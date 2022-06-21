Global site navigation

All GEICO commercial actors and actresses and the roles they play (updated)
TV-shows and movies

All GEICO commercial actors and actresses and the roles they play (updated)

by  Adeaga Favour

The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) is a private American auto insurance firm. It was founded by Leo Goodwin, Sr. and Lillian Goodwinin in 1936. The GEICO commercial actors' superb performances and commercials have significantly impacted the fame the insurance company enjoys. In addition, their ads appeal to many people because they are humorous, dramatic, and enticing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

GEICO commercial actors
Alexis Jacknow and Micah Cohen. Photo: Rich Fury, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)
Source: UGC

In several industries, GEICO is recognised for recruiting well-known actors who create humorous advertisements with a unique and memorable experience. Many GEICO commercial actors and actresses are personable and pleasant, and they appear to be having a good time performing together.

GEICO commercial actors and their roles

The GEICO commercial has a cast of attractive and captivating men and women with impressive skills. They've discovered ways to pursue their interests and hobbies and want to communicate with others. Below are the actors for the GEICO commercial and their roles.

Read also

Top country artists: 20 great and famous country music musicians of all time

1. Jake Wood

GEICO commercial actors
Jake Wood completes the London Marathon and congratulates some of the runners. Photo: Karyn Louise/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

  • Full name: Jake Dylan Wood
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 12th July 1972
  • Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actor

Jake Wood is one of the GEICO animal commercial actors. He is well recognised for his portrayal of the GEICO gecko, which he has done in several advertisements. The GEICO gecko has a lizard-like appearance and a gecko-like vocal cord, which Wood has been voicing since 2000. Apart from his role in the commercial, he has also acted in other films.

2. Micah Cohen

geico horror movie commercial
Micah Cohen attends the Pre-Premiere Party for Beyond Paranormal held at The Federal Bar in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Micah Cohen
  • Gender: Male
  • Profession: Actor, film producer, and writer

Micah Cohen had the early advantage in several movies and television series. His debut feature film is Zoe and the Prince. Micah enjoys comedy, poetry, music composing, singing, and acting. In the commercials, Micah Cohen was cast as Sara Amini's husband, and his wife is the new landlord.

Read also

Who is the richest chef in the world? 20 of the wealthiest and their net worth

3. Josh Cheney

  • Full name: Josh Cheney
  • Gender: Male
  • Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
  • Profession: Actor, Comedian, and writer

Josh Cheney was lately seen in Wild Shadow Films' independent movie The Beaumont Catalogue. Josh has a BFA in Musical Theater from the University of Minnesota. After completing his education, he relocated to New York City and performed at comedy shows such as Carolines on Broadway. He is a biker and the husband of Ozioma Akagha.

4. Billy Blanks

geico horror movie commercial
Billy Blanks attends the 13th Annual Celebrity Sweat ESPYS After Party at The Palm Restaurants in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Billy Wayne Blanks
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 1st September 1955
  • Age: 66 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actor, martial artist, and fitness instructor

Blanks is recognised for his appearances in GEICO advertisements. In GEICO car insurance commercials, he admits he's overwhelmed about his car having markings and wants to let off steam.

Read also

Van Vicker biography, wife, children, movies, net worth, awards

5. Frederick Lawrence

  • Full name: Frederick Lawrence
  • Gender: Male
  • Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, writer, director, and producer

In the GEICO commercial, Frederick Lawrence performs the character of a musician and a biker. A cop stops him from riding his motorbike while singing about not paying for vehicle insurance before he realises that insurance is worth taking.

6. Bryce Harper

Geico animal commercial actors
Major League Baseball player Bryce Harper attends the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena to support victims of the October 1 tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bryce Aron Max Harper
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 16th October 1992
  • Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actor and baseball player

Bryce Harper plays professional baseball in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a right fielder. He was a member of the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018. Harper is one of the most popular actors who starred in GEICO advertisements. In a GEICO ad, he hits relatively few balls during batting practice.

