20 best men's business casual outfit ideas: Full expert guide for you

Dressing in a business casual style can be a challenging task because it necessitates striking the right balance between everyday casual clothes and dressy work attire. Explore the best men's business casual outfits, offering inspiration and advice on how to pull them off with confidence.

Men in some of the best business casual outfits. Photo: @jasonyang1227, @custombychiara, and @stylewithjibs on Instagram (modified by author)

What does business casual look like for a man? Business casual is a dress code that lies somewhere between formal business clothes (suits and ties) and casual wear (jeans and T-shirts). It's all about looking professional and put-together while still feeling cosy and relaxed.

20 best men's business casual outfits

Men's business casual clothes often include dress shirts, chinos, loafers, blazers, and cardigans. Here is a list of the best men's business casual combos with expert advice on styling them.

1. Classic blazer look

If you are wondering how to dress business casual to the office or an outdoor work meeting, look no further. Pair a navy blue blazer with a button-up shirt and chino pants. Complete the look with brown leather loafers or brogues. This classic combination emanates confidence and sophistication.

2. Smart casual look

A smart casual look is one of the trickiest men's business attires to pull off. Pair a casual blazer or cardigan with dark jeans and a white dress shirt. Complete the look with oxford shoes or suede loafers. This ensemble strikes the perfect balance between formal and casual.

3. Lightweight wool suit

A man in a medium grey wool suit. Photo: @pexels.com, @muhammad-abdullah-al-akib

Consider a lightweight wool suit in navy or medium grey for a business casual look that is more formal. Skip the tie to keep things at ease while still looking professional. Finish off the look with a high-quality dress shirt.

4. Monochromatic outfit

A man is dressed in a monochromatic outfit. Photo: @jasonyang1227

Consider a single colour and wear its various shades from top to bottom. For instance, pair beige pants with a brown checked shirt and a beige T-shirt underneath.

5. Cardigan look

A brown smart cardigan with dressy pants. Photo: @minor5

When a blazer seems too formal, a well-fitting cardigan might be a great substitute. To achieve a polished and comfortable look, pair it with dress pants and a button-down shirt or pull neck.

6. Casual suit outfit

A man is dressed in a sky-blue casual suit and a plain black T-shirt. Photo: @the_clever_idiot9391

A casual suit outfit is a business casual attire that looks polished and stylish. Consider a suit in a simple fabric such as linen or cotton. Wear a plain T-shirt underneath for a more relaxed vibe.

7. Jeans and casual dress shirt

A man in a striped dress shirt and blue jeans. Photo: pexels.com, @andrea-piacquadio

A combination of dark jeans and a button-down shirt is an excellent choice for casual Fridays or networking events. For a touch of class, add a leather belt to complement the look.

8. Preppy look

A man is dressed in a blue polo shirt (L) and a grey one (R). Photo: @cantimagineit on Instagram (modified by author)

Wear a preppy ensemble to channel your inner gentleman. Put on fitting chinos, a polo shirt, and boat shoes. Accessorise with a belt and a classic pair of sunglasses. This ensemble is ideal for weekend business events.

9. Patterned blazer look

Feel free to incorporate prints with your business casual outfit. Wear a patterned blazer with a solid-coloured dress shirt, pants, and classic shoes. This look adds character to your ensemble.

10. Khaki pants and sweater

A man is wearing a blue sweater and brown khaki pants. Photo: @ezzombie

Opt for khaki pants and a lightweight sweater for a relaxed yet stylish business casual look. This combo works well with earthy tones.

11. Trousers and polo shirt

This combination is one of the best men's outfit ideas. It looks sporty yet classy. Stick to subtle patterns or solid colours, and complete the ensemble with classic loafers or brogues.

12. Vest look

Navy blue blazer, brown chinos, and a cream vest. Photo: @jasonyang1227

A well-fitted vest can instantly elevate a man's business casual outfit. For a refined and stylish look, pair it with a shirt, fitted pants, and oxford shoes.

13. Leather jacket and pants

A man is wearing a black leather jacket. Photo: @unsplash.com, @tyler-nix

For a more edgy and relaxed approach to business casual, wear a leather jacket over a classic shirt or pull-neck and fitted pants. Finish the look with a pair of Chelsea or Oxford boots. This look is ideal for networking meetings.

14. Layered look

A man is layering a navy blue blazer with a sweater. Photo: @jasonyang1227

This look is one of the finest men's business casual outfit ideas. It is versatile and allows you to adjust your style depending on the weather. Start with a T-shirt and layer on a lightweight blazer and a sweater.

15. Button shirt with rolled sleeves

Roll up the sleeves of your dress shirt for a more relaxed look. This style pairs perfectly with dressy pants or chinos, bringing a casual touch to your ensemble.

16. Loafers with no-show socks

A man is wearing blue and black suede shoes with no-show socks. Photo: @fashionfromcracow on Instagram (modified by author)

Loafers are a perfect choice for business casual footwear. To keep things clean and airy, pair them with no-show socks. This combo is both cosy and stylish.

17. Dressy casual boots

Elevate your look with a pair of stylish casual boots. These boots pair perfectly with dress pants, chinos, or jeans and lend a touch of elegance to your entire look.

18. Khaki look

Beige and maroon khaki pants. Photo: @eazibrunello on Instagram (modified by author)

Khaki trousers are a staple in every business casual wardrobe. Pair them with a blazer, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers for a classy yet relaxed look.

19. Turtleneck and a trench coat

Men dressed in beige turtlenecks and long trench coats. Photo: @anthony.knaape on Instagram (modified by author)

Instead of a typical dress shirt, wear a turtleneck sweater. Pair it with a long trench coat for a more relaxed yet polished, business-casual look.

20. Suede shoes and trousers

A man wearing a pair of brown suede shoes. Photo: @jazz_free

Elevate your business casual look by adding a pair of suede shoes. They provide flair and substance to your ensemble without detracting from your professional look.

Mastering the art of men's business casual outfits involves understanding your personal style, workplace culture, and the specific event. With these ideas, you can create a versatile and stylish wardrobe for various business casual settings.

