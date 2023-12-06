15 trending Peaky Blinders haircut ideas: Unique and cool hairstyles

There are plenty of fashionable and diverse haircut ideas for men. From fades to undercuts and hawks, each style has its own unique appeal. However, if you’re looking for a truly unique and stylish haircut, you might want to consider the Peaky Blinders haircut styles. These uncommon haircuts may appear basic, but they are undeniably attractive and have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Most trendy Peaky Blinders haircuts; comb back, pompadour, and textured crop (L-R). Photo: @peakyblindersofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Peaky Blinders is a never-ending gift. From the great performances to the innovative sartorial apparel and distinctive hairstyles, the show is brimming with ideas for fashion-conscious gentlemen. The series spurred a comeback of the acute 1920s undercut, with various men choosing one style and adding unique modifications to make it a trending men's haircut.

Trending Peaky Blinders haircut ideas

Peaky Blinders hairstyles include an undercut version worn by actors like Thomas Shelby, Johnny Dogs, Arthur Shelby, and John Shelby. Each character's hair is cut short on the back and sides, with distinct signature styles for the top.

1. Slick back

A man is rocking Arthur Shelby's slick-back hairstyle. Photo: @barbafaiada

Arthur Shelby's slick back haircut is a classic Peaky Blinders hairstyle that expresses power and refinement. This look entails growing the locks on the crown of the head and leaving the sides short. The top is brushed back and secured with a strong-hold hairspray or gel. The real-life Peaky Blinders haircut is ideal for men who want to appear sleek and robust, much like the character.

2. Pompadour style

Luca Changretta's pompadour haircut. Photo: @AndrewDoesHair

The pompadour sported by Luca Changretta is a daring Peaky Blinders hairdo that draws attention. It has an entire top brushed back and secured with a strong-hold product. The sides are left short to emphasise the pompadour's spectacular height. This hairstyle makes a statement and pays homage to retro elegance.

3. Layered cut

Peaky Blinders' actor, Johnny Dogs, with a layered haircut. Photo: @peakyblindersfb

Johnny Dogs' long layered hairstyle is a Peaky Blinders look that may be worn in various ways. The style features long, layered tresses that may be styled into a loose ponytail, half up and down or left down. The haircut provides various style options and emanates a casual elegance.

4. Low fade with side part

A young man is rocking actor Curly's low fade with a side part hairstyle. Photo: @aris_mokoginta

This is another fashionable and sophisticated haircut that gives a new twist to the show's conventional haircuts. A delicate side part, a low fade on the sides, and a somewhat longer top characterise the style. This hairdo complements every attire and flatters a variety of face types.

5. Textured crop

Thomas Shelby's textured crop haircut. Photo: @shelbyfeed

Thomas Shelby's haircut is one of the most recognisable Peaky Blinders hairstyles. The top is short and textured, with a close fade on the sides and back. You can get this flexible and low-maintenance appearance at any barbershop. The design is flattering on most facial types.

6. Classic side part

Michael Gray in side part hairstyle. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

Michael Gray's iconic side part is a Peaky Blinders hairstyle that exudes refinement and sophistication. The design features a perfectly combed side part, medium-length top, and short sides. It's a flexible choice that can be styled up or down for any occasion. The look transitions well from the workplace to a party night in the town.

7. Wavy quiff

Finn Shelby's wavy quiff haircut. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

Finn Shelby's wavy quiff is a stunning Peaky Blinders hairdo that gives a modern touch to the show's iconic haircuts. It is one of the best Peaky Blinders haircuts for curly hair. The design features a wavy top shaped into a quiff, with shorter sides to draw attention to the textured top. It's a trendy and youthful hairdo ideal for males who want to stand out.

8. Swept-back undercut

Bonnie Gold's swept-back hairstyle. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

Bonnie Gold's swept-back undercut is a trendy Peaky Blinders look that mixes traditional and modern aspects. The top is extended and sweeps back, with a pronounced undercut on the sides. The undercut Peaky Blinders haircut appeals to males because of its edgy but elegant appearance, making it a good choice for those who want to make an impact with their hairdo.

9. Short and messy

John Shelby's short hairstyle. Photo: @thecolebrothers

John Shelby's short and messy hairstyle is ideal for males who like a more informal and relaxed Peaky Blinders look. This hairstyle is distinguished by its short length and purposefully tousled look. With a little styling product, you can accomplish this simple style by sliding your fingers through your locks.

10. Long layered cut with curtain bangs

Cillian Murphy's long layered hairstyle. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

Cillian Murphy's long layered hairstyle is a Peaky Blinders look that may be styled in various ways. It has long, layered hair that may be worn in a ponytail, left down, or a half-up half-down style. This haircut's versatility provides for a variety of style options and conveys a feeling of relaxed elegance.

11. Brushed back waves

Alfie Solomons' brushed-back haircut. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

Alfie Solomons' brushed-back curls provide a distinct Peaky Blinders hairdo. This look has natural waves brushed back and maintained in place with a mild styling product. It's a refined appearance that emanates confidence and elegance.

12. High and tight

A man with Jimmy McCavern's high and tight haircut. Photo: @katcousins_hairstylist

Jimmy McCavern's high and tight haircut is a military-inspired Peaky Blinders look that exudes a no-nonsense demeanour. This look has a narrowly cropped top and a high side fade for a crisp and concentrated appearance. It's the ideal haircut for males seeking a low-maintenance yet attractive appearance that communicates confidence and discipline.

13. Short afro with fade

Isiah's short afro with a faded haircut. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

Isiah's short afro with fade is a Peaky Blinders look, emphasising natural hair structure. This style has a short afro on top and a progressive fade on the sides for a clean and modern look. The Peaky Blinders skin fade haircut allows one to appreciate their natural curls while preserving the essence of the show's distinct appearance.

14. Texturized crop cut with a beard

Peaky Blinders' actor Hayden Stagg. Photo: @peakyblindersofficial

A Peaky Blinders haircut with a beard lends an added degree of rough elegance to the show's already unique looks. A well-groomed beard and a sharp haircut provide an energetic and macho look. When selecting a Peaky Blinders haircut, keep the balance of the hairstyle and facial hair in mind.

15. Disconnected undercut

A man with a modern Peaky Blinders haircut. Photo: @peaky_blinders_haircut

Peaky Blinders' hairstyles are inspired by the show's famous looks but with modern tweaks to fit today's trends. These hairstyles may include characteristics such as fades, undercuts, or textured tops, resulting in a youthful and stylish appearance.

What's the Peaky Blinders haircut called?

Peaky Blinders haircut's name is "the undercut". The disconnected undercut style involves sides shaving down to the skin and some hair left on the top of the head.

Above are some of the most unique and cool Peaky Blinders haircut ideas. The Peaky Blinders series spurred a comeback of the acute 1920s undercut, with various men choosing one style and adding special modifications to make it a famous current-day men's haircut.

