20 of the most famous blonde actresses in Hollywood and their profiles

Since time immemorial, Hollywood's blonde hair never seems to go out of fashion. It is for this reason that many celebrities have rocked it over time. While some of them are naturally blonde, others choose to dye their hair to go with the flow. So, who are the most famous blonde actresses in Hollywood?

Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan

Many film producers prefer blonde actresses for big roles. This has been an inspiration for many to dye their hair blonde. Luckily, blonde hair is versatile and thus offers many styling variations for actresses and other celebrities to rock.

Famous blonde actress in Hollywood

Are there any blonde actresses? Yes. Blonde hair can be anything between pale to reddish strawberry or even golden-brownish blonde colours. Here is a comprehensive list of Hollywood's top 20 most famous blonde actresses and their profiles.

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Full name: Jennifer Shrader Lawrence

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence Date of birth : 15th August 1990 (32 years as of 2022)

: 15th August 1990 (32 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Who is the most iconic blonde? Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most iconic blonde actresses. She was spotted by a talent scout while on holiday with her family. As a result, she dropped out of school and relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue full-time acting.

She landed a few minor roles and later a recurring role on the Sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. After a few years, she secured her debut film role in Garden Party. Some of her other appearances are in:

Hunger Games

X-Men franchises

Silver Linings Playbook

Winter’s Bone

2. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Full name : Scarlet Ingrid Johansson

: Scarlet Ingrid Johansson Date of birth: 22nd November 1984 (37 years as of 2022)

22nd November 1984 (37 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, singer

Scarlett is one of the best blonde actresses in Hollywood. She is recognized for being one of the highest-grossing actresses of all time. She has appeared in hundreds of films and TV shows over the years. However, some of the most outstanding roles are in:

The Prestige

Isle of Dogs

The Jungle Book

Under the Skin

Iron Man 2

3. Margot Robbie

Actor Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan

Full name: Margot Elise Robbie

Margot Elise Robbie Date of birth : 2nd July 1990 (32 years as of 2022)

: 2nd July 1990 (32 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, producer

Margot is one of the best blonde actresses who has amassed a huge following thanks to her cheeky smile and versatility as an actress. She rose to prominence after starring in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Over the years, she has appeared in different movies and TV shows, such as:

Neighbours

Su*cide Squad

Birds of Prey

Mary Queen of Scots

4. Jane Fonda

Actress Jane Fonda attends the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Jane Seymour Fonda

Jane Seymour Fonda Date of birth: 21st December 1937 (84 years as of 2022)

21st December 1937 (84 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, former fashion model, activist

Jane is an American actress, former fashion model, and activist. However, even with all these titles, she is recognized as a film icon. She is famous for her appearance in the 1960s science fiction Barbarella.

Even though she retired from acting in the 1990s, she occasionally appears in movies and TV shows. During her career in the entertainment industry, she has released 22 fitness videos and sold more than 17 million copies.

5. Blake Lively

Blake Lively attends the UK premiere of "A Simple Favour" at the BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Full name: Blake Ellender Brown

Blake Ellender Brown Date of birth: 25th August 1987 (35 years as of 2022)

25th August 1987 (35 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful actresses who rose to fame after appearing on Gossip Girl. From the excellence in the film, the actress gained fame and landed more film and TV show roles such as:

The Town

New York, I Love You

Green Lantern

In addition, she is the recipient of various accolades, including three Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and nominations for two Critics' Choice Awards and an Academy of Country Music Award.

6. Michelle Williams

Actress Michelle Williams arrives for the premiere of the film "All The Money In The World" in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederic J Brown

Full name: Michelle Ingrid Williams

Michelle Ingrid Williams Date of birth: 9th September 1980 (41 years as of 2022)

9th September 1980 (41 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Michelle is one of the best blonde actresses in their 40s. She made her acting debut in Dawson's Creek, and since then, she has starred in a wide range of films and TV shows. Some of the greatest performances are in:

Blue Valentine

The Greatest Showman

Brokeback Mountain

Manchester by the Sea

She won a Golden Globe award for her appearance in Blue Valentine and Primetime Emmy Award for her appearance in Fosse/Verdon.

7. Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Full name: Saoirse Una Ronan

Saoirse Una Ronan Date of birth: 12th April 1994 (28 years as of 2022)

12th April 1994 (28 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Ronan is one of the best and most talented American-born Irish blonde actresses in their 20s. She rose to fame at 13 after appearing in Atonement which saw her get the nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 2007.

