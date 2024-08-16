30 famous yellow cartoon characters of all time ranked
When it comes to the world of animated characters, some colours stand out more than others. One iconic example is yellow, which has been the colour for unique cartoon characters for a long time. But which is the most popular among them? Discover the most famous yellow cartoon characters of all time.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Famous yellow cartoon characters
- 1. Homer Simpson
- 2. Pikachu
- 3. SpongeBob SquarePants
- 4. Bart Simpson
- 5. Minions
- 6. Tweety Bird
- 7. Bumblebee
- 8. Charlie Brown
- 9. Winnie the Pooh
- 10. Lisa Simpson
- 11. Jake the Dog
- 12. Pluto (Disney)
- 13. Pac-Man
- 14. Flounder
- 15. Psyduck
- 16. Jem
- 17. Dug
- 18. Lumière
- 19. Banana Guards
- 20. Johnny Bravo
- 21. Jasper
- 22. Lola Bunny
- 23. C-3PO
- 24. Sunni Gummi
- 25. Ted Shackleford
- 26. Mandy
- 27. Marge Simpson
- 28. Drowzee
- 29. Wolverine
- 30. Top Cat
- What are the little yellow cartoon guys called?
- What cartoon characters have yellow fur?
Our list of popular yellow cartoon characters combines objective criteria and subjective analysis. We consider cultural impact, character development, fanbase, and commercial success. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, the subjective nature of character popularity means that personal preferences may vary.
Famous yellow cartoon characters
There are many yellow cartoon characters throughout the animation industry. Some might have average roles, but others have dominated their niche and have risen to become iconic in the cartoon industry. Below is a list of famous yellow cartoon characters' names.
|Cartoon character
|TV Show/Movie
|Homer Simpson
|The Simpsons
|Pikachu
|Pokémon franchise
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|Bart Simpson
|The Simpsons
|Minions
|Despicable Me
|Tweety Bird
|Looney Tunes
|Bumblebee
|Transformers franchise
|Charlie Brown
|Peanuts
|Winnie the Pooh
|Winnie the Pooh
|Lisa Simpson
|The Simpsons
|Jake the Dog
|Adventure Time
|Pluto
|Disney (Various)
|Pac-Man
|Pac-Man video game franchise
|Flounder
|The Little Mermaid
|Psyduck
|Pokémon franchise
|Jem
|Jem and the Holograms
|Dug
|Up
|Lumière
|Beauty and the Beast
|Banana Guards
|Adventure Time
|Johnny Bravo
|Johnny Bravo
1. Homer Simpson
- Full name: Homer Jay Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons
- Voiced by: Dan Castellaneta
Arguably the most famous yellow cartoon character of all time, Homer Simpson from The Simpsons epitomises American culture. His goofy antics and love for doughnuts, representing the relatable yet exaggerated middle-class family man, have made him a household name.
2. Pikachu
- Full name: Pikachu
- Show/movie: Pokémon
- Voiced by: Ikue Ōtani
Pikachu, the electric mouse Pokémon, is a popular yellow cartoon character and a global icon. Pikachu's adorable appearance and powerful abilities have made it a favourite among fans of all ages and one of the most loved yellow Pokémon characters ever.
3. SpongeBob SquarePants
- Full name: SpongeBob SquarePants
- TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Voiced by: Tom Kenny
SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most popular Nickelodeon yellow cartoon characters. SpongeBob is known for his optimistic attitude and love for jellyfish. His yellow porous body and distinctive laugh have become a beloved character for kids and adults.
4. Bart Simpson
- Full name: Bartholomew JoJo Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons
- Voiced by: Nancy Cartwright
Homer's mischievous son, Bart Simpson, is another famous yellow character from The Simpsons. With his spiky yellow hair and rebellious spirit, Bart has been a symbol of youthful defiance for decades.
5. Minions
- Full name: The Minions
- Movie: Despicable Me
- Voiced by: Pierre Coffin
The Minions are popular yellow cartoon characters with glasses. They have taken the world by storm since their debut in Despicable Me. Known for their silly language and comedic antics, the Minions have become some of the most iconic cartoon characters in recent years.
6. Tweety Bird
- Full name: Tweety
- TV show: Looney Tunes
- Voiced by: Mel Blanc (original), Jeff Bergman
This tiny yellow bird from Looney Tunes has been outwitting Sylvester the Cat for decades. Tweety Bird's sweet demeanour and cunning nature make him one of the most iconic yellow cartoon characters in animation history.
