15 trending Peaky Blinders haircut ideas: Unique and cool hairstyles
There are plenty of fashionable and diverse haircut ideas for men. From fades to undercuts and hawks, each style has its own unique appeal. However, if you’re looking for a truly unique and stylish haircut, you might want to consider the Peaky Blinders haircut styles. These uncommon haircuts may appear basic, but they are undeniably attractive and have become increasingly popular in recent years.
Peaky Blinders is a never-ending gift. From the great performances to the innovative sartorial apparel and distinctive hairstyles, the show is brimming with ideas for fashion-conscious gentlemen. The series spurred a comeback of the acute 1920s undercut, with various men choosing one style and adding unique modifications to make it a trending men's haircut.
Trending Peaky Blinders haircut ideas
Peaky Blinders hairstyles include an undercut version worn by actors like Thomas Shelby, Johnny Dogs, Arthur Shelby, and John Shelby. Each character's hair is cut short on the back and sides, with distinct signature styles for the top.
1. Slick back
Arthur Shelby's slick back haircut is a classic Peaky Blinders hairstyle that expresses power and refinement. This look entails growing the locks on the crown of the head and leaving the sides short. The top is brushed back and secured with a strong-hold hairspray or gel. The real-life Peaky Blinders haircut is ideal for men who want to appear sleek and robust, much like the character.
2. Pompadour style
The pompadour sported by Luca Changretta is a daring Peaky Blinders hairdo that draws attention. It has an entire top brushed back and secured with a strong-hold product. The sides are left short to emphasise the pompadour's spectacular height. This hairstyle makes a statement and pays homage to retro elegance.
3. Layered cut
Johnny Dogs' long layered hairstyle is a Peaky Blinders look that may be worn in various ways. The style features long, layered tresses that may be styled into a loose ponytail, half up and down or left down. The haircut provides various style options and emanates a casual elegance.
4. Low fade with side part
This is another fashionable and sophisticated haircut that gives a new twist to the show's conventional haircuts. A delicate side part, a low fade on the sides, and a somewhat longer top characterise the style. This hairdo complements every attire and flatters a variety of face types.
5. Textured crop
Thomas Shelby's haircut is one of the most recognisable Peaky Blinders hairstyles. The top is short and textured, with a close fade on the sides and back. You can get this flexible and low-maintenance appearance at any barbershop. The design is flattering on most facial types.
6. Classic side part
Michael Gray's iconic side part is a Peaky Blinders hairstyle that exudes refinement and sophistication. The design features a perfectly combed side part, medium-length top, and short sides. It's a flexible choice that can be styled up or down for any occasion. The look transitions well from the workplace to a party night in the town.
7. Wavy quiff
Finn Shelby's wavy quiff is a stunning Peaky Blinders hairdo that gives a modern touch to the show's iconic haircuts. It is one of the best Peaky Blinders haircuts for curly hair. The design features a wavy top shaped into a quiff, with shorter sides to draw attention to the textured top. It's a trendy and youthful hairdo ideal for males who want to stand out.
8. Swept-back undercut
Bonnie Gold's swept-back undercut is a trendy Peaky Blinders look that mixes traditional and modern aspects. The top is extended and sweeps back, with a pronounced undercut on the sides. The undercut Peaky Blinders haircut appeals to males because of its edgy but elegant appearance, making it a good choice for those who want to make an impact with their hairdo.
9. Short and messy
John Shelby's short and messy hairstyle is ideal for males who like a more informal and relaxed Peaky Blinders look. This hairstyle is distinguished by its short length and purposefully tousled look. With a little styling product, you can accomplish this simple style by sliding your fingers through your locks.
10. Long layered cut with curtain bangs
Cillian Murphy's long layered hairstyle is a Peaky Blinders look that may be styled in various ways. It has long, layered hair that may be worn in a ponytail, left down, or a half-up half-down style. This haircut's versatility provides for a variety of style options and conveys a feeling of relaxed elegance.
11. Brushed back waves
Alfie Solomons' brushed-back curls provide a distinct Peaky Blinders hairdo. This look has natural waves brushed back and maintained in place with a mild styling product. It's a refined appearance that emanates confidence and elegance.
12. High and tight
Jimmy McCavern's high and tight haircut is a military-inspired Peaky Blinders look that exudes a no-nonsense demeanour. This look has a narrowly cropped top and a high side fade for a crisp and concentrated appearance. It's the ideal haircut for males seeking a low-maintenance yet attractive appearance that communicates confidence and discipline.
13. Short afro with fade
Isiah's short afro with fade is a Peaky Blinders look, emphasising natural hair structure. This style has a short afro on top and a progressive fade on the sides for a clean and modern look. The Peaky Blinders skin fade haircut allows one to appreciate their natural curls while preserving the essence of the show's distinct appearance.
14. Texturized crop cut with a beard
A Peaky Blinders haircut with a beard lends an added degree of rough elegance to the show's already unique looks. A well-groomed beard and a sharp haircut provide an energetic and macho look. When selecting a Peaky Blinders haircut, keep the balance of the hairstyle and facial hair in mind.
15. Disconnected undercut
Peaky Blinders' hairstyles are inspired by the show's famous looks but with modern tweaks to fit today's trends. These hairstyles may include characteristics such as fades, undercuts, or textured tops, resulting in a youthful and stylish appearance.
What's the Peaky Blinders haircut called?
Peaky Blinders haircut's name is "the undercut". The disconnected undercut style involves sides shaving down to the skin and some hair left on the top of the head.
Above are some of the most unique and cool Peaky Blinders haircut ideas. The Peaky Blinders series spurred a comeback of the acute 1920s undercut, with various men choosing one style and adding special modifications to make it a famous current-day men's haircut.