Some of her most famous films include:

Lady Bird

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Little Women

The French Dispatch

8. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz attends TAG Heuer Celebrates A Night Under The Stars With Ambassador Cameron Diaz To Launch Limited-Edition LINK. Photo: Rob Loud

Full name: Cameron Michelle Diaz

Cameron Michelle Diaz Date of birth: 30th August 1972 (49 years as of 2022)

30th August 1972 (49 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, former model, author, entrepreneur

Cameron Diaz is one of the best blonde actresses in their 50s. She also doubles up as an author and former model. She made her acting debut in the 1990s in Mask. The role catapulted her to the mainstream acting industry when she was only 21.

She rose to more fame by starring in:

My Best Friend’s Wedding

There’s Something About Mary

Any Given Sunday

Gangs of New York

The actress has been away from the film industry for the past eight years to focus more on her family. In addition, she has written several health-related books. Luckily for her long-time fans, Cameron is set to make her comeback in the Netflix action-comedy, Back in Action.

9. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson arrives for the "Deepwater Horizon" New Orleans Premiere at The Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Ryan Theriot

Full name : Kate Garry Hudson

: Kate Garry Hudson Date of birth: 19th April 1979 (43 years as of 2022)

19th April 1979 (43 years as of 2022) Profession: American actress and businesswoman

Kate Hudson is a talented and well-established American actress and businesswoman from Los Angeles, California, USA. Even though she has not appeared in so many films and TV shows like some of her peers, she never disappoints on the big screens.

Some of her most popular appearances are in films such as:

The Four Feathers

Almost Famous

The Killer Insider Me

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Apart from acting, Kate Hudson has also undertaken other ventures. For instance, she has authored several books, launched her vodka, established her fashion line and shares a podcast with her brother.

10. Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Full name : Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon Date of birth: 22nd March 1976 (46 years as of 2022)

22nd March 1976 (46 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, producer

Reese is a renowned American actress and producer from New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States. Even though she is naturally brunette, she has enjoyed a successful career in film as a blonde. She is famous for appearing in movies and TV shows such as:

Legally Blonde

Cruel Attention

Walk the Line

The Morning Show

Big Little Lies

She is a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. Over the years, Reese has consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.

11. Charlize Theron

US actress Charlize Theron attends the 'Atomic Blonde' World Premiere at Stage Theater in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Full name: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Date of birth: 7th August 1975 (47 years as of 2022)

7th August 1975 (47 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, producer

Charlize is one of the most popular blonde actresses in Hollywood. She is a talented South African and American actress and producer. Initially, she was a ballet dancer but was forced to change her career after a severe injury.

In the film industry, she has appeared in highly-acclaimed films and TV shows such as:

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest

The Devil’s Advocate

Mighty Joe Young

The Cider House Rules

Snow White and the Huntsman

She has bagged numerous accolades such as a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Academy Award. In addition, she is one of the highest-paid actresses and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016.

12. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore attends a book signing for "Find It In Everything" at Barnes & Noble Bookstore at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Buchan

Full name: Drew Blythe Barrymore

Drew Blythe Barrymore Date of birth : 22nd February 1975

: 22nd February 1975 Profession: Actress, producer, author, talk show host

Drew is an American actress, producer, author, and talk show host. The member of the Barrymore family of actors has been on the screen for more than four decades and has never disappointed. She has played every role, from a child actress to a teen temptress.

She has appeared in:

ET The Extra-Terrestrial

Poison Ivy

Santa Clarita Diet

Never Been Kissed

The Wedding Singer

Over the years, she has received several accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award.

13. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Kevin Tachman

Full name: Amanda Michelle Seyfried

Amanda Michelle Seyfried Date of birth: 3rd December 1985 (36 years as of September 2022)

3rd December 1985 (36 years as of September 2022) Profession: Actress, singer, former model

Amanda is a renowned singer, actress, and former model from Allentown, Pennsylvania. She made her acting debut in several soap operas, such as All My Children and As The World Turns, before starring in movies and TV shows.

On the big screens, she has starred in:

Mean Girls

Veronica Mars

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

A Million Ways to Die

14. Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan during 2003 Toronto Film Festival - "In the Cut" Press Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra

Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra Date of birth: 19th November 1961 (60 years as of 2022)

19th November 1961 (60 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Meg is a talented blonde American actress. She made her acting debut in 1981, starring Debby Blake in the drama film Rich and Famous. She has appeared in various movies and TV shows, playing both major and minor roles such as:

As The World Turns

Promised Land

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mall

When a Man Loves a Woman

15. Brie Larson

Brie Larson attends Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Award at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Full name : Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers

: Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers Date of birth: 1st October 1989 (32 years as of September 2022)

1st October 1989 (32 years as of September 2022) Profession: Actress

Brie Larson is a professional American actress Many people recognize her for her several supporting roles in comedic films during her teenage hood. Over the years, she has risen to fame through the appearance in several highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows such as:

United States of Tara

Short Term 12

The Spectacular Now

Kong: Skull Island

Avengers: Endgame

Trainwreck

Apart from appearing in major films and TV shows, she has won major film awards such as a Screen Guild Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. She has also been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award.

