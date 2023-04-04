25 fabulous brown hair with blonde highlights ideas for that gorgeous look

Hairstyles are essential to fashion and beauty, and staying up-to-date with the latest trends is a must for anyone who wants to make a statement with their hair. Trendy hairstyles constantly evolve, and experimenting with a fresh and modern twist is ideal. So if you want to add a new look, how about brown hair with blonde highlights?

Brown hair with blonde highlights. Photo: @catherinelovescolor (modified by author)

Brown hair with blonde highlights is a timeless and popular colour trend that women of all ages have embraced. With its perfect blend of warm and cool tones, this versatile hair colour style can add depth, dimension, and brightness to your hair.

25 brown hair with blonde highlights ideas

Brown hair with blonde highlights is a versatile style. This coif can transform your hair game, whether you want to enhance your natural colour or create a bold and striking contrast. So, which techniques are the best? Below are 25 ideas to sort you out.

1. Light brown hair with blonde highlights

Light brown hair with blonde streaks. Photo: @hairbyoguz

With this design, you can add dimension and brightness to any brunette mane. The blend of warm and cool tones creates a natural-looking contrast that is versatile and easy to maintain.

2. Dark brown hair with blonde highlights

Dark brown hair with blonde highlights. Photo: @hairartistcrystalz

If you want a bold and edgy look, dark brown hair with blonde streaks is perfect. The contrast of the dark brown base and the bright light highlights adds depth and dimension to your hair.

3. Medium-length brown hair with blonde highlights

Medium-length brown hair with yellow streaks. Photo: @melissa_studioblack

This hairdo is a versatile and trendy one tailored to suit your style. The mix of brown and light shades adds depth and texture to your hair, giving it a youthful, sun-kissed look that is perfect for any season.

4. Black hair with highlights

Black curls with light-coloured foils. Photo: @arianafalcione.hair

This design is simple yet elegant. With it, you can transform your appearance and add dimension to your locks. Whether you opt for subtle highlights or bold streaks of colour, adding foils to your black hair can create a beautiful contrast.

5. Brown hair with blonde highlights in the front

Brown mane with blonde streaks in the front. Photo: @alisoncampbellhair

This chic design creates a natural-looking frame around your face. With the light-toned highlights on the front side, you can brighten up your complexion and add depth to your hair, giving you a fresh and youthful appearance.

6. Brown-medium hair with blonde highlights

Brown medium hair with light-toned highlights. Photo: @jccjuliecreationcoiffure

This medium brown hair with light-coloured highlights is ideal for a timeless and classic colour combination. Add warmth and depth to your locks with shades that create a natural-looking contrast. This design is easy to maintain and perfect for any occasion.

7. Straight brown hair with blonde highlights

Straight brown hair with blonde streaks. Photo: @bethan_hair_b.e.in_style

The brown and blonde tones blend creates a beautiful contrast that adds depth and dimension to your hair. For the extra touch, use a luminous and glossy finish.

8. Warm brown hair with blonde highlights

Warm brown curves with blonde highlights. Photo: @kariemoenkhaus_flores

This colour combination is natural-looking and adds warmth and richness to your locks. The warm brown and bright yellow tones create a beautiful contrast that brightens your complexion.

9. Blended light brown with blonde highlights

This design is seamless, natural-looking and has a subtle transition between the shades. The blend of warm and cool tones creates a multidimensional effect that adds depth and texture to your hair, giving it a soft and natural glow.

10. Brown hair with lots of blonde highlights

Brown hair with lots of blonde highlights. Photo: @paolocupparihairdesign

The bright light-coloured highlights create a beautiful contrast against the brown base. It adds depth and dimension to your locks and gives them a radiant and youthful glow.

11. Subtle blonde highlights on dark brown colour melt

Subtle blonde highlights on brown colour melt. Photo: @kay_grayhair

The blend of brown and light tones is seamless and subtle. It creates a beautiful and dimensional effect that is easy to maintain and perfect for any season.

12. Chic dark brown hair with blonde highlights and waves

Chic dark brown hair with blonde highlights and waves. Photo: @kisslovehair

The contrast of the dark brown base and the bright light-toned highlights adds depth and texture to this design. The waves create a soft, voluminous, elegant, and stylish effect.

13. Dark brown hair with blonde highlights from roots

Dark hair with blonde highlights from roots. Photo: @casalshowland

The contrast between the dark roots and the bright-coloured highlights creates a bold and eye-catching effect. This hairdo is perfect for making a statement with your locks.

