompadour cut is somewhat different because the top layer of hair is trimmed and styled to look bulky and weighty, offering a pompadour effect.

15. Black and white

There are numerous ways to wear a cut, so whether you want an edgy, stylish look or one that's more iconic and sophisticated, there is bound to be a pixie cut that is ideal for you. And if you're tired of the usual black hair pixie cuts, consider this white and black pixie cut, which contains half of the hair coloured white and half left naturally black.

16. Curled

Curly hair has a lot of volume and texture. However, without upkeep, it appears unkempt and frizzy. Don't stress if you do not have any time to design your curly hair! Choose this short hairdo. It grants your head a round shape.

17. Short natural hair with twists

You will achieve this distinctive and remarkable short hairdo by leaving your sides smooth and directing all the twist curls to the crest. Highlights are the simplest way to update your short hairstyle without going to extremes. On women with black complexions, the golden and honey-blonde combo look fantastic.

18. Short asymmetric hair

Make a fashionable statement with an asymmetrical haircut like this one. Asymmetric style implies that one side of the braids is lengthier than the other. One side of the mane is concise for this look, while the other is bob size.

19. Super short blonde cut

The hair has been trimmed to a short length and is decorated with highly fashionable patterns. It also has a wonderfully bright blonde colour. These edgy short pixie cuts for round faces will undoubtedly set you apart from the crowd.

20. Burgundy

Source: UGC

With braids like this, you can grant yourself a glam makeover! The hair is fashionable, burgundy, short on the sides and long on the top. It has a high, wavy texture and is very stylish. With a mane like this, you'll be the talk of the town wherever you go.

21. Finger waves for relaxed hair

With the proper styling and upkeep, this hairstyle is exceptionally flattering. Choose an exact cut that highlights your facial characteristics while preserving length in the back to create a defined appearance with this cut. To incorporate definition without clogging up your hair, utilize light ingredients like mousses or creams.

22. Spiky pixie for textured black hair

A spiky pixie for textured black hair is an excellent way to highlight thick natural strands while expelling bulk with short layers. Short and smooth sides work much better for African-American pixies because they smooth the sides down.

23. Long side-swept bangs

Go for a pixie with long side-swept bangs, and you'll get much positive attention. You can wear the lengthy top straight or curled with a small iron, and the short sides look great curled. The texture mix is stunning. A pixie cut hairdo is flattering on all face shapes and necessitates little maintenance.

24. White wispy cut

Allow your stunning look to shine through these short pixie cuts for older women. A wispy cut is designed with just a little texture paste after it has been perfectly textured. Whether curly or straight, the wispy white pixie is a simple go-to style that requires regular trims every three to four weeks.

25. Afro cut

Do you have thick, afro-textured hair? A short but seamless and rounded pixie cut will highlight the admirable body in a brief but sleek and rounded shape. The style is undoubtedly among the most low-maintenance pixies.

26. Brown messy

A brown messy edgy short pixie cut is an excellent choice for women who enjoy wearing their strands short. The advantage of this adorable style is that it's considered one of the messiest available, meaning it never has to be flawless—the less perfect your hair, the better.

27. Low-maintenance pixie cut

A low-maintenance pixie haircut brings an elegant touch. All you need to do is let your hair dry naturally with the help of hair gel. Women with braids do not need to have their hair cut regularly.

28. Pixie for oval face

This cut has several benefits, including flattering most face shapes, but it is exceptionally influential on an oval face. This face shape is highly flexible and can wear almost every hairdo.

29. Funky tricolour

If your regular hair texture isn't enough, why not bring it back to life with a splash of modern hue? Use cutting-edge hair colouring methods to achieve a catastrophic gold, brown, or black appearance.

30. Brown bowl cut

Bowl cuts are generally inappropriate but can be as flattering as pixie cuts. The hair is stylish and light brown, styled in a pleasing and bulky bowl shape. It's gleaming and has a few soft layers in the front.

Above are some of the most excellent edgy short pixie cuts hairstyles that will undoubtfully elevate your look. Pixie cuts are shorter on the sides and back of the head and lengthier on the front. The style flatters all facial structures but is more flattering on heart-shaped, round, and oval faces.