16. Emma Roberts

Actress Emma Roberts attends the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Emma Rose Roberts

Emma Rose Roberts Date of birth: 10th February 1991 (31 years as of 2022)

10th February 1991 (31 years as of 2022) Profession: American actress and singer

Emma Roberts is an American actress and singer and one of the best blondes in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in 2001 at ten in Blow alongside many other stars. She has appeared in a couple of movies and TV shows, including:

Unfabulous and More

Nancy Drew

Valentine’s Day

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

The Art of Getting By

Emma has received various accolades, including a Young Artist Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and a ShoWest Award.

17. Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 2018 CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name: Julia Garner

Julia Garner Date of birth : 1st February 1994 (28 years as of 2022)

: 1st February 1994 (28 years as of 2022) Profession: American actress

Julia is an American actress who rose to fame for playing Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark. However, she has also appeared in numerous highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows, such as:

The Americans

Inventing Anna

We are What we Are

Martha Marcy May Marlene

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

In 2019 and 2020, the actress received critical acclaim and won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also received several other awards and nominations.

18. Olivia Holt

Actress Olivia Holt attends the WWD and Variety's Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Full name: Olivia Hastings Holt

Olivia Hastings Holt Date of birth: 5th August 1997 (25 years as of 2022)

5th August 1997 (25 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, singer

Olivia Holt is an American actress and singer from Germantown, Tennessee, USA. She is one of the best blonde actresses in Hollywood. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows and bagged several awards and nominations.

Over the years, she has starred in highly-acclaimed films such as:

I Didn’t Do It

Cloak and Dagger

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast

Same Kind of Different as Me

Status Update

19. Dove Cameron

Actress Dove Cameron attends the launch party for the Dove x BELLAMI collection at Unici Casa Gallery in Culver City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Chloe Celeste Hosterman

Chloe Celeste Hosterman Date of birth : 15th January 1996 (26 years as of 2022)

: 15th January 1996 (26 years as of 2022) Profession: Actress, singer

Dove Cameron is a blonde American actress and singer from Washington. She is famously recognized for playing the dual role of the eponymous character Liv Rooney and Maddie Rooney in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie.

She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming for this role. However, she has also starred in other films and TV shows, including:

Vengeance

Clueless

The Light in the Piazza

Descendants: Wicked World

Ultimate Spider-man vs the Sinister 6

20. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter arrives for iHeartRadio's KIIS FM Wango Tango By AT&T at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gabriel Olsen

Full name : Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter

: Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter Date of birth: 11th May 1999 (23 years as of 2022)

11th May 1999 (23 years as of 2022) Profession: American singer, songwriter and actress

Sabrina is a talented blonde personality in the entertainment industry. She is an American actress, singer and songwriter from Pennsylvania. She made her acting debut in the crime series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. She has also starred in:

The Goodwin Games

Girl Meets World

Adventures in Babysitting

The Short History of the Long Road

Frequently asked questions

Are blondes rare? Yes, natural blondes are rare. Only one in 20 Americans are naturally blonde, but one in three females have dyed their hair blonde. Who has naturally blonde hair? Naturally-occurring blonde hair is primarily found in people living in or descended from people who lived in the northern half of Europe. Some of them include Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Katy Perry etc. What is dirty blonde hair? Dirty blonde hair is a medium blonde hair colour with light brown tones. What celebrities have dirty blondes? Stars with dirty blonde hair-inspired looks include but are not limited to Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston. Is dirty blonde hair pretty? Yes, it's one of the hottest styles because of its versatility and looks pretty on many people. What does dirty blonde hair symbolize? Mostly, it shows a carefree vibe indicating that the person is relaxed, earthy and natural. What colours do dirty blondes look good in? Dirty blondes look best in cool tones like pastel blue, lavender, mauve, light grey, off-white, and soft green.

Having blonde hair gives many celebrities bragging rights because only a small percentage of the population has it. In Hollywood, blonde actresses have become a trendsetter in hairstyling. As much as only a few people are naturally blonde, most use dye to achieve the look.

