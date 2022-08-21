20 of the most famous blonde actresses in Hollywood and their profiles
Since time immemorial, Hollywood's blonde hair never seems to go out of fashion. It is for this reason that many celebrities have rocked it over time. While some of them are naturally blonde, others choose to dye their hair to go with the flow. So, who are the most famous blonde actresses in Hollywood?
Many film producers prefer blonde actresses for big roles. This has been an inspiration for many to dye their hair blonde. Luckily, blonde hair is versatile and thus offers many styling variations for actresses and other celebrities to rock.
Famous blonde actress in Hollywood
Are there any blonde actresses? Yes. Blonde hair can be anything between pale to reddish strawberry or even golden-brownish blonde colours. Here is a comprehensive list of Hollywood's top 20 most famous blonde actresses and their profiles.
1. Jennifer Lawrence
- Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence
- Date of birth: 15th August 1990 (32 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress
Who is the most iconic blonde? Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most iconic blonde actresses. She was spotted by a talent scout while on holiday with her family. As a result, she dropped out of school and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue full-time acting.
She landed a few minor roles and later a recurring role on the Sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. After a few years, she secured her debut film role in Garden Party. Some of her other appearances are in:
- Hunger Games
- X-Men franchises
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Winter’s Bone
2. Scarlett Johansson
- Full name: Scarlet Ingrid Johansson
- Date of birth: 22nd November 1984 (37 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, singer
Scarlett is one of the best blonde actresses in Hollywood. She is recognized for being one of the highest-grossing actresses of all time. She has appeared in hundreds of films and TV shows over the years. However, some of the most outstanding roles are in:
- The Prestige
- Isle of Dogs
- The Jungle Book
- Under the Skin
- Iron Man 2
3. Margot Robbie
- Full name: Margot Elise Robbie
- Date of birth: 2nd July 1990 (32 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, producer
Margot is one of the best blonde actresses who has amassed a huge following thanks to her cheeky smile and versatility as an actress. She rose to prominence after starring in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
Over the years, she has appeared in different movies and TV shows, such as:
- Neighbours
- Su*cide Squad
- Birds of Prey
- Mary Queen of Scots
4. Jane Fonda
- Full name: Jane Seymour Fonda
- Date of birth: 21st December 1937 (84 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, former fashion model, activist
Jane is an American actress, former fashion model, and activist. However, even with all these titles, she is recognized as a film icon. She is famous for her appearance in the 1960s science fiction Barbarella.
Even though she retired from acting in the 1990s, she occasionally appears in movies and TV shows. During her career in the entertainment industry, she has released 22 fitness videos and sold more than 17 million copies.
5. Blake Lively
- Full name: Blake Ellender Brown
- Date of birth: 25th August 1987 (35 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress
Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful actresses who rose to fame after appearing on Gossip Girl. From the excellence in the film, the actress gained fame and landed more film and TV show roles such as:
- The Town
- New York, I Love You
- Green Lantern
In addition, she is the recipient of various accolades, including three Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and nominations for two Critics' Choice Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award.
6. Michelle Williams
- Full name: Michelle Ingrid Williams
- Date of birth: 9th September 1980 (41 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress
Michelle is one of the best blonde actresses in their 40s. She made her acting debut in Dawson's Creek, and since then, she has starred in a wide range of films and TV shows. Some of the greatest performances are in:
- Blue Valentine
- The Greatest Showman
- Brokeback Mountain
- Manchester by the Sea
She won a Golden Globe award for her appearance in Blue Valentine and Primetime Emmy Award for her appearance in Fosse/Verdon.
7. Saoirse Ronan
- Full name: Saoirse Una Ronan
- Date of birth: 12th April 1994 (28 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress
Ronan is one of the best and most talented American-born Irish blonde actresses in their 20s. She rose to fame at 13 after appearing in Atonement which saw her get the nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 2007.
