The 57th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been held for fresh graduates who completed their various programmes of study

One of the graduates urged his friends to be measured in celebrating this academic milestone because there were no jobs

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the utterances of the young man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A fresh graduate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) triggered reactions after he attended the graduation ceremony.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the young man, Kofi Panea, in the company of his friends, leaving the auditorium dressed in their graduation gowns.

UCC graduate expresses concerns over availability of jobs during graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @UCC/Facebook, @kofi_panea/TikTok

Source: UGC

One of the graduates noticed Kofi Panea was filming and opted to act nice for the camera.

His joy was short-lived after Kofi Panea lamented that bagging a degree was not enough, especially when there were currently no jobs for fresh graduates.

"Please be measured in your celebration because there are no jobs. While you are celebrating because you are done with school, know that there are no jobs", he lamented.

Over 6,000 students graduate from UCC during the 57th congregation. Photo credit: @UCC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Over 6,000 students graduate from UCC

A total of 5,291 undergraduate students of the College of Distance Education (CoDE) from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) graduated during the 10th to 12th sessions of the 57th Congregation.

Additionally, 1,187 students completed various postgraduate programmes.

This comprised 46 PhDs, 102 MPhils, 124 MA and 17 MCom, were celebrated for their academic achievements.

The others were 3 Master of Nursing, 605 Master of Education, 64 Master of Business Administration, 184 Master of Science, and 42 Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, commended the students on their academic achievements and expressed confidence that they had been adequately prepared to contribute to the development of society.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the UCC graduate's concerns

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions on the young man's comments. Many people applauded for acknowledging the reality and speaking about it

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Hmm, this is the sad truth. Most of these people after school might stay for years jobless. We pray things will change."

liveband05 stated:

"They will tell you Nyame bɛkyerɛ, better find your way to Senegal or Morocco."

~Khaema~ stated:

"Congratulations no nyinaa akyi no, unemployment nɛ toaso."

Papalove605 reacted:

"Take it easy; discouragement from that very day is very bad."

UCC valedictorian graduates with a CGPA of 3.9

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Aniagyei emerged valedictorian at the 57th Congregation of the UCC.

The young man graduated with a First-Class degree in B.Ed. Information Technology, with a CGPA of 3.9

Benjamin had his basic education at the Ashaiman No. 3 JHS and second cycle education at Forces Senior Technical School.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh