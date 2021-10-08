Toy Story 5: release date, actors, plot, latest updates

For the better part of the past three decades, Pixar has wowed movie lovers, adults, and children alike, with all types of movies. Superheroic antics such as The Incredibles, undersea domains such as Finding Nemo and the dystopian future of Wall-E have been some of the best. But, arguably, Toy Story has been the animation's giant flagship property. With the end of Toy Story 4 in 2019, will there be Toy Story 5 and when?

Toy Story is an American comedy animated film released by Walt Disney Pictures and produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The captivating tale of Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy's toys has remained one of Pixar's most sought after creations. The 2019s film seemed the end of the franchise, but lovers of the film can relax because it is not.

Toy Story 5 release date

Will there be a Toy Story 5? The filmmakers and producers have not yet offered a statement about the film. Considering the long breaks between the movie, Toy story 5 2023 is not the likely year of release.

For instance, there was a long 9-year gap between the releases of 3 and 4 and an even longer 11-year break between two and three. This makes it safe to say that the fans might have to wait a little longer, considering only two years have elapsed since the last instalment.

However, the Toy story release date is likely to be during summer. This is mainly because; the last two movies debuted in the summer blockbuster season. Since the two did exceptionally well at the box office, there is a likelihood of following the same trend to attain similar success in Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5 actors

Without an official announcement or confirmation of Toy story 5 release date, no concrete cast details are offered. However, if it takes place and continues to form the events of the 4th instalment, it is only safe to say that it might follow at least some of the main cast from the previous movie.

Beyond the usual toys that fans have already experienced, it is worth noting that the Toy Story franchise has continuously added toys to its roster with every film that passes by. For instance, Joan Cusack joined as Jessie during the release of the second instalment. Similarly, Trixie joined the film during the third instalment.

In addition, the fourth instalment introduced several new characters, namely, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Keegan-Michael as Ducky, and the majority's favourite, Tony Hale as Forky. With the above instances, the chances are that Toy story 5 (2023) will almost certainly bring in new cast members to embody brand new toys.

However, some of the cast you should expect include:

Tom Hanks

Tim Allen

Madeleine McGraw

Christina Hendricks

Keanu Reeves

Jordan Peele

Annie Potts

Ally Maki

Tony Hale

Toy Story 5 plot summary

Since the film has not received a green light yet, the plot is still unclear. However, in line with Toy Story 4 left off, the hypothetical sequel could explore various potential threads. In the fourth instalment, Woody and Buzz finally bid farewell to each other since Buzz took up a full leadership role alongside Jessie.

Similarly, Woody rides off into the sunset with Bo Peep. Since Woody is gone, Buzz Lightyear and the remaining toys will have to band together as they care for Bonnie and help her grow up. This leaves a possibility for Buzz to step in as the new leader of all the toys.

On the other hand, the producer would go for a more exciting approach with Buzz moving away from the group of toys. Thus, Woody and Bo can be showcased living child-free.

Toy Story 5 latest updates

At the moment, Pixar scheduled the release of Turning Red, Lightyear and another untitled film for 2022. Lightyear will function as a prequel to this iconic franchise. This will offerToy Story lovers a glimpse of the human who inspires the Buzz Lightyear line of toys.

The talented Chief Creative Officer for Pixar, Pete Docter, spoke about the project briefly at Disney Investor Day 2020. Even though he kept most of the details sparse, he announced the film would drop in theatres on June 17, 2022.

Is there a Lego Toy Story game? Yes, there is. The Lego Video Game was released in June 2019. The game features lego versions of the first, second, third, and fourth instalments. It also included some bonus levels from various short films and the TV series, The Adventures of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

Is Toy Story 4 the last one? No, it is not. In 2009, producer Jonas Rivera and the team behind the film considered the fourth instalment the final movie, but things have changed now. Actress Annie Potts hinted that many fans will be interested in seeing what the toys can do now, indicating that something is cooking.

Is Toy Story 4 a flop? No, it is not. Even though the film did not perform as well as expected, it was far from a box office flop. On the contrary, the film quickly rose to the top of the U.S. Box Office during its opening weekend, raking in over $118 million within the first couple of days of opening.

Will wheezy return in Toy Story 5? Since the cast has not yet been announced, it is challenging to state whether Wheezy will return during the fifth instalment.

The producers and creators of Toy Story have not yet shared any concrete news on the formal green light for Toy Story 5. However, some individuals close to the franchise have clarified that they are in for another go-around. Even though the information is scarce, the possibility of the 5th franchise remains the best news.