Some of her most famous films include:
- Lady Bird
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Little Women
- The French Dispatch
8. Cameron Diaz
- Full name: Cameron Michelle Diaz
- Date of birth: 30th August 1972 (49 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, former model, author, entrepreneur
Cameron Diaz is one of the best blonde actresses in their 50s. She also doubles up as an author and former model. She made her acting debut in the 1990s in Mask. The role catapulted her to the mainstream acting industry when she was only 21.
She rose to more fame by starring in:
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- There’s Something About Mary
- Any Given Sunday
- Gangs of New York
The actress has been away from the film industry for the past eight years to focus more on her family. In addition, she has written several health-related books. Luckily for her long-time fans, Cameron is set to make her comeback in the Netflix action-comedy, Back in Action.
9. Kate Hudson
- Full name: Kate Garry Hudson
- Date of birth: 19th April 1979 (43 years as of 2022)
- Profession: American actress and businesswoman
Kate Hudson is a talented and well-established American actress and businesswoman from Los Angeles, California, USA. Even though she has not appeared in so many films and TV shows like some of her peers, she never disappoints on the big screens.
Some of her most popular appearances are in films such as:
- The Four Feathers
- Almost Famous
- The Killer Insider Me
- How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Apart from acting, Kate Hudson has also undertaken other ventures. For instance, she has authored several books, launched her vodka, established her fashion line and shares a podcast with her brother.
10. Reese Witherspoon
- Full name: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
- Date of birth: 22nd March 1976 (46 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, producer
Reese is a renowned American actress and producer from New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States. Even though she is naturally brunette, she has enjoyed a successful career in film as a blonde. She is famous for appearing in movies and TV shows such as:
- Legally Blonde
- Cruel Attention
- Walk the Line
- The Morning Show
- Big Little Lies
She is a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. Over the years, Reese has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.
11. Charlize Theron
- Full name: Charlize Theron
- Date of birth: 7th August 1975 (47 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, producer
Charlize is one of the most popular blonde actresses in Hollywood. She is a talented South African and American actress and producer. Initially, she was a ballet dancer but was forced to change her career after a severe injury.
In the film industry, she has appeared in highly-acclaimed films and TV shows such as:
- Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Mighty Joe Young
- The Cider House Rules
- Snow White and the Huntsman
She has bagged numerous accolades such as a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Academy Award. In addition, she is one of the highest-paid actresses and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016.
12. Drew Barrymore
- Full name: Drew Blythe Barrymore
- Date of birth: 22nd February 1975
- Profession: Actress, producer, author, talk show host
Drew is an American actress, producer, author, and talk show host. The member of the Barrymore family of actors has been on the screen for more than four decades and has never disappointed. She has played every role, from a child actress to a teen temptress.
She has appeared in:
- ET The Extra-Terrestrial
- Poison Ivy
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Never Been Kissed
- The Wedding Singer
Over the years, she has received several accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award.
13. Amanda Seyfried
- Full name: Amanda Michelle Seyfried
- Date of birth: 3rd December 1985 (36 years as of September 2022)
- Profession: Actress, singer, former model
Amanda is a renowned singer, actress, and former model from Allentown, Pennsylvania. She made her acting debut in several soap operas, such as All My Children and As The World Turns, before starring in movies and TV shows.
On the big screens, she has starred in:
- Mean Girls
- Veronica Mars
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- A Million Ways to Die
14. Meg Ryan
- Full name: Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra
- Date of birth: 19th November 1961 (60 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress
Meg is a talented blonde American actress. She made her acting debut in 1981, starring Debby Blake in the drama film Rich and Famous. She has appeared in various movies and TV shows, playing both major and minor roles such as:
- As The World Turns
- Promised Land
- When Harry Met Sally
- You’ve Got Mall
- When a Man Loves a Woman
15. Brie Larson
- Full name: Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers
- Date of birth: 1st October 1989 (32 years as of September 2022)
- Profession: Actress
Brie Larson is a professional American actress. Many people recognize her for her several supporting roles in comedic films during her teenage hood. Over the years, she has risen to fame through the appearance in several highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows such as:
- United States of Tara
- Short Term 12
- The Spectacular Now
- Kong: Skull Island
- Avengers: Endgame
- Trainwreck
Apart from appearing in major films and TV shows, she has won major film awards such as a Screen Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. She has also been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award.
