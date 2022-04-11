Who is the oldest living actor? 25 elderly actors still active today
Working in the creative industry gives you job security. There are many diverse roles for young and elderly actors/actresses. Movie makers hire veteran actors to play lead or recurring characters. Discover the oldest actor alive below.
Talent doesn't fade when someone grows old. The oldest celebrities can return to the theater stage or TV screen after taking long career breaks. Many old actors are still active today. They perform on TV and in theaters.
Elderly actors still active today
Perhaps, the oldest living actor would love to work until their last breath. Their presence still draws masses to the screens. Below is a list of the oldest living movie stars:
1. Iris Apfel
- Full name: Iris Apfel
- Date of birth: August 29, 1921
- Age: 101 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Queens, New York, United States
- Spouse: Carl Apfel (m. 1948–2015)
- Occupation: Businesswoman, interior designer, fashion designer, model
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: Iris (2014), Bill Cunningham: New York (2010)
Some actors joined the film industry at a young age. Iris is among old actors who were not entertainers from childhood. She was a businesswoman with a thriving career in textiles which saw her work with nine different presidents in the White House. Iris Apfel was 97 years old when she was featured in a 2014 documentary called Iris.
2. Ray Anthony
- Full name: Ray Anthony
- Date of birth: January 20, 1922
- Age: 101 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, United States
- Spouse: Mamie Van Doren (m. 1955–1961)
- Occupation: Musician, Band Leader, Actor
- Debut: 1936
- Best movies: TV’s Top Tunes (1953-1954), Daddy Long Legs (1955)
In his younger years, Ray Anthony played in Glenn Miller's band but formed his group, The Ray Anthony Orchestra, after World War II. In 1953 he became a musical director of the TV series TV’s Top Tunes.
3. Margia Dean
- Full name: Marguerite Louise Skliris-Alvarez
- Date of Birth: April 7, 1922
- Age: 100 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Spouse: Felipe Alvarez (m. 1965), Hal Fischer (m. 1939–1945)
- Occupation: Beauty Queen and actress
- Debut: 1944
- Best movies: Take It Big (1944), Red Desert (1949), Loan Shark (1952)
Margia is among the many 100-year-old celebrities still alive in 2023. The beauty queen started acting when she was seven years old and then took up modeling a few years later. Margia Dean was named Miss San Francisco and Miss California in 1939. Her film debut came in 1944 when she was cast in Casanova in Burlesque.
4. Norman Lear
- Full name: Norman Milton Lear
- Date of birth: July 27, 1922
- Age: 100 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: New Haven, Connecticut, United States
- Spouse: Davis (m. 1987), Charlotte Rosen (m. 1943–1956), Frances Loeb (m. 1956–1985)
- Occupation: TV Producer, screenwriter, actor
- Debut: 1948
- Best movies: Good Times (1974-1980), The Jeffersons (1975-1985)
Norman Lear was a producer and screenwriter for the longest part of his life, but he couldn't resist appearing on the screen once or twice. He produced several famous TV sitcoms such as Sanford and Sons, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons. In 2003, Norman Lear appeared in an episode of South Park.
5. Bob Barker
- Full name: Robert William Barker
- Date of birth: December 12, 1923
- Age: 99 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Darrington, Washington, United States
- Spouse: Dorothy Jo Gideon (m. 1945–1981)
- Occupation: Actor & TV host
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: The Price Is Right (1972), Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore (1996)
The television top game show host is famous for hosting the longest-running daytime game show, The Price Is Right (1972 to 2007). Bob Barker is celebrated for films like Happy Gilmore, The Nanny, and The Bold and the Beautiful.
6. Mike Nussbaum
- Full name: Myron G. Nussbaum
- Date of birth: December 29, 1924
- Age: 99 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Spouse: Julie Brudlos (m. 2004), Annette Brenner (m. 1949–2003)
- Occupation: Actor and Director
- Debut: 1969
- Best movies: Dirty Work (2006), Men In Black (1997), House of Games (1987)
Nussbaum is among the oldest living celebrities with over 90 years. Although his true passion was in acting, he tried an extermination business after leaving military service. Mike Nussbaum was in a community theatre in the 1950s. His best movies include Steal Big Steal Little (1995) and Things Change (1988).
