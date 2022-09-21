Who is Tsatsu Tsikata? Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian lawyer

Ghana is one of the most developed countries in Africa. It was the first African country to gain independence in 1957, and as a result, significant progress and reforms occurred in various sectors. Because of its prominence, the government has produced some of the best academics, lawyers, musicians, and athletes. In the field of law, for example, the country has made notable names such as Tsatsu Tsikata. He is widely regarded as a forefather of Ghanaian legal systems.

Ghanaian lawyer and academic Tsatsu Tsikata. Photo: @AnnanPerry, @NatGTetteh on Twitter (modified by author)

Who is Tsatsu Tsikata? He is a Ghanaian academic and lawyer. He served as the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation for more than ten years. In addition, Tsatsu is a prominent affiliate and legal counsel for the National Democratic Congress, as well as a well-known member of the political party. Because of his involvement in law and politics, Tsatsu Tsikata is one of Ghana's most influential people.

Profile summary

Full name Tsatsu Tsikata Gender Male Date of birth 1 October 1950 Age 72 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Keta, Volta Region, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Esther Cobbah Collage University of Ghana, Legon and Oxford University Profession Businessman, academic, lawyer Net worth $254 million

Tsatsu Tsikata's bio

Tsikata was born on 1 October 1950, in Keta, Ghana's Volta Region. He was raised in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra, Ghana's capital. Tsikata is one of seven siblings. His father was Godwin Kwaku-Sru Tsikata, a retired Textiles Sales Manager with the United Africa Corporation (UAC). He began school at a young age because he wanted to be like his older brother Fui.

Educational background

Tsikata went to Additrom Preparatory School first, then Mrs Sam's Preparatory School. He was then transferred to Accra Newtown Experimental School and advanced from Year 2 to Year 3 due to his exceptional perfomance. He received a United Africa Company (UAC) scholarship in 1960 and began his secondary education at the Mfantsipim School at nine.

Later, he enrolled at the University of Ghana, Legon. At the age of 18, he earned an LL. B First Class degree. He then received a post-graduate scholarship to Oxford University from the University of Ghana. He graduated with honours with a first-class degree in Bachelor of Civil Law, equivalent to a master's degree at other British universities.

Career

Tsikata started his career as a Junior Research Fellow at Oxford University, where he also tutored. When he returned to Ghana in 1974, he was appointed as a lecturer at the University of Ghana's law faculty.

When was Tsatsu Tsikata called to the bar?

According to GBA Portal, young Tsikata was admitted to the Ghana bar in 1975.

In October 1988, Tsikata was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). His appointment was made by the then-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Jerry Rawlings. Tsikata served as Chief Executive Officer from October 1988 to December 2000.

Why is Tsatsu Tsikata not a judge?

The veteran Ghanaian lawyer stated that as a child, he aspired to be a judge but abandoned the dream as an adult. Tsatsu claims that he left his plans to become a judge after he entered the oil and gas industry. He attributed his decision to the demanding jobs judges have.

What happened to Tsatsu Tsikata?

According to Ghana Web, Tsikata was accused of causing the state a financial loss of GH 2.3 billion while serving as CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Company. He was tried by the Accra Fast Track Tribunal, which the Kufuor administration established. The trial began in 2002 and lasted six years. Tsikata was found guilty on 18 June 2008.

His conviction caused a stir in Ghana, terming it as politically motivated. At the time of his sentence, Tsikata was admitted to hospital, guarded by police, after suffering an asthma attack.

His conviction led to the rise of the "Free Tsatsu Movement", which led the then president to pardon him. However, Tsatsu rejected the pardon, vowing to clear his name through the justice system.

According to Africa News, Tsatsu was found innocent by an appeals court after fighting charges of causing financial harm to the state for eight years. The lawyer's five-year prison sentence was overturned on 30 November 2016.

Is Tsatsu Tsikata married?

The celebrated lawyer is married to Esther Cobbah, the CEO and lead communication strategist at Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. However, Esther is not the first wife. According to the publication, Tsatsu was previously married to Nana Nketia, with whom they share a son.

Who are the children of Tsatsu Tsikata?

The lawyer is the father of three children. His son is Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, a famous Ghanaian rapper that goes by the name Manifest. Tsatsu also has one daughter, but not much is known about her. Nonetheless, Tsatsu Tsikata’s daughter is Sena Tsikata.

What is Tsatsu Tsikata's net worth?

The businessman has an alleged net worth of $254 million. The source is unverified; hence this is not the official figure. His wealth comes from his involvement in the oil industry and law practice.

Is Tsatsu Tsikata alive?

The well-known attorney is still alive and well. However, his older brother is dead. According to Pulse, rumours of Tsatsu's death started spreading after his elder brother, Rtd Captain Kojo Tsikata, died in November 2021.

FAQs

Who is Tsatsu Tsikata? He is a Ghanaian lawyer and academic. He was also the former CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. Tsatsu Tsikata is a notable affiliate and legal counsel to the National Democratic Congress and one of the political party's leading members. Who is Tsatsu Tsikata wife? The lawyer is married to Esther Cobbah. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Lead Communication Strategist of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. Who is Tsatsu Tsikata's son? His son is Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, a Ghanaian musician, rapper and record producer who goes by the stage name M.anifest. What is Tsatsu Tsikata net worth? The businessman has an estimated net worth of $254 million. Who is the Chief Justice of Ghana? Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is the current Chief Justice of Ghana. He was nominated in December 2019 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and assumed office in 2020.

Tsatsu Tsikata is a well-known Ghanaian businessman and lawyer. He was the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. Tsikata is also a prominent affiliate and legal counsel for the National Democratic Congress, as well as a well-known member of the political party. In addition to his career, he is a father and husband.

