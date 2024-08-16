Global site navigation

30 famous yellow cartoon characters of all time ranked
by  Chris Ndetei 9 min read

When it comes to the world of animated characters, some colours stand out more than others. One iconic example is yellow, which has been the colour for unique cartoon characters for a long time. But which is the most popular among them? Discover the most famous yellow cartoon characters of all time.

SpongeBob SquarePants, the Simpsons family, and Pikachu
SpongeBob SquarePants (L), Simpsons family (C), Pikachu (R). Photo: @spongebob, @DISH, @Pokemon (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Our list of popular yellow cartoon characters combines objective criteria and subjective analysis. We consider cultural impact, character development, fanbase, and commercial success. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, the subjective nature of character popularity means that personal preferences may vary.

Famous yellow cartoon characters

There are many yellow cartoon characters throughout the animation industry. Some might have average roles, but others have dominated their niche and have risen to become iconic in the cartoon industry. Below is a list of famous yellow cartoon characters' names.

Cartoon characterTV Show/Movie
Homer SimpsonThe Simpsons
PikachuPokémon franchise
SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants
Bart SimpsonThe Simpsons
MinionsDespicable Me
Tweety BirdLooney Tunes
BumblebeeTransformers franchise
Charlie BrownPeanuts
Winnie the PoohWinnie the Pooh
Lisa SimpsonThe Simpsons
Jake the DogAdventure Time
PlutoDisney (Various)
Pac-ManPac-Man video game franchise
FlounderThe Little Mermaid
PsyduckPokémon franchise
JemJem and the Holograms
DugUp
LumièreBeauty and the Beast
Banana GuardsAdventure Time
Johnny BravoJohnny Bravo

1. Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson from The Simpsons
Homer Simpson from The Simpsons jumps excitedly (L) and holds a doughnut (R). Photo: @ign, @nzherald.co.nz on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Homer Jay Simpson
  • TV show: The Simpsons
  • Voiced by: Dan Castellaneta

Arguably the most famous yellow cartoon character of all time, Homer Simpson from The Simpsons epitomises American culture. His goofy antics and love for doughnuts, representing the relatable yet exaggerated middle-class family man, have made him a household name.

2. Pikachu

Pikachu is the electric mouse Pokémon
A costumed Pikachu character (L) and Pikachu holding a rice ball (R). Photo: @allnipponairways, @ibetonemillionpokefans on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Pikachu
  • Show/movie: Pokémon
  • Voiced by: Ikue Ōtani

Pikachu, the electric mouse Pokémon, is a popular yellow cartoon character and a global icon. Pikachu's adorable appearance and powerful abilities have made it a favourite among fans of all ages and one of the most loved yellow Pokémon characters ever.

3. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants is a popular Nickelodeon cartoon character.
SpongeBob SquarePants from Nickelodeon's animated series looking surprised (L), and with Gary the Snail (R). Photo: @EverySpongeInOrder, @spongebob on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: SpongeBob SquarePants
  • TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Voiced by: Tom Kenny

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most popular Nickelodeon yellow cartoon characters. SpongeBob is known for his optimistic attitude and love for jellyfish. His yellow porous body and distinctive laugh have become a beloved character for kids and adults.

4. Bart Simpson

Bart Simpson from The Simpsons.
Bart Simpson poses in a black outfit with sunglasses and a beanie (R) and has a surprised expression in his regular attire (L). Photo: @TheSimpsons on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Bartholomew JoJo Simpson
  • TV show: The Simpsons
  • Voiced by: Nancy Cartwright

Homer's mischievous son, Bart Simpson, is another famous yellow character from The Simpsons. With his spiky yellow hair and rebellious spirit, Bart has been a symbol of youthful defiance for decades.

5. Minions

  • Full name: The Minions
  • Movie: Despicable Me
  • Voiced by: Pierre Coffin

The Minions are popular yellow cartoon characters with glasses. They have taken the world by storm since their debut in Despicable Me. Known for their silly language and comedic antics, the Minions have become some of the most iconic cartoon characters in recent years.

6. Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird from Looney Tunes.
Tweety Bird from Looney Tunes is standing on the beach (L), and she walks confidently, unaware of danger (R). Photo: @Tweety on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Tweety
  • TV show: Looney Tunes
  • Voiced by: Mel Blanc (original), Jeff Bergman

This tiny yellow bird from Looney Tunes has been outwitting Sylvester the Cat for decades. Tweety Bird's sweet demeanour and cunning nature make him one of the most iconic yellow cartoon characters in animation history.

7. Bumblebee

  • Full name: Bumblebee, Bumble/Goldbug (Japanese name)
  • Show/movie: Transformers franchise
  • Voiced by: Dan Gilvezan (English), Yoku Shioya (Generation 1), Michitaka Kobayashi (The Headmasters)

Bumblebee is among the most popular yellow cartoon characters. The fictional robot character appears in many continuities in the Transformers franchise. Bumblebee is a member of the Autobots, a group of sentient, self-configuring, modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms.

8. Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown from Peanuts
Charlie Brown from Peanuts stands next to Snoopy (L) and holds a rugby football (R). Photo: @Snoopy on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Charlie Brown
  • TV show: Peanuts
  • Voiced by: Peter Robbins (original)

Charlie Brown's signature yellow shirt adorned with a black zigzag is the lovable underdog from the Peanuts comic strip. His relatable struggles and optimistic outlook make him one of the most enduring yellow cartoon characters.

9. Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh covers his face with his paw (L) and and with a butterfly on his nose (R). Photo: @WinniethePooh on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Winnie the Pooh
  • Show/movie: Winnie the Pooh
  • Voiced by: Sterling Holloway (original), Jim Cummings (current)

Disney's Winnie the Pooh is a yellow bear who loves honey and adventures in the Hundred-Acre Wood. Pooh's gentle personality and wisdom have made him a beloved yellow Disney character for generations.

10. Lisa Simpson

  • Full name: Lisa Marie Simpson
  • TV show: The Simpsons
  • Voiced by: Yeardley Smith

Lisa Simpson, the middle child of the Simpson family, is another famous yellow character. The intelligent and morally driven member of the Simpson family, Lisa inspires many with her spiky yellow hair and passion for music and social justice.

11. Jake the Dog

Jake the Dog from Adventure Time
Jake the Dog from Adventure Time with Finn (L) and fans in Jake the Dog and Finn costumes (L). Photo: @netflixke, @spirithalloween on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Jake the Dog
  • TV show: Adventure Time
  • Voiced by: John DiMaggio

Jake Finn's loyal companion in Adventure Time is a yellow cartoon character with a magical ability to stretch and shape-shift. His laid-back personality and love for adventure make him a fan favourite.

12. Pluto (Disney)

  • Full name: Pluto
  • Show/movie: Mickey Mouse universe, Disney (Various)
  • Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (original), Bill Farmer

Mickey Mouse's faithful dog, Pluto, is one of the most popular yellow Disney characters ever. His playful and loyal nature has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

13. Pac-Man

Pac-Man in playful poses
Pac-Man in a playful pose (L) and celebrating with a party hat (R). Photo: @pacman on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Pac-Man
  • TV show: Pac-Man
  • Voiced by: Marty Ingels (1982 series)

The yellow, pellet-chomping character from the classic arcade game Pac-Man is instantly recognisable. Pac-Man's simplicity and enduring popularity have secured his place as one of pop culture's most famous yellow characters.

14. Flounder

Flounder from Disney's The Little Mermaid in two different scenes.
Flounder from Disney's The Little Mermaid in two different scenes. Photo: @chrysalisclyde, @bartlebytaco on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Flounder
  • Movie: The Little Mermaid
  • Voiced by: Jason Marin (original)

Flounder, Ariel's best friend in Disney's The Little Mermaid, is a bright yellow fish with a kind heart. This yellow Disney character's loyalty and bravery make him a memorable part of the film.

