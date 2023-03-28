20 classy short bob with bangs hairstyles that will make you look fabulous

If you are looking for a fabulous hairstyle that will complement your face and make you look amazing, then the short bob with bangs is ideal. Whether it's summer or winter, this hairstyle never disappoints. But if you are worried about looking generic with this style, you will be glad to learn of other variations. So which ones are they? And which short bob with bangs will complement you?

A classy bob with bangs hairstyle. Photo: @hairbyhinote, @donebydayvhud on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The short bob with bangs hairstyle offers convenience with class. The hairdo will offer much-needed inspiration if you are looking for a new hairstyle or temporary solutions between your hair appointments. So what bang bob hairstyles are in this season?

Classy short bob with bangs

Did you know that short bobs with bangs are chic, on-trend and among the favourite looks for warmer seasons? Well, if you didn't, you now know. You could style the hairdo in different ways to achieve the desired look.

But if you need more creativity, other alternatives exist for this look. Here are the 20 short bob haircuts for women for you to try.

1. Curtain bob-cut with fringes

Curtain bob-cut with fringes hairstyle. Photo: @BallitoWickedWigs

Source: Facebook

This bob-cut hairstyle combines a bob with a boundary slicing in the middle and sweeping to the side. Parting the fringe in this manner gives the appearance of curtain windows being pulled open, hence the term curtain bangs.

2. Two-toned bob with textured fringes

Two-toned bob with textured edges. Photo: @Haircutees

Source: Facebook

The two-toned bob with textured bangs suits the chic and ultra-cool lassie look. To achieve this look, choose two high-contrast shades to create the desired pop. The textured fringe also gives the shade placement a soft feathered look.

3. Short bob with a long fringe

Short bob with a long fringe. Photo: @ashley.sumter.18847

Source: Facebook

Make a statement with a face-framing bob haircut with bangs (long). Allow your hairdresser to cut your bob to lip length to create a pleasing shape. Choose light layering throughout to add movement and softness.

4. Short Chinese bob with bangs

Short bob-cut with Chinese fringes. Photo: @Andrew Butler

Source: Facebook

The Chinese bob-cut with frills is ideal for a unique and classy look. This hairstyle is simple, with the hair cut at the face and covering the forehead up to the brows. The style is also known as the short Chinese bob with a fringe.

5. Tousled bob with fringes

Tousled bob with wavy edges. Photo: @christolhair

Source: Instagram

To achieve this look, curl and tousle the short bob to achieve a soft and feminine appearance. Then add a twist by cutting brief, straight-cut fringes that end slightly above the eyebrows.

6. Short wavy hair with bangs

Short wavy hair with fringes. Photo: @asalebazar

Source: Facebook

The short hair with fringes and beach waves looks ideal if you have slightly unkempt brief hair. The side-swept voluminous edge blends seamlessly with style.

7. Short blonde-layered hair with fringes

Short layered hair with fringes. Photo: @mary.jane.coiffeuse

Source: Instagram

This style is among the top short-layered bob hairstyles around. It entails cutting your locks into layers of varying lengths to add texture and movement.

8. Blunt bob with wispy bangs

Blunt bob with wispy fringes. Photo: @bluedoorsalonspa

Source: Instagram

This style entails cutting your locks to a single length at the chin or above, creating a sharp, straight edge. Wispy bangs can soften the look and add a touch of femininity to the overall style.

9. Sliced pixie for black hair

Sliced pixie for black hair. Photo: @diegomarcsant

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle involves cutting the hair into short, choppy layers to create a textured and edgy look. Unfortunately, the results may not be that impressive when tried on black hair.

10. Wavy bob with wispy fringes

Wavy bob with wispy edges. Photo: @Universal Records Philippines

Source: Facebook

The wavy bob with wispy fringes involves cutting the locks into a chin-length bob with loose waves to create a relaxed, beachy vibe. The wispy edges add a touch of softness and femininity to the overall look. This design is popular for those seeking a low-maintenance yet stylish hairstyle.

