Stonebwoy's beautiful wife has impressed Ghanaians with her stylish African print dress on Instagram

The dental surgeon looked effortlessly chic in a custom-made outfit that highlighted her curves

Social media users have commented on Dr Louisa Ansong's elegant outfit and makeup from the photo

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louisa Ansong has partnered beautifully with Vlisco for her latest photoshoot.

The radiant wife of renowned dancehall artist Livingstone Etse Satekla, commonly known as Stonebwoy, captivated onlookers in a turtleneck dress that gracefully accentuated her curves and celebrated her figure.

Stonebwoy's Wife, Dr Louisa, turns heads in an African print dress. Photo credit: @dr_louisa.

The talented fashion designer adorned the neckline with vibrant, meticulously crafted beads, which harmonised beautifully with the rich patterns of her fabric, creating a striking visual appeal.

Dr Louisa Ansong complemented her ensemble with a side-parted, vibrant coiled hairstyle and flawlessly applied makeup, featuring perfectly defined eyebrows and a touch of soft pink lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty.

Adding to her regal presence, she accessorised with exquisite gold earrings that shimmered delicately as she posed with poise, showcasing the elegant, ruffled sleeves of her dress.

Dr. Louisa’s gorgeous strappy high heels elevated her entire look, further cementing her status as a style icon. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"My Vlisco moment! Wearing this Superwax fabric from the Garden of Sisterhood collection, feeling confident and beautiful."

Dr Louisa slays in African print dress

Several social media users have commented on Dr Louisa' Ansong's beautiful photos on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their reactions below:

afro_bongo stated:

"Mrs Torcherwaaaaa ✈️✨️."

neekstudio_official stated:

"Aww my prettiest and beautiful sister 🔥🔥😍."

impeccable__bhim stated:

"Our First Lady to the whole wiase ❤️❤️❤️ we love you 🥰."

mic_elx stated:

"Wife of a father 😍❤️👏."

hajia_bhim_ stated:

"Mummy❤️eiii u look sooooo good ooo Charley ❤️❤️u fine papa 😍😍."

Dr Louisa campaigns about oral hygiene

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, also previously took to social media to highlight her commitment to oral hygiene.

Accompanied by her dedicated team, she took to the bustling streets of Accra, passionately educating school children and local hawkers on the critical importance of brushing their teeth twice a day and attending regular dental check-ups.

She shared the post on Instagram with this caption:

"I had a very fun and interactive session with some pregnant women at the Nii Ashaley Health Center last week where I gave an oral health talk followed by a very interesting question and answer session. We climaxed the session with the #HappyMouthHappyMind dance challenge with @accraboysofficial."

"Did you know that Gum Disease has been linked to low birth weight, pre-term birth and pre-eclampsia? Due to hormonal changes, pregnant women are more prone to gum disease, so it’s important for pregnant women to get a dental checkup during pregnancy."

The Instagram video is below:

Dr Louisa massages Stonebwoy's hair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Stonebwoy's wife sharing a glimpse into her famous husband's hair-styling.

Captured on video, which garnered significant attention from fans, the couple showcased their warmth and connection.

On April 8, Stonebwoy let his dreadlocked hair fall freely, setting the tone for the session as Dr. Louisa applied the products.