15. Psyduck

  • Full name: Psyduck, Koduck (Japan)
  • Show/movie: Pokémon franchise
  • Voiced by: Michael Haigney (original)

A duck-like Pokémon, Psyduck is constantly stunned by its headache and usually stands vacantly, trying to calm itself. In the anime series, Psyduck's appearances became a running gag; Misty, a central supporting character, would often accidentally release Psyduck instead of the Pokémon she wanted to use.

16. Jem

  • Full name: Jerrica Benton/Jem
  • TV show: Jem and the Holograms
  • Voiced by: Samantha Newark (speaking), Britta Phillips (singing)

Jem, the lead singer of the band in Jem and the Holograms, is a yellow-haired cartoon character who represents the glam rock era. Her vibrant personality and musical talent make her a standout character.

17. Dug

Dug from Up
Dug from Up stands with Carl Fredricksen (L) in a playful, animated pose (R). Photo: @laughing_place, @maddie_rivers on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Dug
  • Movie: Up
  • Voiced by: Bob Peterson

Dug, the lovable golden retriever from Disney-Pixar's Up, is a yellow Disney character with a talking collar that reveals his thoughts. His loyalty and enthusiasm make him unforgettable.

18. Lumière

Lumière from Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Lumière from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, in an animated (L) and a real-life version (R). Photo: @DisneyMovieClub, @couponmumuk on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Lumière
  • Movie: Beauty and the Beast
  • Voiced by: Jerry Orbach (original), Ewan McGregor (live-action)

Lumière, the charming candelabra from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, is another famous yellow character. His charismatic personality and French accent bring warmth to the tale.

19. Banana Guards

Banana Guards from Adventure Time
Banana Guards from Adventure Time stands in formation and holding spears. Photo: @_jagm_, @foodcharacters on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Banana Guards
  • TV show: Adventure Time
  • Voiced by: John DiMaggio, Tom Kenny, Dee Bradley Baker, Tunde Adebimpe, Kent Osborne, Austen Moret

The Banana Guards from Adventure Time are yellow cartoon characters who serve as the loyal protectors of the Candy Kingdom. Their goofy nature and dedication to their duty add a fun element to the show.

20. Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo posing with his muscles flexed.
Johnny Bravo posing with his muscles flexed. Photo: @mtvindia, @phosphenesgallery on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Johnny Bravo
  • TV show: Johnny Bravo
  • Voiced by: Jeff Bennett

Johnny Bravo's iconic yellow hair perfectly reflects his flamboyant and selfish attitude. He has no shortage of confidence and is confident that all women want him.

21. Jasper

  • Full name: Jasper
  • TV show: Steven Universe
  • Voiced by: Kimberly Brooks

Jasper, a yellow gem from Steven Universe, is a fierce and powerful character. Her yellow hue and intense personality make her a memorable antagonist in the series.

22. Lola Bunny

Lola Bunny striking a thoughtful pose (L) and spinning a basketball while sitting on a chair (R).
Lola Bunny, from Space Jam, is among the top yellow-hair cartoon characters. Photo: @keynoroyalArt, @Doomarang3 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Lola Bunny
  • Movie: Space Jam
  • Voiced by: Kath Soucie (original), Zendaya (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Lola Bunny, from Space Jam, is among the top yellow-hair cartoon characters. She is a fan favourite and is best known for her basketball skills and confident attitude. Lola wears a yellow tank top.

23. C-3PO

C-3PO from Star Wars
C-3PO is depicted in a cartoon style (L) and a live-action version of Star Wars (R). Photo: @saltydkdan_art, @Annalyst_Annon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: C-3PO
  • Movie: Star Wars franchise
  • Voiced by: Anthony Daniels

C-3PO, the golden robot from Star Wars, is famous in the sci-fi world and among yellow cartoon characters. His loyalty and vast knowledge make him an essential character in the series.

