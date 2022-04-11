Who is the oldest living actor? 25 elderly actors still active today

Working in the creative industry gives you job security. There are many diverse roles for young and elderly actors/actresses. Movie makers hire veteran actors to play lead or recurring characters. Discover the oldest actor alive below.

Elderly actors still active today. Photo: @yahoo, @Legrand.Mirtha, @Kevin Winter, @MyPublicistInc, @madhotcollectibles, @bestinbrooklyn (modified by author)

Talent doesn't fade when someone grows old. The oldest celebrities can return to the theater stage or TV screen after taking long career breaks. Many old actors are still active today. They perform on TV and in theaters.

Elderly actors still active today

Perhaps, the oldest living actor would love to work until their last breath. Their presence still draws masses to the screens. Below is a list of the oldest living movie stars:

1. Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel attends her 100th birthday celebration at Central Park Tower in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name: Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel Date of birth: August 29, 1921

August 29, 1921 Age: 101 years (as of April 2023)

101 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Spouse: Carl Apfel (m. 1948–2015)

Carl Apfel (m. 1948–2015) Occupation : Businesswoman, interior designer, fashion designer, model

: Businesswoman, interior designer, fashion designer, model Debut: 1950

1950 Best movies: Iris (2014), Bill Cunningham: New York (2010)

Some actors joined the film industry at a young age. Iris is among old actors who were not entertainers from childhood. She was a businesswoman with a thriving career in textiles which saw her work with nine different presidents in the White House. Iris Apfel was 97 years old when she was featured in a 2014 documentary called Iris.

2. Ray Anthony

Ray Anthony smiling for the camera. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Full name: Ray Anthony

Ray Anthony Date of birth: January 20, 1922

January 20, 1922 Age: 101 years (as of April 2023)

101 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, United States

Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, United States Spouse : Mamie Van Doren (m. 1955–1961)

: Mamie Van Doren (m. 1955–1961) Occupation : Musician, Band Leader, Actor

: Musician, Band Leader, Actor Debut : 1936

: 1936 Best movies: TV’s Top Tunes (1953-1954), Daddy Long Legs (1955)

In his younger years, Ray Anthony played in Glenn Miller's band but formed his group, The Ray Anthony Orchestra, after World War II. In 1953 he became a musical director of the TV series TV’s Top Tunes.

3. Margia Dean

Actress Margia Dean posing for a portrait. Photo: John Springer Collection

Full name: Marguerite Louise Skliris-Alvarez

Marguerite Louise Skliris-Alvarez Date of Birth : April 7, 1922

: April 7, 1922 Age: 100 years (as of April 2023)

100 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Spouse: Felipe Alvarez (m. 1965), Hal Fischer (m. 1939–1945)

Felipe Alvarez (m. 1965), Hal Fischer (m. 1939–1945) Occupation: Beauty Queen and actress

Beauty Queen and actress Debut : 1944

: 1944 Best movies: Take It Big (1944), Red Desert (1949), Loan Shark (1952)

Margia is among the many 100-year-old celebrities still alive in 2023. The beauty queen started acting when she was seven years old and then took up modeling a few years later. Margia Dean was named Miss San Francisco and Miss California in 1939. Her film debut came in 1944 when she was cast in Casanova in Burlesque.

4. Norman Lear

Norman Lear attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Full name: Norman Milton Lear

Norman Milton Lear Date of birth: July 27, 1922

July 27, 1922 Age: 100 years (as of April 2023)

100 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: New Haven, Connecticut, United States

New Haven, Connecticut, United States Spouse : Davis ​(m. 1987), Charlotte Rosen ​(m. 1943–1956)​, Frances Loeb ​(m. 1956–1985)​

: Davis ​(m. 1987), Charlotte Rosen ​(m. 1943–1956)​, Frances Loeb ​(m. 1956–1985)​ Occupation: TV Producer, screenwriter, actor

TV Producer, screenwriter, actor Debut: 1948

1948 Best movies: Good Times (1974-1980), The Jeffersons (1975-1985)

Norman Lear was a producer and screenwriter for the longest part of his life, but he couldn't resist appearing on the screen once or twice. He produced several famous TV sitcoms such as Sanford and Sons, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons. In 2003, Norman Lear appeared in an episode of South Park.

5. Bob Barker

Bob Barker delivers a speech at Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Full name: Robert William Barker

Robert William Barker Date of birth: December 12, 1923

December 12, 1923 Age: 99 years (as of April 2023)

99 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Darrington, Washington, United States

Darrington, Washington, United States Spouse: Dorothy Jo Gideon (m. 1945–1981)

Dorothy Jo Gideon (m. 1945–1981) Occupation : Actor & TV host

: Actor & TV host Debut: 1950

1950 Best movies: The Price Is Right (1972), Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore (1996)

The television top game show host is famous for hosting the longest-running daytime game show, The Price Is Right (1972 to 2007). Bob Barker is celebrated for films like Happy Gilmore, The Nanny, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

6. Mike Nussbaum

Actor Mike Nussbaum sitting in his office. Photo: actorsawards

Full name: Myron G. Nussbaum

Myron G. Nussbaum Date of birth: December 29, 1924

December 29, 1924 Age: 99 years (as of April 2023)

99 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Spouse: Julie Brudlos ​(m. 2004)​, Annette Brenner ​(m. 1949–2003)​

Julie Brudlos ​(m. 2004)​, Annette Brenner ​(m. 1949–2003)​ Occupation: Actor and Director

Actor and Director Debut: 1969

1969 Best movies: Dirty Work (2006), Men In Black (1997), House of Games (1987)

Nussbaum is among the oldest living celebrities with over 90 years. Although his true passion was in acting, he tried an extermination business after leaving military service. Mike Nussbaum was in a community theatre in the 1950s. His best movies include Steal Big Steal Little (1995) and Things Change (1988).

7. Eva Marie Saint

Actor Eva Marie Saint speaks onstage at the screening of 'A Hatful of Rain' during Day 2 of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint Date of birth: July 4, 1924

July 4, 1924 Age : 98 years (as of April 2023)

: 98 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Newark, New Jersey, United States

Newark, New Jersey, United States Spouse : Jeffrey Hayden (m. 1951–2016)

: Jeffrey Hayden (m. 1951–2016) Occupation : Actress

: Actress Debut : 1946

: 1946 Best movies: Raintree County (1957), Superman Returns (2006)

The actress has made notable contributions in film, theatre, and television with her career of more than 70 years. Marie Saint first appeared on the screen in 1946 as a cast member of Campus Hoopla. Her performance in The Trip to Bountiful (1953) earned her the Drama Critics Award.

8. Maria Riva

A portrait of actress Maria Riva. Photo: Ulli Winkler

Full name: Maria Elisabeth Riva

Maria Elisabeth Riva Date of birth: December 13, 1924

December 13, 1924 Age: 98 years (as of April 2023)

98 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Spouse: William Riva (m. 1947–1999), Dean Goodman (m. 1943–1944)

William Riva (m. 1947–1999), Dean Goodman (m. 1943–1944) Occupation : Actress, activist, writer

: Actress, activist, writer Debut: 1934

1934 Best movies: Scrooged, The King Steps Out, The Garden of Allah

Actress Maria Riva was a popular television figure in the 1950s. She published a memoir of her late mother, actress Marlene Dietrich. Some of her standout films include The Scarlet Empress (1934), The King Steps Out (1936), and Scrooged (1988).

9. June Lockhart

June Lockhart attends the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, honoring her with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Full name: June Lockhart

June Lockhart Date of birth: June 25, 1925

June 25, 1925 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Spouse: John C. Lindsay (m. 1959–1970), John Maloney (m. 1951–1959)

John C. Lindsay (m. 1959–1970), John Maloney (m. 1951–1959) Occupation: Actress

Actress Debut : 1938

: 1938 Best movies: Sergeant York (1941), Time Limit (1957), Deadly Games (1982)

Lockhart is famous for portraying mother roles in TV series such as Lost in Space and Lassie. She was only eight when she debuted on stage and had her parents to look up to as role models. June Lockhart actress made her acting debut in 1938 alongside her parents.

10. Bill Hayes

Actor/recording artist Bill Hayes. Photo: @daysofourlives

Full name: William Foster Hayes III

William Foster Hayes III Date of birth : June 5, 1925

: June 5, 1925 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Harvey, Illinois, United States

Harvey, Illinois, United States Spouse: Susan Seaforth Hayes (m. 1974), Mary Hobbs (m. 1947–1969)

Susan Seaforth Hayes (m. 1974), Mary Hobbs (m. 1947–1969) Occupation : Actor and recording artist

: Actor and recording artist Debut : 1948

: 1948 Best movies: Days of Our Lives (1970–2023), The Cardinal (1963)

Bill Hayes' entertainment career has lasted over seven decades. His song, The Ballad of Davy Crockett, hit the top of the Billboard charts in the spring of 1955. His successful music career began in the late 1940s. Bill Hayes started to act in the late 1960s.

