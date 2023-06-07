The most inspirational Jane Austen's quotes about love, happiness, and life

What do you read when in need of inspiration? Whatever it is, you can admit that quotes also play an integral role in motivating people. The power of well-thought-out words can make a difference in somebody's life. An excellent example of inspirational quotes is those from novelist Jane Austen. You can read some of her most inspirational Jane Austen quotes on various life aspects.

Jane Austen was an English novelist who wrote during the 19th century. She wrote and published four novels during her life, while two others were released posthumously. Jane's works tackled various societal issues, including education and class, and motivated readers through her writing.

Inspirational Jane Austen's quotes

Despite having lived a short life, born 16 December 1775 and died 18 July 1817, Jane accomplished what many have failed to do in a longer lifespan. She anonymously wrote and published four novels, Sense and Sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814), and Emma (1815), before her death.

Jane Austen's best quotes

Her work has produced many quotes and sayings ideal for motivation and inspiration. Here are the best Jane Austen's quotes you can share with friends and loved ones.

Ah! There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort.

For what do we live but to do sport for our neighbours and laugh at them in our turn?

Her thoughts and reflections were habitually her best companions.

If I loved you less, I could talk about it more.

It isn't what we say or think that defines us, but what we do.

The person, be it a gentleman or lady, who has no pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.

There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.

There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart.

I would not do anything for those who are my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature.

Time will explain.

We all have a better guide in ourselves if we would attend to it than any other person can be.

Jane Austen's quotes about love

In all her books, Jane covered various topics, including love. From Sense and Sensibility in 1811 to Emma in 1815, the author's works contain some of the best quotes about love. Here is a collection of Jane Austen's love quotes from her novels.

Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love.

Happiness in marriage is entirely a matter of chance.

I am determined that only the deepest love will induce me into matrimony.

If I could but know his heart, everything would become easy.

In vain have I struggled? It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.

It must be improper that a young lady should dream of a gentleman before the gentleman is known to have dreamt of her.

No man is offended by another man's admiration of the woman he loves; it is the woman only who can make it a torment.

That Marianne found her own happiness in forming his was equally the persuasion and delight of each observing friend.

The more I know of the world, the more I am convinced that I shall never see a man whom I can really love. I require so much!

To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love.

To love is to burn, to be on fire.

We are all fools in love.

Where the heart is really attached, I know very well how little one can be pleased with the attention of anybody else.

Yes, I found myself, by insensible degrees, sincerely fond of her; and the happiest hours of my life were what I spent with her.

Jane Austen's quotes about happiness

What is happiness? Some call it bliss, while others refer to it as positive emotions. Whatever way you describe it, these Jane Austen happiness quotes will provide you with content to spread your mood.

A large income is the best recipe for happiness I ever heard of.

I am the happiest creature in the world. Perhaps other people have said so before, but not one with such justice. I am happier even than Jane; she only smiles, and I laugh.

I must learn to be content with being happier than I deserve.

It is well to have as many holds upon happiness as possible.

Know your happiness. Want for nothing but patience – or give it a fascinating name: Call it hope.

Why not seize the pleasure at once? How often is happiness destroyed by preparation, foolish preparation?

You must be the best judge of your own happiness.

Jane Austen's quotes about life

Life has always been an ambiguous subject. Everybody has their interpretation of the subject, including its purpose and meaning. Jane Austen is no different, as she, like others, tackles the subject of life in her writings. Here are quotations by Jane Austen about life.

I do not want people to be very agreeable, as it saves me the trouble of liking them a great deal.

It is very difficult for the prosperous to be humble.

Life seems but a quick succession of busy nothings.

Nobody minds having what is too good for them.

None of us wants to be in calm waters all our lives.

One half of the world cannot understand the pleasures of the other.

Surprises are foolish things. The pleasure is not enhanced, and the inconvenience is often considerable.

The more I see of the world, the more I am dissatisfied with it, and every day confirms my belief in the inconsistency of all human characters and of the little dependence that can be placed on the appearance of merit or sense.

There are people who the more you do for them, the less they will do for themselves.

Those who do not complain are never pitied.

Jane Austen's quotes are iconic phrases that touches on love, happiness and life. Jane was a 19th-century novelist who gained fame for her six novels that tackled various societal issues, including education and class. If you are looking for the perfect inspiration, these Jane Austen quotes above should help.