24. Sunni Gummi

  • Full name: Sunni Gummi
  • TV show: Adventures of the Gummi Bears
  • Voiced by: Lark Voorhies

Sunni Gummi is one of the main characters in the 1985-91 Disney series Adventures of the Gummi Bears. She is the second-youngest of the Gummies and dreams of becoming a princess. This desire leads her to become best friends with Princess Calla.

25. Ted Shackleford

Ted Shackleford from Curious George
Ted Shackleford, "The Man with the Yellow Hat," holding Curious George (L) and reading a book with George (R). Photo: @BUCKETHEADLXND, @OMGFacts on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Theodore "Ted" Shackleford
  • TV show/movie: Curious George
  • Voiced by: Will Ferrell (Curious George Film), Jeff Bennett (Curious George Series)

Theodore "Ted" Shackleford (known to the public as The Man with the Yellow Hat) is the deuteragonist of the Curious George franchise. Ted gets his trademark yellow suit when the shop owners trick him into purchasing it.

26. Mandy

  • Full name: Mandy
  • TV show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
  • Voiced by: Grey DeLisle

Mandy illustrates the nature of a yellow character through her shrewd psyche and determination. She expertly combines elements of sarcastic wit and ruthlessness that set her apart from other characters.

27. Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson from The Simpsons
Marge Simpson (L), and Marge being held by Homer Simpson (R). Photo: @superculture2, @ManoloBlahnikOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Marjorie Jacqueline Simpson
  • TV show: The Simpsons
  • Voiced by: Julie Kavner

Marge, the matriarch of the Simpson family, is among the most famous yellow cartoon characters. With her husband Homer, she has three children: Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Marge is the moralistic force in her family and often provides a grounding voice amid her family's antics by trying to maintain order in the Simpson household.

28. Drowzee

Drowzee from Pokémon
Drowzee, a Pokémon, in a stylized background (L) and sitting indoors (R). Photo: @Rumwik, @kahilirights on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Drowzee
  • Show/movie: Pokémon
  • Voiced by: Michael Haigney (original)

Drowzee is another interesting yellow Pokémon character known for its hypnotic abilities. As a Psychic-type Pokémon, Drowzee stands out for its unique design and special powers within the Pokémon universe.

29. Wolverine

Wolverine with other X-Men characters
Wolverine is a superhero mutant able to regenerate any cells damaged in his body, making him virtually immortal. Photo: @randomtoonpics_, @Action_Fig on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: James 'Logan' Howlett
  • Show/movie: X-Men
  • Voiced by: Steve Blum, Cathal J. Dodd

Wolverine is a mutant who is not born with the ability to regenerate any cells damaged in his body, making him virtually immortal. His healing factor, not just a simple healing power but the ability to regenerate whole limbs and organs, makes him virtually unkillable by conventional means.

30. Top Cat

Top Cat (TC) in a dustbin and on phone
Top Cat (TC) peeking out of a trash can (L) and holding a telephone with a dollar bag in the background (R). Photo: @WarnerBros_Char on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Full name: Top Cat (TC)
  • TV show: Top Cat
  • Voiced by: Arnold Stang

Top Cat, also known as TC, is the charismatic leader of a gang of street cats who live in the uptown neighbourhood of New York. Although he's lazy and always hungry for human food, his fellow gang members deeply respect him and follow his orders with little hesitation.

What are the little yellow cartoon guys called?

They are known as Minions, a fictional all-male species of yellow creatures that appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise.

What cartoon characters have yellow fur?

Notable cartoon characters with yellow fur include Tweety Bird from Sylvester and Tweety, Winnie the Pooh from the Winnie the Pooh franchise, Psyduck from the Pokemon franchise and Odie from Garfield.

The famous yellow cartoon characters always hold unique places in viewers' hearts and pop culture. Their popularity and uniqueness have helped set the standard for numerous future animated characters.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about the most famous blue cartoon characters ever. You might be familiar with some iconic blue cartoon characters if you love animations.

From iconic figures like Sonic the Hedgehog, Dory and Stitch, the list of most popular blue cartoon characters is extensive. But which other characters make the list? And why are they relevant? Learn more in the article.