7. Eva Marie Saint
- Full name: Eva Marie Saint
- Date of birth: July 4, 1924
- Age: 98 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Newark, New Jersey, United States
- Spouse: Jeffrey Hayden (m. 1951–2016)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1946
- Best movies: Raintree County (1957), Superman Returns (2006)
The actress has made notable contributions in film, theatre, and television with her career of more than 70 years. Marie Saint first appeared on the screen in 1946 as a cast member of Campus Hoopla. Her performance in The Trip to Bountiful (1953) earned her the Drama Critics Award.
8. Maria Riva
- Full name: Maria Elisabeth Riva
- Date of birth: December 13, 1924
- Age: 98 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Berlin, Germany
- Spouse: William Riva (m. 1947–1999), Dean Goodman (m. 1943–1944)
- Occupation: Actress, activist, writer
- Debut: 1934
- Best movies: Scrooged, The King Steps Out, The Garden of Allah
Actress Maria Riva was a popular television figure in the 1950s. She published a memoir of her late mother, actress Marlene Dietrich. Some of her standout films include The Scarlet Empress (1934), The King Steps Out (1936), and Scrooged (1988).
9. June Lockhart
- Full name: June Lockhart
- Date of birth: June 25, 1925
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: New York, New York, United States
- Spouse: John C. Lindsay (m. 1959–1970), John Maloney (m. 1951–1959)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1938
- Best movies: Sergeant York (1941), Time Limit (1957), Deadly Games (1982)
Lockhart is famous for portraying mother roles in TV series such as Lost in Space and Lassie. She was only eight when she debuted on stage and had her parents to look up to as role models. June Lockhart actress made her acting debut in 1938 alongside her parents.
10. Bill Hayes
- Full name: William Foster Hayes III
- Date of birth: June 5, 1925
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Harvey, Illinois, United States
- Spouse: Susan Seaforth Hayes (m. 1974), Mary Hobbs (m. 1947–1969)
- Occupation: Actor and recording artist
- Debut: 1948
- Best movies: Days of Our Lives (1970–2023), The Cardinal (1963)
Bill Hayes' entertainment career has lasted over seven decades. His song, The Ballad of Davy Crockett, hit the top of the Billboard charts in the spring of 1955. His successful music career began in the late 1940s. Bill Hayes started to act in the late 1960s.
11. Lee Grant
- Full name: Lee Grant
- Date of birth: October 31, 1925
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Manhattan, New York City, United States
- Spouse: Joseph Feury (m. 1962), Arnold Manoff (m. 1951–1960)
- Occupation: Actress and director
- Debut: 1933
- Best movies: Reunion (1994), Seasons of the Heart (1994)
The actress/documentarian has had a long career since 1933. Lee Grant's film debut came in 1951 when she appeared in Detective Story as a shoplifter. The role earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
12. Richard Van Dyke
- Full name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke
- Date of birth: December 13, 1925
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Manhattan, New York City, United States
- Spouse: Arlene Silver (m. 2012), Margie Willett (m. 1948–1984)
- Occupation: Actor, Comedian, Singer, Dancer, and Writer
- Debut: 1947
- Best movies: Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Mary Poppins (1964), The Untouchables (1987)
Wayne Van Dyke appeared in a multitude of TV shows and films. Before he became an actor, Dyke was an entertainer on radio stations, on Broadway, and in nightclubs. He made his acting debut in 1947.
13. Peter Marshall
- Full name: Ralph Pierre LaCock
- Date of birth: March 30, 1926
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Huntington, West Virginia, United States
- Spouse: Laurie Marshall (m. 1989), Marya Carter (m. 1977–1983), Nadene R. Teaford (m. 1947–1973)
- Occupation: Actor, singer
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: Annie (1982), Maryjane (1968), The Rookie (1959)
Peter Marshall is the younger brother of actress Joanne Dru. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, and debuted as an actor in 1950. Peter Marshall was the first host of The Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981.
14. Roger Corman
- Full name: Roger William Corman
- Date of birth: April 5, 1926
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Spouse: Julie Corman (m. 1970)
- Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and distributor
- Debut: 1954
- Best movies: The Fast and the Furious (1954), Swamp Women (1956)
Corman is "The Pope of Pop Cinema." He founded the New Concorde and the New World Pictures. The American motion-picture director, producer, and distributor is known for his highly successful low-budget exploitation films. Roger Corman's most notable films include The Fast and the Furious (1954), Swamp Women (1956), and Teenage Caveman (1958).
15. Shecky Greene
- Full name: Shecky Greene
- Date of birth: April 8, 1926
- Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Spouse: Marie Musso (m. 1985), Nalani Kele (m. 1972–1982)
- Occupation: Actor, Comedian
- Debut: 1954
- Best movies: The Last Producer (2000), The Love Machine (1971)
Shecky Greene was more of a comedian and is known for his nightclub performances in Las Vegas during the 1960s. He appeared in several films, such as Splash, Love, and American Style. Shecky Greene is a United States Navy veteran who served in World War II.
16. William Daniels
- Full name: William David Daniels
- Date of birth: March 31, 1927
- Age: 96 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: New York, New York, United States
- Spouse: Bonnie Bartlett (m. 1951)
- Occupation: Actor
- Debut: 1943
- Best movies: St. Elsewhere (1982-1988), Boy Meets World (1993-2000)
Since 1943, William Daniels has been featured in about 100 films. Some of the oldest movie stars have not achieved this. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards roles for acting as Mark Craig in the St. Elsewhere drama series.
17. Mirtha Legrand
- Full name: Rosa María Juana Martínez Suárez
- Date of birth: February 23, 1927
- Age: 96 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Villa Cañás, Argentina
- Spouse: Daniel Tinayre (m. 1946–1994)
- Occupation: Actress and television presenter
- Debut: 1940
- Best movies: Hay que educar a Niní (1940), The Chairwoman (2012)
Actress Mirtha Legrand is one of the most recognized entertainment figures in Argentina. She achieved prominence in the 1940s and continued acting for several decades. Legrand appeared in 36 films and 20 theatrical performances.
18. Barbara Rush
- Full name: Barbara Rush
- Date of birth: January 4, 1927
- Age: 96 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Denver, Colorado, United States
- Spouse: Jim Gruzalski (m. 1970–1973), Warren Cowan (m. 1959–1969), Jeffrey Hunter (m. 1950–1955)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: It Came from Outer Space (1953), 7th Heaven (1997-2007)
Barbara Rush is among the most celebrated oldest living actresses. In 1954, she won the most promising female newcomer honor at the Golden Globe Award after acting in It Came from Outer Space. The American science-fiction film was released in 1953. Barbara Rush represents poise, charm, style, and grace.
19. Rosemary Harris
- Full name: Rosemary Ann Harris
- Date of birth: September 19, 1927
- Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Ashby, United Kingdom
- Spouse: John Ehle (m. 1967–2018), Ellis Rabb (m. 1959–1967)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1948
- Best movies: Search Party (2022), Spider-Man (2002-2007), Notorious Woman (1974)
English actress Rosemary Harris has won four Drama Desk Awards and has been nominated nine times for Tony Awards. She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1986.
20. Estelle Parsons
- Full name: Estelle Parsons
- Date of birth: November 20, 1927
- Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Lynn, Massachusetts, United States
- Spouse: Peter Zimroth (m. 1983–2021), Richard Gehman (m. 1953–1958)
- Occupation: Actress, singer, and stage director
- Debut: 1956
- Best movies: The Seven Descents of Myrtle (1968), Morning's at Seven (2002)
Estelle Parsons is one of the oldest actors still alive. She studied law, then became a singer before deciding to pursue acting. Estelle Parsons worked for the Today TV program and made her stage debut in 1961.
21. Paul Dooley
- Full name: Paul Dooley
- Date of birth: February 22, 1928
- Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States
- Spouse: Winnie Holzman (m. 1984)
- Occupation: Actor, writer, and comedian
- Debut: 1950s
- Best movies: Breaking Away (1979), Sixteen Candles (1984), Popeye (1980)
Dooley was a cartoonist for a local paper in West Virginia. He joined the Navy, discovered acting in college, and moved to New York as a stage actor. Paul Dooley was a stand-up comedian for five years and performed stints as a clown and magician.
22. Joss Ackland
- Full name: Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland
- Date of birth: February 29, 1928
- Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: London, United Kingdom
- Spouse: Rosemary Kirkcaldy (m. 1951–2002)
- Occupation: Actor
- Debut: 1949
- Best movies: White Mischief (1987), Nowhere to Run (1993)
English retired actor Joss Ackland has appeared in over 130 film and television roles. He got a BAFTA Best Actor nomination (Supporting Role) for portraying Jock Delves Broughton in the White Mischief (1987) film.
