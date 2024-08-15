20 Trendy haircut for teen boys: Comprehensive curated list for all hair types
Whether you are a tween boy entering high school or a young adult male starting college, there are numerous teen haircuts to consider. Short hairstyles will always be trendy, but medium-length and long haircuts reflect current trends. Check out the following haircut for teen boys to inspire you before your next barbershop appointment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Trendy haircuts for teen boys
- 1. Crew cut haircut
- 2. Quiff
- 3. Topknot
- 4. Drop fade haircut
- 5. Low bald fade haircut
- 6. Taper fade for straight hair
- 7. Finger waves and a mid taper
- 8. Caesar cut with a high fade
- 9. Classic flat top with shaved sides
- 10. Mid fade with a long fohawk
- 11. Mid fade for short curly hair
- 12. The high and tight haircut
- 13. Disconnected undercut
- 14. The mullet
- 15. The buzz cut
- 16. Pompadour
- 17. Side part haircut
- 18. Undercut ponytail
- 19. Mid fade crop with fringe
- 20. Brushed forward fade
- What are the most trendy boys' haircuts?
Haircut preferences for teen boys will vary depending on the individual, their facial shape and hair texture. However, some of the most fashionable cuts for teenage boys include the crew cut, the undercut, pompadour, and fade. With the correct product, most haircuts with additional length on top may be styled into trendy looks like quiffs, faux hawks, and spikes.
Trendy haircuts for teen boys
Teenage males' hairstyles are increasingly fashionable, edgy, and unique than ever. With teen hairstyles ranging from traditional to modern, moderate to crazy, and short to long, teen boys have never had more excellent choices for cool haircuts and styles. Here are the best haircuts for teen boys to try.
1. Crew cut haircut
The crew cut is a great choice for boys seeking a simple and masculine look. When you have a crew cut, your mane is trimmed short, sticks up and cannot be combed over. The sides are trimmed, and the top part is left slightly longer, making your hair appear thicker.
2. Quiff
The quiff is one of the teen boy haircuts that is long on top. However, it looks more charming if your head is fully packed with hair. A quiff is an appealing haircut for anyone not ready to chop their long hair because it's short and tidy on the sides yet longer on top.
3. Topknot
What is the best haircut for a 17-year-old boy? A topknot is a stylish hairstyle that works well for teenage boys with longer hair since it keeps long hair out of their faces and is tangle-free when they play. It is suitable for both straight and curly hair.
4. Drop fade haircut
The drop-fade hairstyle is modern and classy, ideal for youngsters looking for a new style change. The haircut tapers progressively on the sides and back, giving it a low-fade finish. The fade applies to many hair types, including straight and curly hair.
5. Low bald fade haircut
If you're craving a faded haircut with some length on top, try a low bald fade with a thick top. The hairdo balances the length on top and avoids making your face appear too small. Use the right styling product to add volume and texture for a more contemporary look.
6. Taper fade for straight hair
A taper fade haircut is an attractive and fashionable option for men with spectacles and straight hair. This haircut lowers the length from the top to the sides and back, providing a clean and glossy appearance. This teen boy haircut for straight hair is ideal for sleek hair because it adds dimension and structure, making it appear larger.
7. Finger waves and a mid taper
This old-fashioned haircut is ideal for anyone who prefers a mix of classic charm and modern flair, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. The waves are clean, and the mid-taper creates a sleek and tidy appearance.
8. Caesar cut with a high fade
This traditional hairstyle features short, textured hair on top and a close fade on the sides and back for a clean and sharp appearance. The hair size left on top provides numerous styling options, ranging from sloppy to sleek. The high fade gives the haircut a trendy look, emphasising the length and volume.
9. Classic flat top with shaved sides
The flat top with shaved sides is a classic haircut with clean lines and dramatic styling. It features a square-shaped top cut to a consistent length, giving it a streamlined, structural appearance.
10. Mid fade with a long fohawk
A mid fade paired with a long fohawk is a daring and contemporary hairdo. It features a smooth, tapered fade and a stunning, elongated fohawk. The mid fade at the sides and back produces a strong, defined appearance. The extra length of hair on top provides more style options with the fohawk.
11. Mid fade for short curly hair
A mid-fade produces a balanced cut, giving short, curly hair an air of elegance. It is among the best teen boy haircuts for short hair. To enhance the curly texture, add hairspray while styling.
12. The high and tight haircut
The high-cut hairdo is popular among teen guys because of its simplicity. Short hair is also ideal for active teens who participate in sports.
13. Disconnected undercut
The disconnected undercut is one of the most popular teen boy haircuts. Shaved sides and an etched section will highlight your textured top hairstyle. A fresh, detached undercut is ideal for teens with thick hair since it removes unneeded thickness and makes it more manageable.
14. The mullet
The mullet haircut features short hair on the front and sides and much longer hair on the rear. It radiates a distinct blend of defiance and nostalgia for individuals seeking to stand out.
15. The buzz cut
The buzz cut is a classic option that has never gone out of fashion. The buzz cut is fashionable and functional, requiring less styling and care. It's a fantastic alternative for individuals who want a simple haircut.
16. Pompadour
The goal of trendy haircuts for boys is to modernise outdated designs. This design includes a delicate, tangible pompadour hairdo parted from the side. To maintain this look in place, use a dry, non-sticky hairspray.
17. Side part haircut
A side-slicked haircut is ideal for guys who want to project a professional, polished image. To keep it up-to-date, flip the front section back to outline the face effectively. Get a lineup with a shaved side part. These will enhance the retro look with a more modern touch.
18. Undercut ponytail
What haircut should a 14-year-old boy get? Try a ponytail with an undercut if you want long hair on top. Boys who wear ponytails on top and shave their sides always look great. You can even try a plain bun to mix things up.
19. Mid fade crop with fringe
The mid-fade crop with fringe is a popular haircut for teenage boys. It provides texture and depth to your hair. The fading on the sides creates a sleek, modern design. The extended top length offers users a variety of styling choices. The style is ideal for men with thicker hair.
20. Brushed forward fade
The brushed forward fade style has a bald fade on both sides and back, making it excellent for teen boys. The brushed forward haircut gives the hair more substance, while the bald fade on the sides and back creates a neat and clean appearance. This style is ideal for individuals with thick hair. It goes well with any facial structure.
What are the most trendy boys' haircuts?
The fade haircut is a widely adopted style with a polished and tidy appearance. The hair in this adaptable cut tapers progressively from the crown of the head to the nape. For a customised look that requires low maintenance, it can be used with various top lengths, like a textured crop, pompadour, or crew cut.
Above are some of the most trendy haircuts for teen boys. These trendy hairstyles keep boys stylish and allow freedom of expression, guaranteeing that every young boy may choose a look that complements his personality and lifestyle.
Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of knotless braids with curls hairstyles. A protective style is vital for giving your hair a break or promoting hair growth with minimal maintenance. Knotless braids are gaining popularity as a protective hairstyle for natural-haired women.
Knotless braids are highly fashionable, particularly among women with wavy or curly hair. They are elegant but versatile, attractive and hair-protective, causing less damage than other hairstyles. See the article for knotless braiding styles.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com