Read also

Terry Crews: net worth, wife, kids, height, family, parents

7. Timothy Ryan Cole

Geico animal commercial actors
Actor Timothy Ryan Cole attends the premiere of Lionsgate's Dirty 30 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Timothy Ryan Col
  • Gender: Male
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, comedian, and photographer

Timothy Ryan Cole is most recognised for his commercial work, particularly for his portrayal as Jimmy in GEICO's Happier Than campaign from 2012. Following his acting debut in 2009, he landed a national commercial for GEICO Insurance entitled Paycheck. He's been in over 100 commercials ever since, including ones for Verizon Wireless and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

8. John Lehr

actor in geico commercial
Actor John Lehr attends the TBS Kick-Off Party for 10 Items Or Less second season at Hows Market in Hollywood, California. Photo: Stephen Shugerman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Lehr
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 25th November 1965
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actor and comedian

In the United States, John Lehr has featured in numerous TV episodes and films. Lehr appeared as a GEICO Caveman. Lehr also had roles on Friends as Ross Geller's client.

Read also

Christina Hendricks bio: husband, children, net worth, diet, movies and tv shows

9. Alexis Jacknow

actor in geico commercial
Alexis Jacknow attends the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Rich Fury
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alexis Jacknow
  • Gender: Female
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actor, writer, and director

Alexis Jacknow furnishes the GEICO's Aunt commercial in her works. In the GEICO Home and Auto Insurance bundle commercial, Alexis Jacknow portrays the wife while Damian Cecere is her husband. Alexis' work has appeared in publications such as The New York Times, BuzzFeed News, and ELLE Magazine.

10. Dayci Brookshire

  • Full name: Dayci Brookshire
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: 13th January 1982
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actress

In GEICO commercials, she works as a voice-over artist and writer. For example, she voiced all of the GEICO pothole commercials, which promote the company's roadside assistance.

11. Lyla Johnson

  • Full name: Lyla Grace Johnson
  • Gender: Female
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actress

Read also

Dan Avidan: Girlfriend, sister, net worth, parents, game grumps, controversies

Lyla appears in a commercial for GEICO boat insurance. On a boat ride out on a lake, a family is having a lovely time while the sun shines. The family decides to subscribe to GEICO boat insurance before Lyla's kid grabs a goldfish made of pure gold.

12. Michelle Ortiz

geico's aunt commercial
CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz guest stars as Adriana. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michelle Ortiz
  • Gender: Female
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Actress and writer

Michelle Ortiz is an actress and singer from the United States. In a recent GEICO commercial, she was cast as a wife. The family states that their family building is beautiful, but the pipes are noisy. Regardless that the sink is too small, a man wearing traditional attire plays the bagpipes with fervour.

13. Meredith Bishop

Who plays in GEICO commercials?
Actress Meredith Hagner arrives on 4th October 2018. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Meredith Anne Bishop
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: 15th January 1976
  • Age: 46 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actress, writer, and producer

Read also

What happened to Martin in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Meredith Bishop is famous for playing Annie Mack in the Nickelodeon series The Secret World of Alex Mack. In GEICO's television program Tiny House, Meredith performs as the wife of a betrothed couple who plans to spend a year in a small apartment with low ceilings. But unfortunately, the bed and the jacuzzi are both too small.

14. Patricia Belcher

who is in the new geico commercial?
Actress Patricia Belcher attends the 3rd Annual Carney Awards at The Broad Stage. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Meredith Anne Bishop
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: 7th April 1954
  • Age: 68 years old (as of 2022)
  • Profession: Actress

Patricia Belcher has starred in a commercial for GEICO's vehicle insurance and the GEICO app on stage and television. In addition, her role in the Fox show Bones is well-known. In this tale, a man prepares his meal in a dimly lit break room before the bulbs blink as the final countdown starts.

15. Cali Fredrichs

Read also

S Sheridan: Real name, brother, family, net worth, TV shows

  • Full name: Cali Fredrichs
  • Gender: Female
  • Profession: Actress

Cali Fredrichs is a prominent figure in a GEICO horror movie commercial where she portrayed the brunette.

The GEICO commercial actors are the bedrock of the company's advertising campaigns which create surreal scenarios to promote its services. The actors were carefully selected to meet the target audience's expectations. Over the years, the auto insurance company has recorded tremendous success and has moved to become a household name in the United States.

Yen.com.gh recently shared Alice in Borderland's characters. If you have watched the series, you possibly will wonder who the characters are.

The post discussed the 10 main characters of the Japanese science fiction series. So, check out the post to learn more about them.

Subscribe to watch new videos

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel