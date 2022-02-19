How many Shrek movies are there and in what order should you watch them?

When Shrek debuted in 2001, everybody thought of it as a kids’ movie. But the release of Shrek 2 in 2004 made people think twice about the film because it entertained everyone across the board. Two decades later, Shrek has entered the realm of internet memes, mainly because of its cultural significance. Its popularity has continued to increase over the years, and those that watched it before still want to repeat it 20 years later. But how many Shrek movies are there, and what is the best order to watch them?

Shrek is an animated cartoon film franchise that focuses on Shrek, a lofty, green ogre with a frightening appearance but a good heart. He agrees to go on a journey with a donkey to rescue a princess from a vile lord. The journey is so interesting for Shrek that he subsequently goes on many adventures in a fairy tale world. The Shrek story was long that its producers decided to outline it into five films. So far, four Shrek films are out, and many fans expect the fifth film to come out soon.

How many Shrek movies are there on Netflix?

Netflix has all four Shrek movies. The films you can stream in order of their release are Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010). The four films will give you at least six hours of non-stop entertainment, starting with the classic Shrek (2001).

In what order should you watch Shrek movies? Unlike many films adapted from novels or books, the Shrek films are straightforward. Therefore, the best way of watching Shrek movies in order is to start with how the producers released them. However, many people get confused about the spin-off in 2011 titled Puss in Boots.

Generally, Puss in Boots only follows the character Puss in Boots on his adventures before he appeared in Shrek. However, here is how to watch the Shrek film's series in order.

1. Shrek (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10 | Runtime: 1h 30min

Shrek (2001) is the original film that introduced the franchise to the world. The first film gives the story of Shrek, a terrifying green ogre who lives in a swamp. Suddenly, he finds himself without a home after the evil Lord Farquaad banishes him and other fairy tale creatures from their swamp. Shrek convinces Lord Farquaad to allow the fairy tale beings to resettle to their original homes. Lord Farquaad accepts Shrek’s request.

However, he must first find a young and beautiful Princess called Fiona to become Farquaad's bride. So, with the help of his newfound donkey friend, Shrek goes on a journey to save Princess Fiona to get back his swamp. But things change when it becomes apparent that Fiona has a dark secret and Shrek is in love.

2. Shrek 2 (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10 | Runtime: 1h 33min

Shrek 2 is arguably the best Shrek movie in the franchise. The second instalment comes after Shrek has rescued Princess Fiona and married her. Now, they head on a journey of meeting her parents.

Shrek and Fiona set off to the Far, Far Away Kingdom with their friend Donkey. However, when they arrive at the Kingdom, they find that not everyone is happy. Shrek does not get along well with the King, and their marriage is experiencing some tension. Also, Prince Charming, who failed to rescue Fiona, works with the Fairy Godmother to get Shrek away from Princess Fiona.

3. Shrek the Third (2007)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10 | Runtime: 1h 33min

In Shrek the Third, King Harold of Far Far Away becomes ill and dies. But before his death, he installs Shrek as the King. But Shrek does not want to be the King of the land. So, he instructs Donkey and Puss in Boots to accompany him to find the rightful heir to the crown.

Fiona's cousin, Arthur Pendragon, voiced by Justin Timberlake, is the person to inherit the Kingdom. But as they search for Arthur away from home, Princess Fiona is fending off a coup d'état by the jilted Prince Charming. He attacks the Far, Far Away Kingdom with the help of his villain army to become the King. It is now up to Shrek and his friends to go back and stop Charming from ascending to the throne.

4. Shrek Forever After (2010)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10 | Runtime: 1h 33min

Shrek Forever After is the fourth instalment of the Shrek series. It continues with Shrek’s story, who now has three kids, Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia. But Shrek gets bored with his new life and has a meltdown during a birthday party.

Shrek wishes he went back to being an ogre the same way he was before meeting Fiona. So, he turns to Rumpelstiltskin, an evil dealmaker, for help. Rumpelstiltskin gives him a life where everything is well and good, the same way it was before. However, he soon discovers that Rumpelstiltskin set him up in a land he rules with an iron fist. So, Shrek turns to his friends Donkey, Puss in Boots, and Fiona for help to get back his life before his time runs out.

Who are the key characters in Shrek?

While it is impossible to list all Shrek characters, it is worth looking at the key characters that made the series a success.

Shrek - Shrek is the character on which the franchise is based. Mike Myers played him in all four films.

- Shrek is the character on which the franchise is based. Mike Myers played him in all four films. Donkey - Eddie Murphy played the talking Donkey that led the comic relief of the entire series.

- Eddie Murphy played the talking Donkey that led the comic relief of the entire series. Princess Fiona - Princess Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, is the female lead in the Shrek franchise.

- Princess Fiona, voiced by Cameron Diaz, is the female lead in the franchise. Puss in Boots - Puss in Boots came in Shrek 2 , played by Antonio Banderas. The character starred in the spin-off of the same name.

Puss in Boots came in , played by Antonio Banderas. The character starred in the spin-off of the same name. The Gingerbread Man - The Gingerbread Man, voiced by Conrad Vernon, played a prominent role in all four films and quickly became a fan favourite.

Many fans also identify with other Shrek movie characters, including Pinocchio, Big Bad Wolf, Dragon, and Three Blind Mice.

Is there a Shrek 4?

It came out in 2010 dubbed Shrek Forever After. Although people billed it as the fourth and final instalment, the Shrek franchise still had plans for a fifth movie.

Is Shrek 5 cancelled?

It is not cancelled. Rumours of Shrek 5 cancelled appeared in 2013 when it seemed the fifth movie was not coming out. But the fifth instalment was part of the plan even before the first film's release in 2001. However, its producers have not confirmed its premiere date.

Is Shrek 5 coming out?

Shrek 5 has been in development for a long time. By 2016, some of the film’s producers admitted that they already had a fantastic script for the fifth instalment. However, some publications estimate that the Shrek 5 release date could be by the end of 2022.

How many Shrek movies are there? Initially, the Shrek franchise planned to have five films. However, the producers only released four films, Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), and several spin-offs. The script for the fifth film was out by 2016, with many people expecting its release in 2019. However, plans changed, and the release date seems to be in 2022, probably September or November.

