Knickers are one of the most personal items in any woman's wardrobe. They can make everyone feel unique, at ease, flirtatious, and colourful. Regardless of whether you pick suitable underwear for the occasion, your choice of knickers can make or break your outfit and day. Learn the different types of women's underwear available.

Most women tend to stick to one type of knickers, but by doing so, they lose out on various options that would have provided them with more comfort and style. To them, it may be intimidating to have so many options at their disposal. However, the best underwear is undetectable beneath clothing, feels cosy, and remains in place without leaving sharp lines around the waist or your backside.

What type of women's underwear is there?

Often, knickers styles are best defined by function. Therefore, choosing the correct or wrong one may make or break an ensemble. The following is a list of women's undergarments worth knowing as a lady.

1. Swimsuit

What is the most popular type of women's underwear? Swimsuits are knickers that are comparable to briefs but do not provide as much covering. Like your favourite two-piece swimsuit, beachwear-cut knickers often feature a lower hip raise and a higher leg cutting while providing enough cover on your bottom.

2. Boyshort

The Boyshort is an athletic, comfy pair of women's knickers that may raise your bottom while also slimming your legs and belly for a flirtatious appeal. One of the best knickers styles, boyshorts cover your hips and behind wholly, with the leg holes lying just beneath the upper part of your thigh.

3. Briefs

Briefs are the traditional style of pants for ladies seeking support and comfort. Briefs with a waistband that remains in place will not show through low-rise jeans; cut lower or higher, they conceal the front and back. They are one of the best women's underwear styles.

4. Thongs

If you're constantly fighting a noticeable knickers line, you'll need a knickers type with limited coverage—the thong! The thong is intended to be worn discreetly beneath slacks, fitting dresses and leggings, but it frequently receives a poor identity because it is not considered a comfortable knickers style.

5. High-rise brief

High-rise briefs, one of the best female underwear, provide full coverage and sleek lines to complement your body shape, add additional support and act as a further comfy barrier within you and high-waisted pants. High-waisted briefs look great with cinched at the waist and flowing at the bottom dresses or skirts.

6. Hipster

Which style of underwear is best for females? Hipster knickers feature a waistband that lies on the hips, a few inches beneath the waist and low-cut leg openings. They cross between boyshorts and a swimsuit, with more covering on the leg line than a beachwear cut. Hipsters reduce the possibility of accidentally revealing your underwear if you enjoy wearing low-rise jeans.

7. G-String

They are one of the most common different types of knickers. G-string pants provide the least amount of covering. They look like thongs but have a string in the rear to keep any lines from showing. They're designed for occasions when you want to go commando but need protection.

8. Slip shorts

Slip shorts are a summertime thigh sweat solution that allows you to showcase your stuff while being comfortable. Slip shorts shape your legs and hips beneath dresses by providing the same covering and smoothing impact as a slip. The best thing is that they fit like cycling shorts, providing more covering to prevent chafing on your thighs.

9. Tanga brief

Tanga briefs are a type of thong-like knicker style that include triangular strips of cloth covering both your front and rear. They feature larger sides and moderate to minimum back concealment that is between a swimsuit shape and a thong. They can be an excellent method to graduate from regular swimsuit underpants to thongs.

10. Control top brief

Control top briefs, one of the best women's knickers styles, are knickers that give your abdomen a sleek appearance. They are worn high on the waist, right below the belly button, and provide shapewear support and functionality.

Above are the different types of women's underwear. Several styles of pants are available, but your body form determines the perfect one for you! Thongs and briefs have a high rise on your thighs and tend to extend your leg.