11. Lee Grant

Actor Lee Grant speaks onstage at A Conversation with Lee Grant during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Full name: Lee Grant

Lee Grant Date of birth: October 31, 1925

October 31, 1925 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Manhattan, New York City, United States

Manhattan, New York City, United States Spouse: Joseph Feury (m. 1962), Arnold Manoff (m. 1951–1960)

Joseph Feury (m. 1962), Arnold Manoff (m. 1951–1960) Occupation : Actress and director

: Actress and director Debut: 1933

1933 Best movies: Reunion (1994), Seasons of the Heart (1994)

The actress/documentarian has had a long career since 1933. Lee Grant's film debut came in 1951 when she appeared in Detective Story as a shoplifter. The role earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

12. Richard Van Dyke

Richard Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Full name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke

Richard Wayne Van Dyke Date of birth : December 13, 1925

: December 13, 1925 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Manhattan, New York City, United States

Manhattan, New York City, United States Spouse: Arlene Silver ​(m. 2012), Margie Willett ​(m. 1948–1984)​

Arlene Silver ​(m. 2012), Margie Willett ​(m. 1948–1984)​ Occupation : Actor, Comedian, Singer, Dancer, and Writer

: Actor, Comedian, Singer, Dancer, and Writer Debut: 1947

1947 Best movies: Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Mary Poppins (1964), The Untouchables (1987)

Wayne Van Dyke appeared in a multitude of TV shows and films. Before he became an actor, Dyke was an entertainer on radio stations, on Broadway, and in nightclubs. He made his acting debut in 1947.

13. Peter Marshall

Peter Marshall arrives at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood's Arquette family with the 6th Annual "Platinum Circle Award" in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Ralph Pierre LaCock

Ralph Pierre LaCock Date of birth: March 30, 1926

March 30, 1926 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Huntington, West Virginia, United States

Huntington, West Virginia, United States Spouse: Laurie Marshall (m. 1989), Marya Carter (m. 1977–1983), Nadene R. Teaford (m. 1947–1973)

Laurie Marshall (m. 1989), Marya Carter (m. 1977–1983), Nadene R. Teaford (m. 1947–1973) Occupation: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Debut: 1950

1950 Best movies: Annie (1982), Maryjane (1968), The Rookie (1959)

Peter Marshall is the younger brother of actress Joanne Dru. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, and debuted as an actor in 1950. Peter Marshall was the first host of The Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981.

14. Roger Corman

Roger Corman attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Irishman" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name: Roger William Corman

Roger William Corman Date of birth: April 5, 1926

April 5, 1926 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Spouse: Julie Corman ​(m. 1970)

Julie Corman ​(m. 1970) Occupation: Actor, director, producer, and distributor

Actor, director, producer, and distributor Debut: 1954

1954 Best movies: The Fast and the Furious (1954), Swamp Women (1956)

Corman is "The Pope of Pop Cinema." He founded the New Concorde and the New World Pictures. The American motion-picture director, producer, and distributor is known for his highly successful low-budget exploitation films. Roger Corman's most notable films include The Fast and the Furious (1954), Swamp Women (1956), and Teenage Caveman (1958).

15. Shecky Greene

Comedian Shecky Greene attends The Friars Club Salute To Freddie Roman And Stewie Stone at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Full name: Shecky Greene

Shecky Greene Date of birth : April 8, 1926

: April 8, 1926 Age: 97 years (as of April 2023)

97 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Spouse: Marie Musso (m. 1985), Nalani Kele (m. 1972–1982)

Marie Musso (m. 1985), Nalani Kele (m. 1972–1982) Occupation: Actor, Comedian

Actor, Comedian Debut: 1954

1954 Best movies: The Last Producer (2000), The Love Machine (1971)

Shecky Greene was more of a comedian and is known for his nightclub performances in Las Vegas during the 1960s. He appeared in several films, such as Splash, Love, and American Style. Shecky Greene is a United States Navy veteran who served in World War II.

