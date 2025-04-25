Momo vendors are proposing drastic measures to protect themselves, claiming they cannot stay home idle and become a burden to the state

They suggest a collaboration between MTN and the government to explore the possibility of legally providing vendors with security weapons for self-defence during emergencies

They believe the government, under the administration of President Mahama, should ensure that MTN enters into proper agreements with vendors

The recent brutal murders of two Mobile Money (Momo) vendors in Kumasi have ignited outrage and fear among operators in the Ashanti Region, leading to urgent calls for government and MTN intervention.

Patricia Nimako was killed in Krofrom on February 13th, followed by the death of Gideon Owusu Sarpong in Kwadaso on March 10th, prompting vendors to demand immediate action to ensure their safety.

Murders Push Mobile Money Operators to Demand Tougher Safety Measures

Source: Getty Images

Robert Agyeman, a Momo vendor in Adum, Kumasi, condemned the killings as "unjustified" and pleaded for swift government intervention. "This job supports our livelihoods, and we cannot risk staying at home and becoming burdens on the government," he asserted.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has already apprehended three suspects in connection with the murders; however, the prime suspect, Augustine Amoah, known as Baba Macho, remains at large.

Police have appealed to the public to provide information leading to his arrest through the toll-free numbers 191 and 112 (or 18555 for MTN and Telecel users).

Amidst the rising fear, Momo vendors continue to propose drastic measures to protect themselves. Bright Oppong, who operates in Ashanti New Town, suggested collaboration between MTN and the government to explore the possibility of legally arming Momo vendors for self-defence during emergencies.

Calls for Mahama to crack the whip

Echoing this sentiment, Beatrice, a vendor at the Kumasi Airport Roundabout, believes that the Momo vending business has become increasingly dangerous. She argued that Mobile Money Ltd, the main handler of Momo operations, should provide insurance to protect vendors and their families in the event of unexpected death due to armed robbery.

Charles Ofori, a vendor in Ejisu-Kumasi, emphasised the need for stricter regulations. He stated that the government should ensure MTN Ghana enters into proper agreements with vendors, including robust security measures, before allowing them to operate.

He insisted that such agreements would serve as a wake-up call for MTN Ghana to enforce proper security protocols for its partners.

Efforts to reach Mr. Evans P.K. Otumfour, the General Secretary of the Momo Money Agents Association of Ghana, for comment were unsuccessful. His mobile phone number was out of coverage, and the association’s office was closed.

The growing unrest highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to address the security risks faced by Momo vendors in Kumasi and across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of MTN Ghana, Madam Charity, reacting to the Momo vendors' demands concerning their security, assured the correspondent that management would respond soon.

“We, MTN officials at the regional levels, have been restricted from speaking to the media on certain issues concerning MTN. I am forwarding your message to our headquarters, and you will hear from us soon through your WhatsApp phone,” Charity told King Amoah, our Ashanti Regional Correspondent.

Telecomunication Network MTN

Source: UGC

The call for collaboration between the government, MTN, and vendors underscores the severity of the situation and the demand for immediate and effective solutions to protect these essential service providers.

The question remains: What measures has Mobile Money Ltd put in place to stabilise the job?

Stay tuned for further updates, as MTN has assured Yen.com.gh of management’s reaction concerning the demands of the Momo vendors.

