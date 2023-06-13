50+ quotes from Romeo and Juliet that still make sense in the current times

Romeo and Juliet is one of English literature's most renowned love romances. Quotes from Romeo and Juliet are significant because they beautifully encapsulate the joys, tragedies, and complexities of love, making them ageless and relatable. Memorising some of Romeo and Juliet's quotations will put you above the competition.

The narrative of Romeo and Juliet is regarded as the first play and drama written during the Renaissance period that opened people's minds to the significance of genuine affection and what it does to humans. Although it is a tragic tale of love, William Shakespeare wrote a wonderful romantic piece that moved everybody to tears.

Quotes from Romeo and Juliet about love

Shakespeare's romantic quotations feature some of the loveliest expressions individuals can use to express their feelings for one another. The following is a collection of love quotes from Romeo and Juliet:

Having some business, two of the fairest stars in all the heaven entreat her eyes to twinkle in their spheres until they return.

My ears have not yet drunk a hundred words of that tongue's uttering, yet I know the sound.

Turn him into stars and form a constellation in his image. His face will make the heavens so beautiful that the world will fall in love with the night and forget the garish sun.

Love goes toward love as schoolboys from their books, but love from love, toward school with heavy looks.

Give me my Romeo, and, when he shall die, take him and cut him out in little stars, and he will make the face of heaven so acceptable that all the world will be in love with night and pay no worship to the garish sun.

The sweetest honey is loathsome in its deliciousness. And the taste destroys the appetite. Therefore, love moderately.

My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite.

If music is the food of love, play on.

I will kiss thy lips. Apply some poison yet doth hang on them to make me die with a restorative.

Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.

I love you more than words can wield the matter, dearer than eyesight, space and liberty.

If love is rough with you, be rough with love. Pierce love for pricking, and you beat honey down.

By summer's ripening breath, this bud of love may prove a beauteous flower when next we meet.

Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall say good night till it is morrow.

Now Romeo is beloved and loves again alike bewitched by the charm of looks.

And what love can do that dares love attempt? Therefore thy relatives are no stop to me.

Love is heavy and light, bright and dark, hot and cold, sick and healthy, asleep and awake- everything except what it is!

Love moderately. Long love doth so. Too swift arrives as tardy as too slow.

Under love's heavy burden, do I sink?

One fire burns out another's burning; another's anguish lessens one pain.

Romeo and Juliet quote and meanings

Love, a recurring element in Shakespeare's works, is central to Romeo and Juliet. Whether you're in the depths of first love, looking for ways to reignite the flame with your longstanding lover, or can't get enough affection, these Romeo and Juliet famous quotations will drool you.

Go wisely and slowly—those who rush stumble and fall.

This Romeo and Juliet proverb emphasises the importance of doing things slowly and thoroughly evaluating one's actions. It warns about acting too fast without understanding the implications and stresses that hurrying into things frequently leads to mistakes.

Did my heart love it till now? Forswear it, sight.

Romeo explains his affection for Juliet in this renowned statement from Romeo and Juliet. Her attractiveness captivates him to the point where he wonders if he has ever fallen in love. He urges his eyes to forget everything they've seen before her since he's never seen pure beauty. This phrase emphasises Romeo's initial crush on Juliet and deep feelings for her.

Do not swear by the moon, for she changes constantly.

The quotation cautions against making impulsive agreements or vows dependent on external security sources. The "moon" symbolises constantly evolving external variables like time and situation. Romeo suggests that the reliability of one's love should not be reliant on such circumstances by warning against vowing by the moon.

Wisely and slowly, they stumble that run fast.

This quote conveys a strong message of warning. It advises individuals to take their time in life and with things since individuals who act hastily and fast are more inclined to make a costly error or misstep. The saying also reminds them of the significance of wisdom and deliberation.

Love is a smoke raised with the fume of sighs, a fire sparkling in lovers' eyes, being vexed a sea nourished with lovers' tears.

The quote begins by stating that affection is a smoke that emerges from the fume of sighs, implying that the gasps of someone who is attracted initially to somebody raise love like fumes grow smoke. When the smoke is wiped away, a lover's eyes shine. In other words, Shakespeare suggests that love can bring immense delight or enormous grief based on how it is managed.

Oh, she doth teach the torches to burn bright.

When Romeo initially discovers Juliet dancing with a knight, he says these lyrics to appreciate her. He thinks Juliet's beauty is so magnificent that she might demonstrate to the torches how to ignite bright; that is, her beauty radiates radiance that outshines the dazzling rays of a torch. Thus, she can instruct the torches on how to blaze brightly.

Tempt, not a desperate man.

Romeo feels Juliet is no longer alive and is standing beside her grave when Paris discovers him, accuses him of her death, and confronts him. Romeo then offers the famous passage in which he tells Paris not to tamper with someone already desperate enough to act brutally. Despite his desire for less carnage, Romeo kills Paris and later regrets it.

What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.

One of Shakespeare's most famous statements is that Juliet says a rose by any alternative name continues to be a rose, with all its charms. She says these remarks because she is deeply in love with Romeo, a member of their enemies' family, and his name complicates their relationship.

I take thee at thy word: call me but love, and I'll be newly baptised; subsequently, I never will be Romeo.

Romeo uttered these passionate comments during the legendary balcony scene. Apart from highlighting Shakespeare's exquisite command of religious imagery, these haunting sentences highlight Romeo's undying love for Juliet.

Good gentle youth tempt not a desperate man.

Romeo makes a claim above in reaction to Paris' charge that Romeo is to blame for Juliet's alleged execution. Romeo tells Paris not to try Romeo's patience since a guy in an impoverished circumstance is more prone to turn violent. Paris disregards Romeo's caution and is killed accidentally.

Famous quotes from Romeo and Juliet

As a famous actor, dramatist, and poet, William Shakespeare was famed for his profound remarks. Shakespeare's famous quotes from Romeo and Juliet are among the most well-known. They include:

Oh, please teach me how I should forget to think!

But, soft, what light through yonder window breaks? It is the East, and Juliet is the sun.

My only love sprung from my only hate! Too early seen unknown and known too late! The prodigious birth of love is it to me.

O true apothecary, thy remedy are quick. Thus with a kiss, I die.

Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall say goodnight till it is morrow.

Thus with a kiss, I die.

He jests at scars that never felt a wound. But soft, what light through yonder window breaks?

For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.

With love's light wings did I o'erperch these walls, for stony limits cannot hold love out.

Prodigious birth of love means that I must love a loathed enemy.

Women may fall when there's no strength in men.

That which we call a rose/ by any other word would smell as sweet.

You are a lover. Borrow Cupid's wings and soar with them above a common bound.

I have an ill-divining soul!

I fear too early, for my mind misgives; Some consequence, yet hanging in the stars, shall bitterly begin.

So tedious is this day; As is the night before some festival; To an impatient child that hath new robes; And may not wear them.

It seems she hangs upon the cheek of night like a rich jewel in an Ethiope's ear.

You kiss by the book.

I am not stepping o'er the bounds of modesty.

For saints have hands that pilgrim' hands do touch, And palm to palm is holy palmers' kiss.

These violent delights have violent ends.

Alas, that love, so gentle in his view, it should be so tyrannous and rough in proof!

Another's anguish lessens one pain. Take some new infection to thy eye, and the rank poison of the old will die.

Above are some of the best quotes from Romeo and Juliet. The narrative is regarded as the first play and drama written during the Renaissance period that opened people's minds to the significance of genuine affection and what it does to humans.

