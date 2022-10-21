The office of the special prosecutor of Ghana was established in 2017 after Ghana's parliament passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill. The office acts as an independent investigating and prosecuting body, conducting national-level investigations into bribery, corruption, and other criminal cases in the public or private sectors.

Photo: @NRENZAH TV on Facebook

Source: Facebook

The main mission of the office of the prosecutor in Ghana is to look into and prosecute suspected or alleged corrupt practices and corruption-related offences, to recoup the proceeds of corruption, and to take measures to help stop corruption and encourage good governance, openness, responsibility, and credibility in Ghana's constitutional governance and to achieve the preamble ambitions of the constitution.

Functions of the office of the special prosecutor in Ghana

As an independent investigating and prosecuting body in Ghana, the special prosecutor's office is expected to perform various tasks. Some of the office's primary functions are as follows;

The office investigates and prosecutes cases of possible or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences under the Public Procurement Act of 2003.

It practices investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences under the Criminal Act and other offences encompassing public officers, politically exposed persons, and private sector participants in the commission of the offence.

The office recovers and manages the proceeds of corrupt practices and disseminates information collected during investigations to proficient authorities and other persons the office deems appropriate in correlation with the offences.

They work together and collaborate with appropriate authorities and other pertinent local and international agencies to implement their Act. They receive and deal with complaints from individuals about matters involving or potentially involving corruption and corruption-related offences.

They also receive and respond to referrals from parliament, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Auditor General's Office, the Economic and Organized Crime Office, and other public bodies for investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

Who is the current special prosecutor in Ghana?

Kissi Agyebeng is the current special prosecutor in Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Kissi Agyebeng is the current special prosecutor in Ghana. He was inducted as Ghana's second special prosecutor for a seven-year term on 5 August 2021. He was the founding director of Cromwell Gray LLP, a Ghana-based law firm.

Kissi also lectured International Humanitarian Law and criminal law at the University Of Ghana School Of Law for over 15 years. He was the co-chair of Ghana's Electronic Commission Tribunal, an ad hoc appellate tribunal.

The tribunal listens to appeals from National Communications Authority decisions and sanctions concerning electronic communications, broadcasting, and the utilization of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Who was the former special prosecutor of Ghana?

Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. He worked as Ghana's Attorney General from 2011 to 2012 and then as the country's first special prosecutor from 2018 till his withdrawal in 2020, citing political meddling by president Nana Akufo-Addo.

How to file a complaint with the office of the special prosecutor in Ghana

Citizens of Ghana can use the office of the special prosecutor (OSP) website to file corruption-related charges. Offences to be prosecuted include those undertaken by public officials, politically exposed individuals, private individuals, and legal entities.

The steps to file a complaint on the OSP website are as follows.

In any search engine, type 'osp.gov.gh' into the search bar.

Choose 'click here to file a complaint.'

Select whether to report anonymously or as yourself.

Fill in your details.

Select a category.

Enter the entire report.

Attach any supporting files, such as videos, photos, or documents.

Enter your contact information.

Click the submit report button.

The report can also be emailed to corruptionreports@osp.gov.gh.

Office of the special prosecutor location

Photo: @ghana.nsem.50

Source: Facebook

The office of the special prosecutor's location is at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra, Ghana. In case of inquiries, you can reach them through their toll-free number, 0800-000-700.

You can also call them on at +233 (302) 668 517 or +233 (302) 668 506 or send an email to info@osp.gov.gh or corruptionreports@osp.gov.gh.

The department of the special prosecutor of Ghana performs national-level investigations into bribery, corruption, and other criminal cases in the public or private sectors as an independent investigating and prosecuting body.

