20 fabulous back-to-school hairstyles that are easy to do (with pictures)

Back-to-school is a time for new beginnings, and what better way to start than with a stunning hairstyle that reflects your sense of style and confidence? If you have black hair, there are countless beautiful and versatile options. Discover fabulous back-to-school hairstyles, from protective styles to chic braids and updos.

Some beautiful back-to-school hairstyles. Photo: @gltrancista, @beyondbeautynaturals, @natiralgirlwigs, @heybambino on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As the school year approaches, it's time to start thinking about a back-to-school hairstyle. A stunning hairdo is the perfect final touch to increase your confidence and make a statement.

Unique back-to-school hairstyles

Whether a student or a teacher, you must revamp your look before starting a new school period. Are you wondering how to do back-to-school hairstyles? Discover fantastic looks that will make your return to school a fashion statement. These 20 hairstyles are not only stunning but also easy to create.

1. Half up, half down with a bun

A girl is rocking her natural hair. Photo: @hyped_teens_community

Source: Instagram

Combine the beauty of braids with the elegance of a bun. First, divide your hair into two parts and make a bun in the top section. Then comb down the remaining hair. This cute back-to-school hairstyle is perfect for those who want a polished look.

2. The classic afro puff

Begin the academic year with a timeless and simple hairstyle. Gather your natural curls into a high puff for an effortlessly chic appearance. Use a scarf or a hairband to secure it in place.

3. Sleek low ponytail

A young girl in a sleek low ponytail. Photo: @blossum_beauty

Source: Instagram

Gather your hair into a low ponytail for a sleek and polished look. To achieve a smooth finish, use a gel or edge control product, then wrap a little portion of hair around the hairband for a classy touch.

4. Bantu knots

A kid in colourful Bantu knots. Photo: @_goddess_stylez

Source: Instagram

Bantu knots are a fashionable and versatile hairdo that may be worn in various ways. Divide your hair into parts and carefully twist each section into a knot. Leave the knots as they are, or unravel them to create a curly look.

5. Two-strand twists

A lady in neat two-strand twists. Photo: @that_perfect_hair_studio

Source: Instagram

Two-strand twists are low-maintenance and versatile back-to-school hairstyles for black teenage girls. Section your hair and twist each section by wrapping two strands around each other. Leave the twists as they are, or use them to create an updo or a half-up, half-down style.

6. Sleek low bun

A girl is rocking a sleek low bun. Photo: @slayedby.ash

Source: Instagram

For a refined and professional appearance, choose a sleek low bun. Comb your hair back into a low ponytail, then twist it into a tight bun. Apply edge control gel and secure with hairpins for a smooth finish.

7. Twist-outs

A teen girl in twist-outs. Photo: @naturallymelaninn

Source: Instagram

A twist-out is an easy-to-do and popular back-to-school hairstyle for natural hair. Divide your hair into sections and twist each section individually. Leave the twists in overnight or until they are completely dry. Untwist the twists to reveal gorgeous, well-defined curls.

8. Box braids

A young girl in a neat design. Photo: @studiotaisalencar

Source: Instagram

Box braids are a long-lasting and low-maintenance back-to-school hairstyle. These stunning braids can be worn in various lengths and sizes, allowing you to try out new looks throughout the school year.

9. Cornrows in a bun

Cornrow in a bun. Photo: @hausofpassion

Source: Instagram

Combining cornrows and a bun results in a cute hairstyle. Part your hair into sections and make small cornrows that lead in the middle. To finish the look, tie the remaining hair into a bun.

10. Double Dutch braids

A lady in Double Dutch braids. Photo: @wassim_hairdresser

Source: Instagram

Double Dutch braids will give you bohemian aesthetics. Following a traditional Dutch braid pattern, section your hair down the middle and braid each side tightly. This back-to-school hairstyle for girls will keep your hair in place all day long.

11. Faux locs

Black faux locs. Photo: @luxsbeyond.looks

Source: Instagram

Faux locs are among the hairstyles to try if you want a sophisticated look. These temporary locs give you the impression of natural locs without commitment. Select from various lengths and thicknesses to find the ideal fit for you.

12. Fishtail braid

Hair styled in a fishtail. Photo: @oliviagarden_int

Source: Instagram

A fishtail braid adds a touch of elegance. Divide your hair into two sections and cross small strands from one section to the other, alternating sides until you reach the end. This intricate braid is sure to turn heads.

13. Space buns

A young lady in orange rocking space buns. Photo: @hyped_teens_community

Source: Instagram

Bring out your playful side with these adorable and fashionable space buns. Create a middle part and two high buns on each side of your head. This whimsical back-to-school hairstyle adds a touch of youth to your appearance.

14. Low-maintenance Afro

A lady in a short Afro. Photo: @hyped_teens_community

Source: Instagram

Embrace your natural afro for a hassle-free back-to-school hairstyle. Fluff out your curls using a wide-toothed comb or pick, and apply some leave-in conditioner for added moisture and definition.

15. Simple cornrows

A young lady in plain cornrows and sunglasses. Photo: @hyped_teens_community

Source: Instagram

This is one of the cute and easy hairstyles. Make your hair into classic backward cornrows and secure their ends with a hairband.

16. Messy mohawk

Natural hair in a mohawk. Photo: @peaceloise

Source: Instagram

Mohawks are so fun and can be styled in various ways. Even if you do not know how to braid, a mohawk can be achieved with just a few ponytails gathered in the centre of the head and secured with rubber bands or hair ties.

17. Pineapple updo

The pineapple updo is a cute and simple way to protect your kid's curls while still looking fashionable. A hairband should be used to secure the hair at the crown of the head. Allow the curls to fall freely to form a pineapple-like shape.

18. Flat twists updo

Neatly done flat twists. Photo: @_crownoflove

Source: Instagram

Flat twists can be used to create a chic and sophisticated updo. Part your hair horizontally or vertically and twist each section flat. Pin the twists at the back of your head to create a lovely, intricate updo.

19. Halo braid

A young girl in a halo braid. Photo: @jadesbraidedcreations

Source: Instagram

The halo braid is a stunning ethereal hairstyle that beautifully frames your face. Part your hair down the middle and create two braids on each side. Create a halo effect by wrapping the braids around your head and securing them with bobby pins or a thread.

20. Messy bun

A lady in a messy bun. Photo: @_hairbymsfrench

Source: Instagram

The messy bun is your go-to hairstyle for a stylish yet relaxed look. Gather your hair into a loose bun at the nape of your neck and let a few strands fall naturally. This effortless look exudes casual elegance and works well with any hair length.

These 20 fabulous back-to-school hairstyles offer a wide range of options for expressing your style and individuality. Experiment with these looks, be creative and embrace your black hair's beauty.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on 50+ stunning two braids hairstyles to spruce up your look. The hairstyle can be cheap or expensive depending on the complexity or simplicity.

You can achieve the look using the feed-in braiding technique, stitch braids, or bold hair colours to make a statement. These looks are unique and make you feel confident.

Source: YEN.com.gh