16. William Daniels

Actor William Daniels. Photo: @MyPublicistInc

Full name: William David Daniels

William David Daniels Date of birth: March 31, 1927

March 31, 1927 Age: 96 years (as of April 2023)

96 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Spouse: Bonnie Bartlett (m. 1951)

Bonnie Bartlett (m. 1951) Occupation: Actor

Actor Debut: 1943

1943 Best movies: St. Elsewhere (1982-1988), Boy Meets World (1993-2000)

Since 1943, William Daniels has been featured in about 100 films. Some of the oldest movie stars have not achieved this. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards roles for acting as Mark Craig in the St. Elsewhere drama series.

17. Mirtha Legrand

Actress Mirtha Legrand. Photo: @Legrand.Mirtha

Full name: Rosa María Juana Martínez Suárez

Rosa María Juana Martínez Suárez Date of birth: February 23, 1927

February 23, 1927 Age: 96 years (as of April 2023)

96 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Villa Cañás, Argentina

Villa Cañás, Argentina Spouse: Daniel Tinayre (m. 1946–1994)

Daniel Tinayre (m. 1946–1994) Occupation: Actress and television presenter

Actress and television presenter Debut: 1940

1940 Best movies: Hay que educar a Niní (1940), The Chairwoman (2012)

Actress Mirtha Legrand is one of the most recognized entertainment figures in Argentina. She achieved prominence in the 1940s and continued acting for several decades. Legrand appeared in 36 films and 20 theatrical performances.

18. Barbara Rush

Actress Barbara Rush. Photo: @MyPublicistInc

Full name: Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush Date of birth: January 4, 1927

January 4, 1927 Age: 96 years (as of April 2023)

96 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Denver, Colorado, United States

Denver, Colorado, United States Spouse: Jim Gruzalski (m. 1970–1973), Warren Cowan (m. 1959–1969), Jeffrey Hunter (m. 1950–1955)

Jim Gruzalski (m. 1970–1973), Warren Cowan (m. 1959–1969), Jeffrey Hunter (m. 1950–1955) Occupation: Actress

Actress Debut: 1950

1950 Best movies: It Came from Outer Space (1953), 7th Heaven (1997-2007)

Barbara Rush is among the most celebrated oldest living actresses. In 1954, she won the most promising female newcomer honor at the Golden Globe Award after acting in It Came from Outer Space. The American science-fiction film was released in 1953. Barbara Rush represents poise, charm, style, and grace.

19. Rosemary Harris

Actress Rosemary Harris. Photo: @TCMcinema

Full name: Rosemary Ann Harris

Rosemary Ann Harris Date of birth: September 19, 1927

September 19, 1927 Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)

95 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Ashby, United Kingdom

Ashby, United Kingdom Spouse: John Ehle (m. 1967–2018), Ellis Rabb (m. 1959–1967)

John Ehle (m. 1967–2018), Ellis Rabb (m. 1959–1967) Occupation: Actress

Actress Debut: 1948

1948 Best movies: Search Party (2022), Spider-Man (2002-2007), Notorious Woman (1974)

English actress Rosemary Harris has won four Drama Desk Awards and has been nominated nine times for Tony Awards. She was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1986.

20. Estelle Parsons

Actress Estelle Parsons. Photo: @MyPublicistInc

Full name: Estelle Parsons

Estelle Parsons Date of birth: November 20, 1927

November 20, 1927 Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)

95 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Lynn, Massachusetts, United States

Lynn, Massachusetts, United States Spouse: Peter Zimroth (m. 1983–2021), Richard Gehman (m. 1953–1958)

Peter Zimroth (m. 1983–2021), Richard Gehman (m. 1953–1958) Occupation: Actress, singer, and stage director

Actress, singer, and stage director Debut: 1956

1956 Best movies: The Seven Descents of Myrtle (1968), Morning's at Seven (2002)

Estelle Parsons is one of the oldest actors still alive. She studied law, then became a singer before deciding to pursue acting. Estelle Parsons worked for the Today TV program and made her stage debut in 1961.

21. Paul Dooley

Actor Paul Dooley. Photo: @yahoo

Full name: Paul Dooley

Paul Dooley Date of birth: February 22, 1928

February 22, 1928 Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)

95 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States

Parkersburg, West Virginia, United States Spouse: Winnie Holzman (m. 1984)

Winnie Holzman (m. 1984) Occupation: Actor, writer, and comedian

Actor, writer, and comedian Debut: 1950s

1950s Best movies: Breaking Away (1979), Sixteen Candles (1984), Popeye (1980)

Dooley was a cartoonist for a local paper in West Virginia. He joined the Navy, discovered acting in college, and moved to New York as a stage actor. Paul Dooley was a stand-up comedian for five years and performed stints as a clown and magician.