7. Bumblebee
- Full name: Bumblebee, Bumble/Goldbug (Japanese name)
- Show/movie: Transformers franchise
- Voiced by: Dan Gilvezan (English), Yoku Shioya (Generation 1), Michitaka Kobayashi (The Headmasters)
Bumblebee is among the most popular yellow cartoon characters. The fictional robot character appears in many continuities in the Transformers franchise. Bumblebee is a member of the Autobots, a group of sentient, self-configuring, modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms.
8. Charlie Brown
- Full name: Charlie Brown
- TV show: Peanuts
- Voiced by: Peter Robbins (original)
Charlie Brown's signature yellow shirt adorned with a black zigzag is the lovable underdog from the Peanuts comic strip. His relatable struggles and optimistic outlook make him one of the most enduring yellow cartoon characters.
9. Winnie the Pooh
- Full name: Winnie the Pooh
- Show/movie: Winnie the Pooh
- Voiced by: Sterling Holloway (original), Jim Cummings (current)
Disney's Winnie the Pooh is a yellow bear who loves honey and adventures in the Hundred-Acre Wood. Pooh's gentle personality and wisdom have made him a beloved yellow Disney character for generations.
10. Lisa Simpson
- Full name: Lisa Marie Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons
- Voiced by: Yeardley Smith
Lisa Simpson, the middle child of the Simpson family, is another famous yellow character. The intelligent and morally driven member of the Simpson family, Lisa inspires many with her spiky yellow hair and passion for music and social justice.
11. Jake the Dog
- Full name: Jake the Dog
- TV show: Adventure Time
- Voiced by: John DiMaggio
Jake Finn's loyal companion in Adventure Time is a yellow cartoon character with a magical ability to stretch and shape-shift. His laid-back personality and love for adventure make him a fan favourite.
12. Pluto (Disney)
- Full name: Pluto
- Show/movie: Mickey Mouse universe, Disney (Various)
- Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (original), Bill Farmer
Mickey Mouse's faithful dog, Pluto, is one of the most popular yellow Disney characters ever. His playful and loyal nature has endeared him to audiences worldwide.
13. Pac-Man
- Full name: Pac-Man
- TV show: Pac-Man
- Voiced by: Marty Ingels (1982 series)
The yellow, pellet-chomping character from the classic arcade game Pac-Man is instantly recognisable. Pac-Man's simplicity and enduring popularity have secured his place as one of pop culture's most famous yellow characters.
14. Flounder
- Full name: Flounder
- Movie: The Little Mermaid
- Voiced by: Jason Marin (original)
Flounder, Ariel's best friend in Disney's The Little Mermaid, is a bright yellow fish with a kind heart. This yellow Disney character's loyalty and bravery make him a memorable part of the film.
15. Psyduck
- Full name: Psyduck, Koduck (Japan)
- Show/movie: Pokémon franchise
- Voiced by: Michael Haigney (original)
A duck-like Pokémon, Psyduck is constantly stunned by its headache and usually stands vacantly, trying to calm itself. In the anime series, Psyduck's appearances became a running gag; Misty, a central supporting character, would often accidentally release Psyduck instead of the Pokémon she wanted to use.
16. Jem
- Full name: Jerrica Benton/Jem
- TV show: Jem and the Holograms
- Voiced by: Samantha Newark (speaking), Britta Phillips (singing)
Jem, the lead singer of the band in Jem and the Holograms, is a yellow-haired cartoon character who represents the glam rock era. Her vibrant personality and musical talent make her a standout character.
17. Dug
- Full name: Dug
- Movie: Up
- Voiced by: Bob Peterson
Dug, the lovable golden retriever from Disney-Pixar's Up, is a yellow Disney character with a talking collar that reveals his thoughts. His loyalty and enthusiasm make him unforgettable.
18. Lumière
- Full name: Lumière
- Movie: Beauty and the Beast
- Voiced by: Jerry Orbach (original), Ewan McGregor (live-action)
Lumière, the charming candelabra from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, is another famous yellow character. His charismatic personality and French accent bring warmth to the tale.
19. Banana Guards
- Full name: Banana Guards
- TV show: Adventure Time
- Voiced by: John DiMaggio, Tom Kenny, Dee Bradley Baker, Tunde Adebimpe, Kent Osborne, Austen Moret
The Banana Guards from Adventure Time are yellow cartoon characters who serve as the loyal protectors of the Candy Kingdom. Their goofy nature and dedication to their duty add a fun element to the show.