14. Face-framing beach blonde highlights

Face-framing beach blonde highlights. Photo: @colorbydamarys

The bright blonde highlights add depth and dimension to your curls. As a result, you receive a beautiful contrast that brightens up your complexion and gives your hair a natural-looking glow.

15. Silky waves with creamy blonde highlights on brown hair

Silky waves with creamy blonde highlights on brown hair. Photo: @kathyatsimplystunning

This design is ideal for women looking for a luxurious, elegant hairstyle that exudes sophistication and glamour. The contrast of the brown base and the creamy yellow highlights creates a beautiful and dimensional effect that is both soft and subtle.

16. Toffee brown lob with toasted blonde highlights

Toffee brown lob with toasted blonde highlights. Photo: @tanias_hair_studio

This hairdo is a trendy and stylish mane colour combination that adds warmth and richness to your hair. The blend of toffee brown and toasted blonde shades create a beautiful and seamless transition between the two tones.

17. High-contrast copper blonde highlights on dark hair

High-contrast copper blonde highlights on dark hair. Photo: @paintedhair

High-contrast copper blonde highlights on dark locks create a striking and bold look. The warm copper tones bring depth and dimension to the dark hair, making it an eye-catching and trendy style.

18. Light brown hair with blonde highlights

Very light brown hair with blonde highlights. Photo: @megiivalii

This design creates a natural and subtle contrast, giving your curls dimension and depth. The blonde highlights can also help brighten the face adding a sun-kissed glow to the overall look.

19. Shiny blonde highlights on brown lob shag

Shiny blonde highlights on brown lob shag. Photo: @catherinelovescolor

This design is ideal for adding dimension and depth to your hair. The contrast between the light and dark tones also provides a flattering frame for the face.

20. Chocolate base with beige blonde money piece highlights

Chocolate base with beige blonde money piece highlights. Photo: @balayageby_mtlewis

A chocolate base with beige blonde money piece highlights can create a sophisticated, trendy look suitable for any occasion. The design can brighten up the face and add a touch of glamour to the overall hairstyle.

21. Dimensional sun-kissed warm blonde balayage

Dimensional sun-kissed warm blonde balayage. Photo: @balayagebylex

A dimensional sun-kissed warm blonde balayage can provide a natural-looking and low-maintenance hairstyle that is perfect for summer. The gradual transition from darker roots to lighter ends creates a subtle and radiant glow.

22. Bright blonde contouring with highlights for brown hair

Bright blonde contouring with highlights for brown hair. Photo: @hairbychrissydanielle

Bright blonde contouring with highlights can add depth and texture to brown hair, creating a stunning and modern look. The contouring technique can enhance facial features and the hair's natural beauty.

23. Pearl blonde money piece highlights

Pearl blonde money piece highlights. Photo: @hairbylindseyben

Pearl blonde money piece highlights can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any hairstyle. The contrast between the light streaks and the darker base creates a stunning, eye-catching effect.

24. Strawberry blonde highlights on warm brown hair

Strawberry blonde highlights on warm brown hair. Photo: @balayageby_mtlewis

Strawberry blonde highlights on warm brown hair can create a soft, romantic look that is perfect for spring and summer. The warm brown base complements strawberry blonde foils' subtle pink and golden tones.

25. Dimensional ash bronde balayage hair

Dimensional ash bronde balayage hair. Photo: @catherinelovescolor

A dimensional ash bronde balayage hair can provide a unique and modern look perfect for those who want to experiment with new trends. Combining ashy brown and blonde tones creates a seamless and natural-looking transition.

Do blonde highlights look good in brown hair?

Yes, blonde highlights can look great in brown hair. The contrast between the light blonde and dark brown tones can create a beautiful and natural-looking effect that adds depth and dimension to the hair.

What highlights blend with brown hair?

Many highlight shades can blend with brown hair and create a beautiful and natural-looking effect. They include caramel, honey, ashy blonde and red highlights.

What colour blonde looks good with brown hair?

Several blonde shades can complement brown hair and create a beautiful and natural-looking effect. They include honey, caramel, ash, and champagne blonde.

Brown hair with blonde highlights is a versatile style that blends well with warm and cool tones to create a natural and sophisticated look. This versatile hair colour style is ideal for most women.