16. Emma Roberts
- Full name: Emma Rose Roberts
- Date of birth: 10th February 1991 (31 years as of 2022)
- Profession: American actress and singer
Emma Roberts is an American actress and singer and one of the best blondes in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2001 at ten in Blow alongside many other stars. She has appeared in a couple of movies and TV shows, including:
- Unfabulous and More
- Nancy Drew
- Valentine’s Day
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story
- The Art of Getting By
Emma has received various accolades, including a Young Artist Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and a ShoWest Award.
17. Julia Garner
- Full name: Julia Garner
- Date of birth: 1st February 1994 (28 years as of 2022)
- Profession: American actress
Julia is an American actress who rose to fame for playing Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark. However, she has also appeared in numerous highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows, such as:
- The Americans
- Inventing Anna
- We are What we Are
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
In 2019 and 2020, the actress received critical acclaim and won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also received several other awards and nominations.
18. Olivia Holt
- Full name: Olivia Hastings Holt
- Date of birth: 5th August 1997 (25 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, singer
Olivia Holt is an American actress and singer from Germantown, Tennessee, USA. She is one of the best blonde actresses in Hollywood. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows and bagged several awards and nominations.
Over the years, she has starred in highly-acclaimed films such as:
- I Didn’t Do It
- Cloak and Dagger
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
- Same Kind of Different as Me
- Status Update
19. Dove Cameron
- Full name: Chloe Celeste Hosterman
- Date of birth: 15th January 1996 (26 years as of 2022)
- Profession: Actress, singer
Dove Cameron is a blonde American actress and singer from Washington. She is famously recognized for playing the dual role of the eponymous character Liv Rooney and Maddie Rooney in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie.
She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming for this role. However, she has also starred in other films and TV shows, including:
- Vengeance
- Clueless
- The Light in the Piazza
- Descendants: Wicked World
- Ultimate Spider-man vs the Sinister 6
20. Sabrina Carpenter
- Full name: Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter
- Date of birth: 11th May 1999 (23 years as of 2022)
- Profession: American singer, songwriter and actress
Sabrina is a talented blonde personality in the entertainment industry. She is an American actress, singer and songwriter from Pennsylvania. She made her acting debut in the crime series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She has also starred in:
- The Goodwin Games
- Girl Meets World
- Adventures in Babysitting
- The Short History of the Long Road
Frequently asked questions
- Are blondes rare? Yes, natural blondes are rare. Only one in 20 Americans are naturally blonde, but one in three females have dyed their hair blonde.
- Who has naturally blonde hair? Naturally-occurring blonde hair is primarily found in people living in or descended from people who lived in the northern half of Europe. Some of them include Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Katy Perry etc.
- What is dirty blonde hair? Dirty blonde hair is a medium blonde hair colour with light brown tones.
- What celebrities have dirty blondes? Stars with dirty blonde hair-inspired looks include but are not limited to Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston.
- Is dirty blonde hair pretty? Yes, it's one of the hottest styles because of its versatility and looks pretty on many people.
- What does dirty blonde hair symbolize? Mostly, it shows a carefree vibe indicating that the person is relaxed, earthy and natural.
- What colours do dirty blondes look good in? Dirty blondes look best in cool tones like pastel blue, lavender, mauve, light grey, off-white, and soft green.
Having blonde hair gives many celebrities bragging rights because only a small percentage of the population has it. In Hollywood, blonde actresses have become a trendsetter in hairstyling. As much as only a few people are naturally blonde, most use dye to achieve the look.