11. Classic short pixie with bangs

A classic pixie with fringes hairstyle. Photo: @jaggerjamessalon

Source: Instagram

The brief classic pixie with bangs is perfect if you want quick short bob fringe wig ideas. The hairdo works well for elegant women. The closely trimmed pixie cut make this adorable hairstyle lovely and easy to manage. Consider this if you want simple, short hair with fringe.

12. Curly mullet with bangs

Curly mullet with fringes. Photo: @kristacutshair

Source: Instagram

The curly mullet with frills is your perfect hairstyle if your hair is naturally curly or wavy. It is simple to manipulate and can make you appear several years younger. If you're looking for age-defying curly hairstyles, this short hairstyle with bangs and layers will do the trick.

13. Messy pixie with side bangs

Messy pixie with side fringes. Photo: @rodrigocintra

Source: Instagram

This messy pixie with side fringes is perfect for short bangs wig ideas. Wear your brief, straight hair with a stylish dirty pixie cut. You can finish this updated version of the traditional pixie cut with choppy layers of fringe. The more dramatic your side fringe, the trendier and sassier your appearance.

14. Textured short hair with bangs

Textured hair with blunt fringes. Photo: @timurbegichevstudio

Source: Instagram

The dull textured hair with fringe is best for an edgy short bob with bangs. The angular and edgy look incorporates grunge and accessible chic elements. Its streamlined frame with pointed ends and a shaggy crown resembles a nest.

15. Choppy champagne blonde pixie

Choppy champagne blonde pixie. Photo: @sergeyshapochka

Source: Instagram

Choppy champagne blonde pixie is among the top bob haircuts for women. This look involves cutting the mane into short, textured choppy layers to create a messy and edgy look. The champagne blonde hair colour, a soft and warm shade of blonde, adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the overall style.

16. Tomboyish pixie with wispy fringes

Tomboyish fairy-like look with wispy hits. Photo: @i._hair_hirose

Source: Instagram

To achieve this look, cut your locks into a short, boyish pixie-like frame adding wispy edges for a touch of softness and femininity. This edgy yet playful style is a popular choice for those who want a low-maintenance haircut with a bit of personality and versatility.

17. Pixie bob with layers and bangs

Pixie bob with layers and fringes. Photo: @kurze.frisur.ideen

Source: Instagram

The textured version of a shortcut with hits is an elegant, simple, and chic hairstyle. The lower layers form a firm footing for the light and feathery crown, which gives the hairstyle a ponderous and soft appearance.

18. Vibrant copper bixie with side bangs

Vibrant copper bixie with side fringes. Photo: @ro.hsiqueira

Source: Instagram

As the name suggests, the vibrant copper bixie is one-of-a-kind, colourful, and fashionable. This style is cut to bob length, giving you more styling options, such as long bangs swept to one side or side tresses tucked behind the ear.

19. Pixie crop with jagged baby bangs

Pixie crop with ragged baby fringes. Photo: @sarajunebk

Source: Instagram

This textured blonde pixie looks fancy thanks to the dainty feathered baby bangs that hug the forehead and V-cut sideburns. When you want to show off your relaxed and confident side, opt for short hairstyles with fringe like this.

20. Shaggy bob with feathery bangs

Shaggy bob with feathery hits. Photo: @rayvoltagebeauty

Source: Instagram

The shaggy bob with feathery fringes is ideal for short bob haircuts with bangs and a modern style for girls. It's chic, one-of-a-kind, versatile, and easy to style at home. The hairdo can fit people who have tough hair.

Short bob with bangs includes various classy, unique and chic hairstyles. If you are trying out these styles, look for a design that suits and complements your face and hair texture. Luckily, thanks to the innovation of the internet, finding the appropriate hairstyles is easy and is only one click away.

