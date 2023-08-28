How to clean earrings at home: the ultimate guide for all types

Earrings are not just accessories; they reflect your style and personality. However, over time, they can accumulate oils, dirt, sweat, and other skin and hair products, losing their shine and appeal. Therefore, regular cleaning is required to preserve their beauty and avoid potential skin irritations and infections. In this guide, find out how to clean earrings at home.

Cleaning your earrings is vital in jewellery maintenance. It not only keeps them looking dazzling and new, but it also assists in avoiding the build-up of dirt or bacteria that can cause infections. Discover various ways to effectively clean different types of earrings at home in this ultimate guide.

How to clean earrings at home

How do you clean the gunk out of earrings? If you've noticed that your favourite jewellery pieces are collecting dirt and oils or simply not sparkling as brightly as they once did, you may be searching for safe methods to clean them.

1. Cleaning using hydrogen peroxide

What should I soak my dirty earrings in? Hydrogen peroxide is an effective method for cleaning jewellery because it removes bacteria and grime. Here is how to use this approach:

1. Mix a small amount of hydrogen peroxide in a container with warm water.

2. Soak your jewellery pieces in the solution for 5 to 15 minutes, submerging them well.

3. Remove them and gently scrub away debris with a toothbrush or soft cloth.

4. Rinse the earrings under running water and pat dry with a cloth.

2. Soaking in warm soapy water

If you only have soap and water at home, don't worry. Soaking your jewellery in warm, soapy water is one of the best methods to clean earrings without hydrogen peroxide. Follow these simple steps:

1. Add a few drops of mild dish soap to a bowl of warm water.

2. Soak your earrings in the solution for 10 to 20 minutes, depending on how dirty they are.

3. Remove the earrings and use a soft cloth or toothbrush to remove any remaining dirt or grime.

4. Rinse them under running water and pat dry with a towel.

3. Using rubbing alcohol

How do you clean and sanitize dirty earrings? Another excellent option for cleaning and sanitizing your ornaments is rubbing alcohol. To employ this approach, follow these steps:

1. In a bowl, combine warm water with rubbing alcohol.

2. Soak your earrings in the solution for 5 to 15 minutes, ensuring they are completely submerged.

3. Remove them and gently scrub away any remaining dirt with a toothbrush or soft cloth.

4. Rinse them under running water and pat dry.

4. Cleaning and sterilising with hot water

Sterilising jewellery in hot water is a quick and easy way to ensure they are clean and safe. While hot water can help eradicate some bacteria and germs, it may not entirely disinfect the pieces in the way that medical sterilisation methods would. Here is how to sterilise earrings with hot water:

1. Put them into the bowl or container and carefully pour hot water, covering the earrings completely.

2. Allow them to soak in the hot water for about 5 to 10 minutes to aid with the removal of any dirt or bacteria.

3. Remove them from the water and thoroughly clean them under warm running water.

4. Gently pat them dry with a soft cloth, checking for any remaining moisture, especially in nooks or openings.

5. Cleaning earrings with salt water

Can you clean earrings with salt water? Saltwater can help remove grime, debris, and some bacteria from earrings, restoring their appearance. Here are a few steps for cleaning your earrings with a saltwater solution:

1. Put some warm water in a bowl, then add a teaspoon of salt and stir until the salt is mostly dissolved.

2. Immerse the earrings in the saltwater solution, completely submerging them for 15to 20 minutes.

3. Carefully scrub the surface with a soft toothbrush for earrings with intricate designs.

4. Thoroughly rinse the earrings under warm running water to eliminate any remaining salt residue.

5. Pat the earrings dry with a gentle cloth.

6. Cleaning with a jewellery polishing cloth

This is a simple approach to restoring the original state of your jewellery. To apply this method, follow these steps:

1. Gently rub the jewellery polishing cloth over the earrings.

2. Rub until all build-up and dirt are eliminated, and the earrings are sparkling.

3. Wipe away any remaining residue with a gentle, dry cloth.

How to clean gold earrings

It's critical to understand the materials and gemstones used in your earrings. Different materials require different attention to avoid damage when cleaning. You can easily keep your gold, silver, or stainless-steel earrings sparkling and looking good by cleaning them regularly. You can use the following steps:

1. Mix warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap in a bowl.

2. Soak the earrings in warm, soapy water for 5 to 10 minutes.

3. Scrub gently with a gentle toothbrush, paying special attention to crevices and complex designs.

4. Thoroughly rinse under running water to remove any soap residue.

5. Dry with a soft, lint-free towel and, if necessary, polish.

You can also follow these steps to clean gemstone earrings such as sapphire and diamond studs. These materials also require special attention to maintain their sparkle.

How often do I clean earrings?

The frequency at which you should clean your ornament depends on various factors, including the type of earrings you have and how often you wear them, among many other factors.

It is advisable to clean your earrings more frequently than to allow build-up to accumulate. Additionally, clean earrings are more pleasant to wear and less likely to cause skin irritations.

Cleaning earrings at home might seem like a chore, but it's a rewarding procedure that ensures your treasured jewellery remains beautiful and safe to wear. Follow the above ultimate guide on how to clean earrings at home to keep your cherished pieces in good condition.

