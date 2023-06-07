Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown shared tips on how to sustain fame at the Shine Summit

According to the celebrity brand influencer, she took proactive steps to protect her stardom because that was her source of livelihood

McBrown said that one thing she stayed away from was indulging in unnecessary friendships

Ghanaian TV host Nana Ama McBrwon revealed that she had to protect herself and the fame she's garnered over the years to stay relevant.

McBrown has become a household name after becoming the face of some of Ghana's biggest brands.

The one-time actress said she had to stop doing many things to ensure her dreams come to pass.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, one must put their immediate family first as soon as one becomes popular. She said:

After I became famous, the next thing I did was to think about myself and my family. If you don't love yourself, you can't love somebody.

The Onua Showtime host added that she had to do away with some bad habits, including friends, to secure her future.

What next will always come from you. I stopped doing many things when I realised I could become a star. When I saw that I had become a star and needed to protect it, I found a way of playing with my old friends. You can't avoid them. But you can stay away.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's inspiring speech at the Shine Summit

Many were in awe of McBrown's journey and the pieces of advice she shared at the conference. They also applauded her for her honesty and consistency in the industry.

Kojo Ansah commented:

This wonder woman is actually a genius. Whoever makes anything look simple is not a simple person. If you're a Ghanaian stand-up comedian you should take notes. She didn't mention any profanity yet people laughed.

Mama Pat said:

Nana Ama is focused and blessed. That's why she doesn't waste time on her haters and critics...go higher empress

Obiewuraba Charlotte wrote:

The presentation is SMART ❤❤ specific, measurable , accurate, relevant and time-bound

