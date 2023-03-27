How does a modern mullet haircut look like? 15 of the best designs for men

The typical mullet haircut is characterized by shorter hair at the front and sides of the head and significantly longer hair at the back. Today, however, there are numerous mullet hairstyles, each with unique characteristics. Modern mullets might take the form of a perm, an afro, bangs, or fade. Due to its adaptability, the design has become a timeless, popular hairstyle that has stood the test of time.

Whether straight, curly, shaved, or wavy, mullet hairstyles shout business in the front and party in the back. It was one of the most popular men's hairstyles of the 1970s and 1980s. However, it's making a comeback. Most people are embracing this haircut for its distinctive shape and laid-back vibe.

15 of the best mullets haircut designs for men

What does a mullet haircut look like? Mullet hairstyles are versatile. Consequently, there are numerous ways to pull off the design. For inspiration, here are the best mullets you should try.

1. Classic mullet haircut

Is a mullet a good haircut? The iconic hairstyle is simple to achieve, maintain, and pair with most attires. A classic mullet features short hair, a decent taper fade above the ears, and a tail that covers the neck slightly. The hair on the back and front of the head is smooth and somewhat shaggy.

So, who made the mullet famous? These designs were popularized in the early 1970s by rock singers David Bowie, Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, and Paul McCartney.

2. Curly Mullet haircut

Curly hair complements the mullet haircut perfectly. This is because the bounce of curls and natural volume softens the front-to-back length difference. Maintaining long hair in the back allows you to show off your curls without drawing attention away from your face. This look works well for anyone with the '70s or '80s-inspired aesthetic since it evokes images of classic rock stars and Hollywood icons from those decades.

3. Mullet shag haircut

This shaggy version focuses on several layers to frame the face as opposed to the traditional style, which is slightly disjointed from top to bottom. This dramatic look is a beautiful way to pay homage to the 1970s while maintaining a modern vibe.

The versatility of this hairstyle's layers allows you to shape them in various ways, whether you want a straight fringe for a cutting-edge look or a classic cut up front with choppy layers in the back.

4. Short mullet haircut

Mullets are not necessarily characterized by lengthy haircuts only. This style is subtle, with a modest fade between the long hair on top and the short sides and a hint of lengthening towards the tail. This design is also a good kids' mullet haircut.

5. Mullet with bangs

This is currently one of the most popular designs. Adding a striking fringe to the front creates a sleek, futuristic style that is nearly wholly distinct from the back. Depending on the style, the fringe gives texture, layers, and extra volume, but its primary function is to create a distinctive appearance.

6. Mullet fade

The fade adds a new trend and style to this iconic hairstyle with its modern twist. The gentle fade can be cut to any length based on your tastes and face shape, but it will unquestionably give your mullet a fresh, contemporary look. This mullet haircut is trendy and spectacular for boys too.

7. Mullet mohawk haircut

A mohawk haircut defies gravity as the length of your locks is unrestricted. Keep the top of your head shorter than the bottom for a more realistic mullet look; this makes it easier to style. Additionally, those with straight or shorter hair should apply gel to the roots to increase volume.

8. Permed mullet

This style is ideal for the fashion-forward person who is bold and daring. The distinctive style requires confidence but can be spectacular and expressive when executed well. This style requires a decent perm to complete the look.

The perm gives you numerous alternatives for altering your hairdo depending on the desired shape and style. If you're feeling adventurous, this may be the look you've been seeking.

9. Modern mullet

What is the modern mullet called? The latest version of the mullet is considerably softer, and the length variation is not as pronounced, hence its new name, shullet. If you're still deciding whether a mullet is for you or seeking a less conspicuous and more office-appropriate variation, this is the style for you.

This design transitions less abruptly between the short front and the lengthy back. Instead, the look is softer and more gradual. This style is flattering if you have naturally thick and wavy hair, as your hair will be displayed without being shaggy.

10. Burst fade mullet

This design is another method for making a mullet work with curly hair. It produces a clean silhouette, focusing attention on the hair on top. Therefore, this is your best bet if you want your hair texture to stand out.

11. Side part mullet haircut

If you are overwhelmed by the number of mullet variations and need help determining which one to select, a side-part design is always an excellent option. It is practical and versatile and complements most face shapes and hair types. And when you're ready to experiment, upgrading to a faded mullet or another fashionable style is easy.

12. Punk-inspired mullet

Due to the similarities between the mullet and the mohawk, this design might give off a punk vibe. What do I tell my barber for a mullet? To get a rebellious appearance with this modern mullet, tell your barber to accentuate the texture of their hair on top by creating spikes. Moreover, the beard will complement this hairdo magnificently.

13. Undercut mullet haircut

A modern mullet may also incorporate many characteristics of other trendy designs. For example, you can complement it with an undercut haircut on the sides for added contrast. If you need more than this, embellish the sides of your hair with your intricate pattern. This hairstyle is also excellent for individuals who have begun to lose their hair.

14. Afro mullet

A man with Afro hair should definitely experiment with this haircut. The curly hair texture permits the creation of the desired form, while the shaved sides create a tidy and clean appearance. Even Kanye West was once spotted in this hairstyle.

15. Peacock mullet

If you want to know what a futuristic mullet looks like, seek no more. This peacock-coloured design with faded temples and a shaved-in pattern is anything but conventional. Textured styling gives the design a carefree appearance. No need to keep your hair long and suffer from its maintenance; this modern design brings about style, comfort, and versatility.

What face shape suits a mullet?

Because the haircut is square, it complements oval and heart-shaped faces exceptionally well. The textured top and extended back will stretch the face, which may be less attractive on a narrow or long face shape.

A mullet haircut is one of the most iconic hairstyles. The designs can be long, medium, or short, but they always have flow, with shorter hair at the front and longer hair at the back.

