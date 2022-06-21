All GEICO commercial actors and actresses and the roles they play (updated)

The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) is a private American auto insurance firm. It was founded by Leo Goodwin, Sr. and Lillian Goodwinin in 1936. The GEICO commercial actors' superb performances and commercials have significantly impacted the fame the insurance company enjoys. In addition, their ads appeal to many people because they are humorous, dramatic, and enticing.

In several industries, GEICO is recognised for recruiting well-known actors who create humorous advertisements with a unique and memorable experience. Many GEICO commercial actors and actresses are personable and pleasant, and they appear to be having a good time performing together.

GEICO commercial actors and their roles

The GEICO commercial has a cast of attractive and captivating men and women with impressive skills. They've discovered ways to pursue their interests and hobbies and want to communicate with others. Below are the actors for the GEICO commercial and their roles.

1. Jake Wood

Full name: Jake Dylan Wood

Jake Dylan Wood Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 12th July 1972

12th July 1972 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor

Jake Wood is one of the GEICO animal commercial actors. He is well recognised for his portrayal of the GEICO gecko, which he has done in several advertisements. The GEICO gecko has a lizard-like appearance and a gecko-like vocal cord, which Wood has been voicing since 2000. Apart from his role in the commercial, he has also acted in other films.

2. Micah Cohen

Full name: Micah Cohen

Micah Cohen Gender : Male

: Male Profession: Actor, film producer, and writer

Micah Cohen had the early advantage in several movies and television series. His debut feature film is Zoe and the Prince. Micah enjoys comedy, poetry, music composing, singing, and acting. In the commercials, Micah Cohen was cast as Sara Amini's husband, and his wife is the new landlord.

3. Josh Cheney

Full name: Josh Cheney

Josh Cheney Gender : Male

: Male Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Profession: Actor, Comedian, and writer

Josh Cheney was lately seen in Wild Shadow Films' independent movie The Beaumont Catalogue. Josh has a BFA in Musical Theater from the University of Minnesota. After completing his education, he relocated to New York City and performed at comedy shows such as Carolines on Broadway. He is a biker and the husband of Ozioma Akagha.

4. Billy Blanks

Full name: Billy Wayne Blanks

Billy Wayne Blanks Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 1st September 1955

: 1st September 1955 Age : 66 years old (as of 2022)

: 66 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor, martial artist, and fitness instructor

Blanks is recognised for his appearances in GEICO advertisements. In GEICO car insurance commercials, he admits he's overwhelmed about his car having markings and wants to let off steam.

5. Frederick Lawrence

Full name: Frederick Lawrence

Frederick Lawrence Gender : Male

: Male Place of birth : Huntington Beach, California, United States

: Huntington Beach, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor, writer, director, and producer

In the GEICO commercial, Frederick Lawrence performs the character of a musician and a biker. A cop stops him from riding his motorbike while singing about not paying for vehicle insurance before he realises that insurance is worth taking.

6. Bryce Harper

Full name: Bryce Aron Max Harper

Bryce Aron Max Harper Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 16th October 1992

16th October 1992 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and baseball player

Bryce Harper plays professional baseball in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a right fielder. He was a member of the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018. Harper is one of the most popular actors who starred in GEICO advertisements. In a GEICO ad, he hits relatively few balls during batting practice.

7. Timothy Ryan Cole

Full name: Timothy Ryan Col

Timothy Ryan Col Gender : Male

: Male Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor, comedian, and photographer

Timothy Ryan Cole is most recognised for his commercial work, particularly for his portrayal as Jimmy in GEICO's Happier Than campaign from 2012. Following his acting debut in 2009, he landed a national commercial for GEICO Insurance entitled Paycheck. He's been in over 100 commercials ever since, including ones for Verizon Wireless and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

8. John Lehr

Full name: John Lehr

John Lehr Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 25th November 1965

25th November 1965 Age : 56 years old (as of 2022)

: 56 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actor and comedian

In the United States, John Lehr has featured in numerous TV episodes and films. Lehr appeared as a GEICO Caveman. Lehr also had roles on Friends as Ross Geller's client.

9. Alexis Jacknow

Full name: Alexis Jacknow

Alexis Jacknow Gender : Female

: Female Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor, writer, and director

Alexis Jacknow furnishes the GEICO's Aunt commercial in her works. In the GEICO Home and Auto Insurance bundle commercial, Alexis Jacknow portrays the wife while Damian Cecere is her husband. Alexis' work has appeared in publications such as The New York Times, BuzzFeed News, and ELLE Magazine.

10. Dayci Brookshire

Full name: Dayci Brookshire

Dayci Brookshire Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 13th January 1982

13th January 1982 Age : 39 years old (as of 2022)

: 39 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actress

In GEICO commercials, she works as a voice-over artist and writer. For example, she voiced all of the GEICO pothole commercials, which promote the company's roadside assistance.

11. Lyla Johnson

Full name : Lyla Grace Johnson

: Lyla Grace Johnson Gender : Female

: Female Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress

Lyla appears in a commercial for GEICO boat insurance. On a boat ride out on a lake, a family is having a lovely time while the sun shines. The family decides to subscribe to GEICO boat insurance before Lyla's kid grabs a goldfish made of pure gold.

12. Michelle Ortiz

Full name: Michelle Ortiz

Michelle Ortiz Gender : Female

: Female Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress and writer

Michelle Ortiz is an actress and singer from the United States. In a recent GEICO commercial, she was cast as a wife. The family states that their family building is beautiful, but the pipes are noisy. Regardless that the sink is too small, a man wearing traditional attire plays the bagpipes with fervour.

13. Meredith Bishop

Full name : Meredith Anne Bishop

: Meredith Anne Bishop Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 15th January 1976

15th January 1976 Age : 46 years old (as of 2022)

: 46 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actress, writer, and producer

Meredith Bishop is famous for playing Annie Mack in the Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack. In GEICO's television program Tiny House, Meredith performs as the wife of a betrothed couple who plans to spend a year in a small apartment with low ceilings. But unfortunately, the bed and the jacuzzi are both too small.

14. Patricia Belcher

Full name: Meredith Anne Bishop

Meredith Anne Bishop Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 7th April 1954

7th April 1954 Age : 68 years old (as of 2022)

: 68 years old (as of 2022) Profession: Actress

Patricia Belcher has starred in a commercial for GEICO's vehicle insurance and the GEICO app on stage and television. In addition, her role in the Fox show Bones is well-known. In this tale, a man prepares his meal in a dimly lit break room before the bulbs blink as the final countdown starts.

15. Cali Fredrichs

Full name: Cali Fredrichs

Cali Fredrichs Gender : Female

: Female Profession: Actress

Cali Fredrichs is a prominent figure in a GEICO horror movie commercial where she portrayed the brunette.

The GEICO commercial actors are the bedrock of the company's advertising campaigns which create surreal scenarios to promote its services. The actors were carefully selected to meet the target audience's expectations. Over the years, the auto insurance company has recorded tremendous success and has moved to become a household name in the United States.

