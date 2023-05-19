What are boyfriend jeans? Everything you need to know about the dressing style

New trends and styles emerge constantly in the ever-changing world of fashion. One such trend that has garnered immense popularity is the boyfriend jeans style. What are boyfriend jeans? These jeans are known for their relaxed fit and elegant aesthetics, making them a wardrobe staple for many fashion-forward people. Discover everything you need to know about the style.

Fashion is all about self-expression, and finding that perfect pair of jeans can be a game-changer for your wardrobe. If you're looking for a comfortable yet stylish denim option, boyfriend jeans might be the answer.

What are boyfriend jeans?

They are a type of denim pants that are inspired by men's jeans but designed for women. The idea behind these pants is to create a laid-back and casual look as if you borrowed your boyfriend's jeans and made them your own. These outfits are renowned for their versatile styling options.

How do you wear boyfriend jeans?

Boyfriend jeans for women are versatile and classy. You can pair them with edgy casual pieces for a more sophisticated look or basic T-shirts and blouses for laid-back situations. Here are a few styling tips try:

1. Wear an oversized blazer

If you want to rock these pants without looking too casual, pair them with an oversized blazer. Play around with different patterns, colours, and textures. Instead of sticking to neutral colours while layering, you can wear a graphic t-shirt underneath a brightly coloured blazer.

2. Pair with a sweater

Knitwears are an excellent choice for pairing with boyfriend jeans. To balance out the proportions, try wearing heels with this look.

3. Wear with a corset top

Pair your pants with a corset to achieve a beautiful hourglass figure while showing a little skin. This can be a helpful outfit for an effortless day-to-night outfit transition.

4. Pair with a bomber jacket

Pair your pants with a bomber jacket for an edgy look. Wear combat boots to make a bold statement with your look. Alternatively, wear a pair of sneakers for a more subtle and comfortable look.

5. Cuff the legs

Wearing cuffed jeans lets you show off your shoes. To create a cuff, fold up the first inch of the denim from the bottom of your pants.

What body type do boyfriend jeans look good on?

The best thing about these pants is that they fit all body types as long as you choose the right type for your body shape. The outfits are ideal for people with broader thighs since the loose fit conceals the thickness and width of the thighs. It also flatters those with a top-heavy body type, as the straight cut balances the figure's disproportion.

If you have a petite silhouette, choose slim-cut pants with a slight flare at the hem, as wider legs can overpower your small frame. The low waist style can also give you the desired curves, width, and shape.

What is the difference between boyfriend jeans and regular jeans?

Boyfriend jeans are tailored to provide a looser, more relaxed fit than regular women's jeans. They come in high-waist versions but traditionally sit lower on the waist to give the impression of a baggy silhouette.

What's the difference between mom jeans vs boyfriend jeans?

Boyfriend jeans often sit lower on the waist and offer a laid-back, casual aesthetic. They also feature a straight or slightly tapered leg. Mom jeans have a high-waisted fit and a more tapered fit through the hips and thighs and can sometimes be more fitted in the legs.

What is the difference between dad and boyfriend jeans?

While both dad and boyfriend jeans offer a relaxed fit, the differences lie in the waistline, leg shape, and overall aesthetic. Boyfriend jeans are more fitted in the waist and hips with a slimmer leg shape, while dad jeans tend to have a higher rise and a roomier fit.

FAQs

