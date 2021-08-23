Ted Bundy movies depict the life of American criminal Ted Bundy. The films have a cult following among viewers who are fascinated by the life of a serial killer. Numerous films, television shows, documentaries, and novels have been made about him, but which one best tells his story?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Serial murderer Theodore Bundy in court. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ted Bundy? He was a serial killer who operated out of the United States. In the 1970s, he kidnapped, rap*d, and murdered many young women and girls. He was arrested and charged but denied the allegations. However, during interviews with Stephen Michaud and Hue Insworth, he confessed to 30 homicides.

How many Ted Bundy movies and documentaries are there?

There are numerous films and documentaries available about him. However, because some releases are more popular than others, the number fluctuates. According to The Sun, at least ten films and documentaries have been produced, though IMDb only lists nine.

The first film, The Deliberate Stranger, debuted in 1986 and starred Mark Harmon, while Luke Kirbycame's most recent film, No Man of God, was released in 2021.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

With that in mind, what are the best Ted Bundy movies? Find out with the list below, ranked from best to worst.

1. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The series follows Bundy's life, crimes, arrests, escapes, and death in chronological order. Archival footage, police evidence, personal photographs, and Stephen Michaud's death row interviews from 1980 are included in the series.

Survivors, witnesses, his family and former acquaintances, as well as officers, officials, and the media are all involved in the Bundy case.

This Ted Bundy documentary on Netflix features actual interviews with the serial killer. The documentary premiered in 2019 and has over 100 hours of interviews and archival material.

Interviewers carried out these conversations while the serial killer was on death row. The series also includes interviews with Bundy's family, acquaintances, surviving victims, and law enforcement personnel who worked on his case.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is among the best Ted Bundy documentaries available right now.

2. The Deliberate Stranger (1986)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

The Deliberate Stranger is a television film based on the 1980 book of the same name by Richard W. Larsen. The film skips Ted's childhood and first murders and instead focuses on the murder of Georgann Hawkins.

The flick follows Bundy's crimes in Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Florida.

The Deliberate Stranger stars Mark Harmon as the serial killer. Mark is best known for playing SSA Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS. Furthermore, Ted's lawyer, Polly Nelson, praised Harmon's performance and called the film accurate.

3. The Capture of The Green River Killer (2008)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

The Capture of the Green River Killer is a two-part television film about the Green River Killer's serial murders between 1982 and 1998. Like in The Riverman, Bundy enters the picture when he offers his assistance to the detectives working on the case.

James Marsters, best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, plays Bundy.

4. The Hunt for Ted Bundy (2015)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

This 2015 film is based on the nationwide search that took the place of the serial killer. It contains archival film footage, court records, and audio from death row. Detective Bob Keppel reopens his casebook and recalls his encounters with Ted Bundy.

5. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is a 2019 American biographical crime drama film based on serial killer Ted Bundy's life. Joe Berlinger directed it, and Michael Werwie wrote the screenplay.

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, and John Malkovich star in the film. The title refers to Cowart's remarks about Bundy's murders while being sentenced to death. Critics gave the film mixed reviews, though Efron's performance was praised.

This flick is among the most-watched Ted Bundy movies on Netflix and is based on Elizabeth Kendall's memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

The story begins in 1969 when Ted and Elizabeth first met. The film is told entirely through Elizabeth's eyes, from his arrest until his imprisonment.

6. No Man of God (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

The film is based on real-life conversations between Ted and FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier between 1984 and 1989. It's engrossing without being exploitative and is a genuinely thoughtful reflection on Bundy's dark personality.

This American criminal mystery film was directed by Amber Sealey and written by C. Kit Lesser under the pen name Robert Cargill. The film stars Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, and Robert Patrick.

The film also captures Bill Hagmaier turbulent relationship with Ted during his final years on death row.

7. The Stranger Beside Me (2003)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

The Stranger Beside Me is a made-for-TV film based on Ann Rule's novel of the same name. Before the murders, Ann worked with Ted and even considered him a friend. Billy Campbell portrayed Bundy, while Barbara Hershey played Rule.

The Stranger Beside Me consciously decides to keep away from Bundy's misdeeds, giving Ann Rule a unique female voice. This rendition is among the movies about Ted Bundy with good reviews from critics.

8. The Riverman (2004)

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

The Riverman is a TV movie directed by Bill Eagles. It is based on Robert D. Keppel and William J. Birnes' book The Riverman: Ted Bundy and I Hunt for the Green River Killer. It follows criminology professor Robert D. Keppel, who Bundy approaches to help in profiling a serial killer.

The Riverman follows the profiler rather than the killer, allowing the audience to see Ted and his crimes through his eyes.

9. Ted Bundy (2002)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Matthew Bright directed and co-wrote Ted Bundy. The story begins in 1974 when Bundy was a law student and started his murder sprees. Michael Reilly Burke played the infamous serial killer.

10. Bundy: An American Icon/A Legacy of Evil (2008)

IMDb rating: 3.8/10

This American horror film earned a terrible review. The film was criticised for not bringing anything fresh to the table. Instead, it embellishes the serial killer's story, from his unhappy childhood to his arrest and trial, while ignoring the facts. Bundy: An American Icon appears to be nothing more than a brand name exploitation

11. American Boogeyman (2021)

IMDb rating: 3.6/10

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman was written and directed by Daniel Farrands. Chad Michael Murray plays the film's title character. Like the other films based on his life, American Boogeyman follows Bundy's crimes, but this time from the perspective of the FBI agents assigned to the case. It, however, adds nothing new to the conversation and fictionalises events.

Ted Bundy movies have gained a cult following since his confession. As a result, there have been numerous adaptations that depict the serial killer's life and times. Some are based on actual events, while others are purely fictitious.

Yen.com.gh recently published an intriguing article about Netflix alternative websites. Of course, Netflix is the undisputed market leader in video streaming. There are, however, other streaming platforms that provide a comparable package and content to Netflix. So, what exactly are these platforms, and what do they provide?

Find out about other Netflix alternatives that offer legal viewing content for you to enjoy.

Source: YEN.com.gh