22. Joss Ackland

English retired actor Joss Ackland. Photo: @Film & Serie TV

Full name: Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland

Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland Date of birth: February 29, 1928

February 29, 1928 Age: 95 years (as of April 2023)

95 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Spouse: Rosemary Kirkcaldy (m. 1951–2002)

Rosemary Kirkcaldy (m. 1951–2002) Occupation: Actor

Actor Debut: 1949

1949 Best movies: White Mischief (1987), Nowhere to Run (1993)

English retired actor Joss Ackland has appeared in over 130 film and television roles. He got a BAFTA Best Actor nomination (Supporting Role) for portraying Jock Delves Broughton in the White Mischief (1987) film.

23. Earl Holliman

Actor Henry Earl Holliman. Photo: @madhotcollectibles

Full name: Henry Earl Holliman

Henry Earl Holliman Date of birth: September 11, 1928

September 11, 1928 Age: 94 years (as of April 2023)

94 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Delhi, Louisiana, United States

Delhi, Louisiana, United States Occupation: Actor, animal-rights activist, singer

Actor, animal-rights activist, singer Debut: 1952

1952 Best movies: NightMan (1997), Police Woman (1974–1978)

Earl won a Golden Globe Award for the film The Rainmaker (1956). He also portrayed Sergeant Bill Crowley on the Police Woman (1974–1978) drama series. He currently resides in Studio City, California. Holliman has never been married and has no children. Earl Holliman has never married and does not have children.

24. Terry Carter

Actor Terry Carter. Photo: @zestretro

Full name: Terry Carter

Terry Carter Date of birth: December 16, 1928

December 16, 1928 Age: 94 years (as of April 2023)

94 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Spouse: Etaferhu Zenebe (m. 2009), Beate Glatved (m. 1991–2006), Anna DeCoste (m. 1964–1990)

Etaferhu Zenebe (m. 2009), Beate Glatved (m. 1991–2006), Anna DeCoste (m. 1964–1990) Occupation: Actor and filmmaker

Actor and filmmaker Debut: 1957

1957 Best movies: Foxy Brown (1974), American Masters (1988), McCloud (1970-1977)

Terry Carter is among the oldest living Black actors. His Argentinian father of African-American descent operated a radio repair business. Terry Carter gained theatre experience on and off the Broadway stage.

25. Jerry Adler

Actor Jerry Adler. Photo: @bestinbrooklyn

Full name: Jerry Adler

Jerry Adler Date of birth: February 4, 1929

February 4, 1929 Age: 94 years (as of April 2023)

94 years (as of April 2023) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Spouse: Joan Laxman (m. 1994)

Joan Laxman (m. 1994) Occupation: Theatre director, producer, actor

Theatre director, producer, actor Debut: 1951

1951 Best movies: Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993), In Her Shoes (2005)

Jerry's uncle was Yiddish theater actor Jacob Pavlovich Adler. Jerry Adler began his theatre career as a stage manager in 1950. Directing the 1976 revival of My Fair Lady earned him a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Who is the oldest active actor?

Iris Apfel is more of a businesswoman than an actress. She is among old actors who were not entertainers from childhood. The lady is an American interior designer, fashion designer, and model. She is 101 years old as of April 2023.

In 2014, Iris appeared in an American documentary film directed by Albert Maysles about her life as a fashion icon. It was one of Albert's last films before he died in 2015.

Who is the oldest winner of an acting Oscar?

Anthony Hopkins is the oldest winner of an acting Oscar at 83.

Who is the oldest living actor?

Ray Anthony is the oldest living actor, 101 years as of April 2023.

Who is the oldest Oscar nominee?

Christopher Plummer is the oldest Oscar nominee at 88 years.

How old is Morgan Freeman?

Morgan Freeman (American actor, director, and narrator) is 85 years old as of April 2023. He was born on June 1, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee, United States.

How long has Marsha Hunt’s career lasted?

Marsha Hunt acted from 1935 to 2014 (79 years). She is among the actresses with the longest acting careers in history.

Who had the longest acting career in history?

Brazilian actress Dercy Goncalves had an active career of 86 years.

Who has the longest TV career of 80 years?

American actress/comedian Betty White worked on television for over 80 years.

The oldest actor alive can get roles that do not require much activity. An elderly actor can audition for less physically and mentally demanding characters. Most elderly actors still active today double as film producers, directors, and distributors because they have vast experience in the industry.

