Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee is following in the footsteps of Nana Ama McBrown as she slays in stylish African print dresses

The Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host has impressed her followers with her gorgeous outfit and hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's flawless makeup and designer shoes

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, has become a style influencer for followers who want to slay in African print dresses.

Cookie Tee looked radiant in a stylish short-sleeve African print dress designed with a glittering lace neckline.

The talented male fashion designer Eugene D'wise used see-through lace fabric to overlay the green floral African print fabric.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee looks stunning in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @cookietee.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee wore a simple frontal lace hairstyle, flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glossy lipstick.

She modelled in black pointed Valentino Garavani slingback pumps to complete her look for the viral photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee slays in a stylish vest and pleated long skirt

Cookie Tee stepped out stylishly in a sleeveless brocade vest and a three-tone pleated long skirt for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Prinzchino stated:

Love your dress

morrismorgankwarteng stated:

That look is cooking!!! Cooking Chocolate 5-Berry Cobbler!!!

wizkay_de_khing stated:

It was twice as nice as ice..smile to everyday honey

Richelleaimey stated:

@cookieteegh with you it's just a yes we can to many young ladies especially mejust teach us how you become strong all year round

love_star6 stated:

I miss you on New Day ❤️❤️❤️

international_akotoellen stated:

Your smiles keep making my day

derbyfhatuwanielvisjr stated:

Stunning

Hessjstein stated:

I miss you

empire_blazers.gh stated:

Daavi cookie the tee

th.ulani445 stated:

Beautiful smile ❤️Stunning dress

morrisokor81 stated:

Beautiful

Joixlynafrifa stated:

good evening ma❤️

tagoejames01 stated:

Cookietee

Mademoree stated:

Chale today pressure sorrr ohh!! We grinding

Source: YEN.com.gh