20. Johnny Bravo
- Full name: Johnny Bravo
- TV show: Johnny Bravo
- Voiced by: Jeff Bennett
Johnny Bravo's iconic yellow hair perfectly reflects his flamboyant and selfish attitude. He has no shortage of confidence and is confident that all women want him.
21. Jasper
- Full name: Jasper
- TV show: Steven Universe
- Voiced by: Kimberly Brooks
Jasper, a yellow gem from Steven Universe, is a fierce and powerful character. Her yellow hue and intense personality make her a memorable antagonist in the series.
22. Lola Bunny
- Full name: Lola Bunny
- Movie: Space Jam
- Voiced by: Kath Soucie (original), Zendaya (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Lola Bunny, from Space Jam, is among the top yellow-hair cartoon characters. She is a fan favourite and is best known for her basketball skills and confident attitude. Lola wears a yellow tank top.
23. C-3PO
- Full name: C-3PO
- Movie: Star Wars franchise
- Voiced by: Anthony Daniels
C-3PO, the golden robot from Star Wars, is famous in the sci-fi world and among yellow cartoon characters. His loyalty and vast knowledge make him an essential character in the series.
24. Sunni Gummi
- Full name: Sunni Gummi
- TV show: Adventures of the Gummi Bears
- Voiced by: Lark Voorhies
Sunni Gummi is one of the main characters in the 1985-91 Disney series Adventures of the Gummi Bears. She is the second-youngest of the Gummies and dreams of becoming a princess. This desire leads her to become best friends with Princess Calla.
25. Ted Shackleford
- Full name: Theodore "Ted" Shackleford
- TV show/movie: Curious George
- Voiced by: Will Ferrell (Curious George Film), Jeff Bennett (Curious George Series)
Theodore "Ted" Shackleford (known to the public as The Man with the Yellow Hat) is the deuteragonist of the Curious George franchise. Ted gets his trademark yellow suit when the shop owners trick him into purchasing it.
26. Mandy
- Full name: Mandy
- TV show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Voiced by: Grey DeLisle
Mandy illustrates the nature of a yellow character through her shrewd psyche and determination. She expertly combines elements of sarcastic wit and ruthlessness that set her apart from other characters.
27. Marge Simpson
- Full name: Marjorie Jacqueline Simpson
- TV show: The Simpsons
- Voiced by: Julie Kavner
Marge, the matriarch of the Simpson family, is among the most famous yellow cartoon characters. With her husband Homer, she has three children: Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Marge is the moralistic force in her family and often provides a grounding voice amid her family's antics by trying to maintain order in the Simpson household.
28. Drowzee
- Full name: Drowzee
- Show/movie: Pokémon
- Voiced by: Michael Haigney (original)
Drowzee is another interesting yellow Pokémon character known for its hypnotic abilities. As a Psychic-type Pokémon, Drowzee stands out for its unique design and special powers within the Pokémon universe.
29. Wolverine
- Full name: James 'Logan' Howlett
- Show/movie: X-Men
- Voiced by: Steve Blum, Cathal J. Dodd
Wolverine is a mutant who is not born with the ability to regenerate any cells damaged in his body, making him virtually immortal. His healing factor, not just a simple healing power but the ability to regenerate whole limbs and organs, makes him virtually unkillable by conventional means.
30. Top Cat
- Full name: Top Cat (TC)
- TV show: Top Cat
- Voiced by: Arnold Stang
Top Cat, also known as TC, is the charismatic leader of a gang of street cats who live in the uptown neighbourhood of New York. Although he's lazy and always hungry for human food, his fellow gang members deeply respect him and follow his orders with little hesitation.
What are the little yellow cartoon guys called?
They are known as Minions, a fictional all-male species of yellow creatures that appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise.
What cartoon characters have yellow fur?
Notable cartoon characters with yellow fur include Tweety Bird from Sylvester and Tweety, Winnie the Pooh from the Winnie the Pooh franchise, Psyduck from the Pokemon franchise and Odie from Garfield.
The famous yellow cartoon characters always hold unique places in viewers' hearts and pop culture. Their popularity and uniqueness have helped set the standard for numerous future animated characters.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article about the most famous blue cartoon characters ever. You might be familiar with some iconic blue cartoon characters if you love animations.
From iconic figures like Sonic the Hedgehog, Dory and Stitch, the list of most popular blue cartoon characters is extensive. But which other characters make the list? And why are they relevant? Learn more in the article.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a junior reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over two years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com