23. Earl Holliman
- Full name: Henry Earl Holliman
- Date of birth: September 11, 1928
- Age: 94 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Delhi, Louisiana, United States
- Occupation: Actor, animal-rights activist, singer
- Debut: 1952
- Best movies: NightMan (1997), Police Woman (1974–1978)
Earl won a Golden Globe Award for the film The Rainmaker (1956). He also portrayed Sergeant Bill Crowley on the Police Woman (1974–1978) drama series. He currently resides in Studio City, California. Holliman has never been married and has no children. Earl Holliman has never married and does not have children.
24. Terry Carter
- Full name: Terry Carter
- Date of birth: December 16, 1928
- Age: 94 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Spouse: Etaferhu Zenebe (m. 2009), Beate Glatved (m. 1991–2006), Anna DeCoste (m. 1964–1990)
- Occupation: Actor and filmmaker
- Debut: 1957
- Best movies: Foxy Brown (1974), American Masters (1988), McCloud (1970-1977)
Terry Carter is among the oldest living Black actors. His Argentinian father of African-American descent operated a radio repair business. Terry Carter gained theatre experience on and off the Broadway stage.
25. Jerry Adler
- Full name: Jerry Adler
- Date of birth: February 4, 1929
- Age: 94 years (as of April 2023)
- Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Spouse: Joan Laxman (m. 1994)
- Occupation: Theatre director, producer, actor
- Debut: 1951
- Best movies: Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993), In Her Shoes (2005)
Jerry's uncle was Yiddish theater actor Jacob Pavlovich Adler. Jerry Adler began his theatre career as a stage manager in 1950. Directing the 1976 revival of My Fair Lady earned him a Drama Desk Award nomination.
Who is the oldest celebrity alive today?
These actresses and actors are 94 to 101 years old as of April 2023.
- Iris Apfel
- Ray Anthony
- Margia Dean
- Norman Lear
- Bob Barker
- Mike Nussbaum
- Eva Marie Saint
- Maria Riva
- June Lockhart
- Bill Hayes
- Lee Grant
- D*ck Van Dyke
- Peter Marshall
- Roger Corman
- Shecky Greene
- William Daniels
- Mirtha Legrand
- Barbara Rush
- Rosemary Harris
- Estelle Parsons
- Paul Doodley
- Joss Ackland
- Earl Holliman
- Terry Carter
- Jerry Adler
Who is the oldest active actor?
Iris Apfel is more of a businesswoman than an actress. She is among old actors who were not entertainers from childhood. The lady is an American interior designer, fashion designer, and model. She is 101 years old as of April 2023.
In 2014, Iris appeared in an American documentary film directed by Albert Maysles about her life as a fashion icon. It was one of Albert's last films before he died in 2015.
Who is the oldest winner of an acting Oscar?
Anthony Hopkins is the oldest winner of an acting Oscar at 83.
Who is the oldest living actor?
Ray Anthony is the oldest living actor, 101 years as of April 2023.
Who is the oldest Oscar nominee?
Christopher Plummer is the oldest Oscar nominee at 88 years.
How old is Morgan Freeman?
Morgan Freeman (American actor, director, and narrator) is 85 years old as of April 2023. He was born on June 1, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee, United States.
How long has Marsha Hunt’s career lasted?
Marsha Hunt acted from 1935 to 2014 (79 years). She is among the actresses with the longest acting careers in history.
Who had the longest acting career in history?
Brazilian actress Dercy Goncalves had an active career of 86 years.
Who has the longest TV career of 80 years?
American actress/comedian Betty White worked on television for over 80 years.
The oldest actor alive can get roles that do not require much activity. An elderly actor can audition for less physically and mentally demanding characters. Most elderly actors still active today double as film producers, directors, and distributors because they have vast experience in the industry.
Yen.com.gh listed dead Ghanaian actors and actresses. They had immense talent and millions of fans across Africa. These actors were passionate about improving the country's movie sector.
Many upcoming actors in Ghana and beyond looked up to them for inspiration. Some of these dead actors were able to mentor a few uprising actors.
Source: YEN.com.gh