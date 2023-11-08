Adventure Time is a fictional animated television series from the United States. The series chronicles the adventures of a kid called Finn and his closest friend and adopted brother Jake, a dog with the magical ability to transform size and shape at a whim. The series has also provided many relatable quotes. Discover some of the best Adventure Time quotes from your favourite characters.

Adventure Time features shockingly insightful moments. The show's quotations are frequently the kind of insights that everyone, not just youngsters, should aspire to live by. From inner, interpersonal issues to even doubting the universe's origin, the series tackles some mature subjects in a way that appeals to viewers of all ages.

Best Adventure Time quotes

The cartoon show Adventure Time is not just known for its fantastical adventures but also for its profound and witty quotes. Here are some of the most memorable lines that have left a lasting impact on its diehard fans.

Adventure Time senior quotes

Adventure Time is one of the most intelligent and adored Cartoon Network programmes. You may utilise the series inspiration to get your day off to a good start, regardless of whether you work from home, are currently unemployed, or are in the creative industry.

You're getting hung up on imaginary problems. You have to focus on what's real. – Jake

Sometimes, you don't cry because you're afraid of genuine emotion. – Ice King

People get built differently. We don't need to figure it out; we must respect it. – Princess Bubblegum

It has cost me much, but I have learned lemon need not squeeze lemon to survive! – Soft Lemongrab

When bad things happen, you want to believe they are a joke. But sometimes, life is scary and dark. That is why we must find the light! – BMO

Sipping at something is the first step to being quite good at something. – Finn the Human

Responsibility demands sacrifice. – Princess Bubblegum

When you have stanky old wizard eyes like me, sometimes you see things that are real and other times it's like crazy, crazy, crazy, in your face all the time. – Ice King

What you're feeling is called infatuation. The pain is the product of you overvaluing a projected, imaginary relationship with me. — Princess Bubblegum

Adventure Time quotes about love

Aside from the unique and diverse characters, Adventure Time is recognised for its humour and sophisticated plot. Adventure Time quotations are widely used today. Here are some of the most well-known Adventure Time quotes about love from the TV series that you should read and spread among your friends.

Dating girls is like riding a bicycle. If you mess up, you could get hurt forever or hurt someone you care about. – Finn

Sometimes, you want someone to kiss and be with them, but you can't because responsibility demands sacrifice. – Princess Bubblegum

When I look at you, my brain goes all stupid, and I want to hug you, sit on the couch, and play BMO with you. – Finn

I may not be intelligent, but I know what love is. – Finn the Human

I love everything about you, and I'm not a guy who throws that around. – Finn the Human

Love is like an adventure, full of ups and downs, but it's always worth it. – Jake the Dog

I never knew what love was until you came into my life. – Princess Bubblegum

At least for a moment, you helped me feel like a princess. – Princess Cookie

Nobody knows what the future holds, but as long as we're together, it doesn't matter. – Finn the Human

When I look into your eyes, the whole universe is inside me. – Finn the Human

Adventure Time quotes about friendship

Are you looking for friendship quotes from Adventure Time? Here are some of the series' most encouraging quotes on friendship.

Thanks for responding to my call, guys. I'm in a serious pickle, and I mean the wrong kind—I mean, like, a smelly brown pickle? – Prismo

And someday, when you die, I'll be the one that puts you in the ground. – Princess Bubblegum

Bad biscuits make the baker break, brother. – Jake the Dog

You don't need a mirror to look good. You're beautiful on the inside. – Finn the Human

You all are just hating on my steez. I'm not listening to haters. – Ice King

What is the famous line from Adventure Time?

There's no point letting them get to you, especially when you have so much to offer the world. Do as the Ice King does and shut out those naysayers! – Ice King

What is the best Finn quote?

What was Finn the human's famous quote? This one is probably among the most famous quotes by the character.

Come on, brother, taking pain is manageable. You have to imagine that every bruise is a hickey from the universe. And everyone wants to get with the universe.

What are some of the best Adventure Time together again quotes?

It seems unforgiving when a good thing ends, but you and I will always be back then. ― Rebecca Sugar

Just watch over me until I can find my way out of this labyrinth in my brain and regain my sanity! And then maybe Betty, my princess—perhaps you will love me again. Please love me again, Betty! – Ice King

I miffed off a wizard, and he took my eyes. I wonder what he wanted them for. Some lotion, or potion—or time-travelling spell? I'll never know! Never, ever. Never. But losing my eyesight was only the beginning of my extraordinary change! I started meditating and doing yoga. Now I can 'see' with my heart and smell with my soul. – Xergiok

What is the best line of Jake the dog?

To live life, you need problems. If you get everything you want the minute you want it, what's the point of living?

Above are some of the most insightful and relatable Adventure Time quotes. Adventure Time is a fictional animated television series from the United States. The series features shockingly insightful moments and lovely daily life advice that can help people of all ages kick off their day.

