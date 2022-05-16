50+ motivational life struggles inspirational Bible quotes

One is bound to face ups and downs in life. As a Christian, you are encouraged not to lose your faith even when you encounter difficulties and hardships. The good book of the Lord has verses that can guide you as you experience life's problems. Life struggles inspirational bible quotes always come in handy when you are feeling low.

What is the most motivational Bible verse? None of the Bible verses is greater than the other. When going through personal problems, do not feel like you are alone. Remember that God never forgets his children.

The God you pray to every day sees you and hears your prayers. God answers in his own time, and the important thing you can do is pray and trust in him. Also, remember to read difficult lifetime struggle inspirational Bible quotes all the time.

Life struggle positivity inspirational Bible quotes from the New Testament

The New Testament is about the fulfilment of the promise of the Old Testament. What does God say about struggles in life? As you read about the life of Jesus, you also get encouraged to keep living and have faith that the problems and temptations you are going through are temporary.

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 4:19

Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. — 1 Peter 5:7

Glory to God, who can do far beyond all that we could ask or imagine by his power at work within us. — Ephesians 3:20

Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls. — 1 Peter 1:8—9

May you be strengthened with all power, according to his glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy. — Colossians 1:11

The mind-controlled by sinful nature is death, but the mind controlled by the Spirit is life and peace. —Romans 8:6

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in faith so that you overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. — Romans 15:13

I can endure all these things through the power of the one who gives me strength. — Philippians 4:13

Taste and see how good the Lord is! The one who takes refuge in him is truly happy! — Psalm 34:8

So what are we going to say about these things? If God is for us, who is against us? — Romans 8:31

Finally, be strong in the Lord and the strength of his might. — Ephesians 6:10

Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. — James 5:13

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide the way of escape that you may be able to endure. — 1 Corinthians 10:13

Be happy in your hope, stand your ground when you're in trouble, and devote yourselves to prayer. — Romans 12:12

But the Lord stood with me and gave me strength. — 2 Timothy 4:17

For I know the plans I have for you to prosper you and not harm you plans to give you hope and a future. — Jeremiah 29:11

Be happy with those who are happy, and cry with those crying. — Romans 12:15

But he said to me, My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. — 2 Corinthians 12:9

And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. — Mark 12:30

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them — Ephesians 5:11

May the God of endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude toward each other, similar to Christ Jesus' attitude. — Romans 15:5

I give thanks to you that I was marvellously set apart. Your works are wonderful—I know that very well. — Psalm 139:14

Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. — 1 Corinthians 16:13

For we walk by faith, not by sight. — 2 Corinthians 5:7

Come to me, all who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. — Matthew 11:28

Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. — 1 Thessalonians 5:16—18

Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds — James 1:2

For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope. — Romans 15:4

For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. — John 3:16

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, — Galatians 5:22

For sin shall no longer be your master, because you are not under the law, but under grace — Romans 6:14

Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. — Hebrews 10:23

Life struggles inspirational Bible quotes

What does the Bible say about hope in hard times? First, the Lord encourage believers to have faith in him and keep praying. The Bible has dozens of reassuring verses. As a Christian, you sometimes need that affirmation that what you are going through is normal and God is still with you. The New Testament and Old Testament have books with inspiring and affirming verses.

Jesus answered I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. — John 14:6

Don't fear because I am with you; don't be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will hold you with my righteous solid hand. — Isaiah 41:10

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. — John 14:27

God promises to make something good out of the storms that bring devastation to your life. — Romans 8:28

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — John 1:5

Pursue the Lord and his strength; seek his face always! — 1 Chronicles 16:11

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. — Matthew 6:34

Finally, be strengthened by the Lord and his powerful strength. — Ephesians 6:10

He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. — Psalm 62:6

Old things are passed away; behold, all things have become new. — 2 Corinthians 5:17

Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, conduct, love, faith and purity. — 1 Timothy 4:12

My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth. — Psalm 121:2

And above all things, have fervent love for one another, for love will cover many sins. — 1 Peter 4:8

But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. — Matthew 6:33

When I called, you answered me; you made me bold and stouthearted. — Psalm 138:3

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go. — Joshua 1:9

The LORD is my shepherd; I lack nothing. — Psalm 23:1

This is my comfort in my affliction that your promise gives me life. — Psalm 119:50

Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. — Hebrews 11:1

As a mother comforts her child, I will comfort you; you shall find your comfort in Jerusalem. — Isaiah 66:13

A faithful man shall abound with blessings. — Proverbs 28:20

Give thanks to the Lord for He is good: His love endures forever. — Psalm 107:1

Don't you know that you are God's temple and that God's Spirit dwells in your midst? — 1 Corinthians 3:16

With God, all things are possible. — Matthew 19:26

There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens — Ecclesiastes 3:1

Make level paths for your feet so that the lame may not be disabled but rather healed. Hebrews 12:13

Struggle Bible quotes about life in the Old Testament

The Old Testament also has excellent verses that will inspire you when you are feeling low. Bible verses for encouragement and assurance will uplift you and illuminate light in your world.

The Lord is my strength and my shield. My heart trusts him. I was helped, my heart rejoiced, and I thank him with my song. — Psalm 28:7

The Lord is my strength and song, and he has become my salvation; this is my God, and I will praise him, my Father's God, and I will exalt him. — Exodus 15:2

This is my comfort in my affliction that your promise gives me life. — Psalm 119:50

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. — Deuteronomy 31:6

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; walk and not faint. — Isaiah 40:31

A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. — Proverbs 17:22

He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless. — Isaiah 40:29

This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. — Psalm 118:24

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. — Psalm 23:4

Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid; for the Lord God is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation. — Isaiah 12:2

Be strong and take heart, all who hope in the Lord. — Psalm 31:25

For the Lord, your God is he who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory. — Deuteronomy 20:4

I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears. — Psalm 34:4

The Lord takes delight in His people; He crowns the humble with salvation. — Psalm 149:4

My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. — Psalm 73:26

The Bible is the most important book for Christians. You learn about God, live righteously, and feed on the holy word through the Bible. The Bible will come in handy during different seasons in your life. As believers, always turn to your Bible when looking for life struggles inspirational Bible quotes.

