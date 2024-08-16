30 famous yellow cartoon characters of all time ranked

When it comes to the world of animated characters, some colours stand out more than others. One iconic example is yellow, which has been the colour for unique cartoon characters for a long time. But which is the most popular among them? Discover the most famous yellow cartoon characters of all time.

Our list of popular yellow cartoon characters combines objective criteria and subjective analysis. We consider cultural impact, character development, fanbase, and commercial success. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, the subjective nature of character popularity means that personal preferences may vary.

Famous yellow cartoon characters

There are many yellow cartoon characters throughout the animation industry. Some might have average roles, but others have dominated their niche and have risen to become iconic in the cartoon industry. Below is a list of famous yellow cartoon characters' names.

Cartoon character TV Show/Movie Homer Simpson The Simpsons Pikachu Pokémon franchise SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants Bart Simpson The Simpsons Minions Despicable Me Tweety Bird Looney Tunes Bumblebee Transformers franchise Charlie Brown Peanuts Winnie the Pooh Winnie the Pooh Lisa Simpson The Simpsons Jake the Dog Adventure Time Pluto Disney (Various) Pac-Man Pac-Man video game franchise Flounder The Little Mermaid Psyduck Pokémon franchise Jem Jem and the Holograms Dug Up Lumière Beauty and the Beast Banana Guards Adventure Time Johnny Bravo Johnny Bravo

1. Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson from The Simpsons jumps excitedly (L) and holds a doughnut (R). Photo: @ign, @nzherald.co.nz on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Homer Jay Simpson

Homer Jay Simpson TV show: The Simpsons

Voiced by: Dan Castellaneta

Arguably the most famous yellow cartoon character of all time, Homer Simpson from The Simpsons epitomises American culture. His goofy antics and love for doughnuts, representing the relatable yet exaggerated middle-class family man, have made him a household name.

2. Pikachu

A costumed Pikachu character (L) and Pikachu holding a rice ball (R). Photo: @allnipponairways, @ibetonemillionpokefans on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Pikachu

Pikachu Show/movie: Pokémon

Voiced by: Ikue Ōtani

Pikachu, the electric mouse Pokémon, is a popular yellow cartoon character and a global icon. Pikachu's adorable appearance and powerful abilities have made it a favourite among fans of all ages and one of the most loved yellow Pokémon characters ever.

3. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants from Nickelodeon's animated series looking surprised (L), and with Gary the Snail (R). Photo: @EverySpongeInOrder, @spongebob on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants

Voiced by: Tom Kenny

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most popular Nickelodeon yellow cartoon characters. SpongeBob is known for his optimistic attitude and love for jellyfish. His yellow porous body and distinctive laugh have become a beloved character for kids and adults.

4. Bart Simpson

Bart Simpson poses in a black outfit with sunglasses and a beanie (R) and has a surprised expression in his regular attire (L). Photo: @TheSimpsons on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Bartholomew JoJo Simpson

Bartholomew JoJo Simpson TV show: The Simpsons

Voiced by: Nancy Cartwright

Homer's mischievous son, Bart Simpson, is another famous yellow character from The Simpsons. With his spiky yellow hair and rebellious spirit, Bart has been a symbol of youthful defiance for decades.

5. Minions

Full name: The Minions

The Minions Movie: Despicable Me

Voiced by: Pierre Coffin

The Minions are popular yellow cartoon characters with glasses. They have taken the world by storm since their debut in Despicable Me. Known for their silly language and comedic antics, the Minions have become some of the most iconic cartoon characters in recent years.

6. Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird from Looney Tunes is standing on the beach (L), and she walks confidently, unaware of danger (R). Photo: @Tweety on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Tweety

Tweety TV show: Looney Tunes

Voiced by: Mel Blanc (original), Jeff Bergman

This tiny yellow bird from Looney Tunes has been outwitting Sylvester the Cat for decades. Tweety Bird's sweet demeanour and cunning nature make him one of the most iconic yellow cartoon characters in animation history.

7. Bumblebee

Full name: Bumblebee, Bumble/Goldbug (Japanese name)

Bumblebee, Bumble/Goldbug (Japanese name) Show/movie: Transformers franchise

Voiced by: Dan Gilvezan (English), Yoku Shioya (Generation 1), Michitaka Kobayashi (The Headmasters)

Bumblebee is among the most popular yellow cartoon characters. The fictional robot character appears in many continuities in the Transformers franchise. Bumblebee is a member of the Autobots, a group of sentient, self-configuring, modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms.

8. Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown from Peanuts stands next to Snoopy (L) and holds a rugby football (R). Photo: @Snoopy on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown TV show: Peanuts

Voiced by: Peter Robbins (original)

Charlie Brown's signature yellow shirt adorned with a black zigzag is the lovable underdog from the Peanuts comic strip. His relatable struggles and optimistic outlook make him one of the most enduring yellow cartoon characters.

9. Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh covers his face with his paw (L) and and with a butterfly on his nose (R). Photo: @WinniethePooh on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Show/movie: Winnie the Pooh

Voiced by: Sterling Holloway (original), Jim Cummings (current)

Disney's Winnie the Pooh is a yellow bear who loves honey and adventures in the Hundred-Acre Wood. Pooh's gentle personality and wisdom have made him a beloved yellow Disney character for generations.

10. Lisa Simpson

Full name: Lisa Marie Simpson

Lisa Marie Simpson TV show: The Simpsons

Voiced by: Yeardley Smith

Lisa Simpson, the middle child of the Simpson family, is another famous yellow character. The intelligent and morally driven member of the Simpson family, Lisa inspires many with her spiky yellow hair and passion for music and social justice.

11. Jake the Dog

Jake the Dog from Adventure Time with Finn (L) and fans in Jake the Dog and Finn costumes (L). Photo: @netflixke, @spirithalloween on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Jake the Dog

Jake the Dog TV show: Adventure Time

Voiced by: John DiMaggio

Jake Finn's loyal companion in Adventure Time is a yellow cartoon character with a magical ability to stretch and shape-shift. His laid-back personality and love for adventure make him a fan favourite.

12. Pluto (Disney)

Full name: Pluto

Pluto Show/movie: Mickey Mouse universe , Disney (Various)

, Disney (Various) Voiced by: Pinto Colvig (original), Bill Farmer

Mickey Mouse's faithful dog, Pluto, is one of the most popular yellow Disney characters ever. His playful and loyal nature has endeared him to audiences worldwide.

13. Pac-Man

Pac-Man in a playful pose (L) and celebrating with a party hat (R). Photo: @pacman on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Pac-Man

Pac-Man TV show: Pac-Man

Voiced by: Marty Ingels (1982 series)

The yellow, pellet-chomping character from the classic arcade game Pac-Man is instantly recognisable. Pac-Man's simplicity and enduring popularity have secured his place as one of pop culture's most famous yellow characters.

14. Flounder

Flounder from Disney's The Little Mermaid in two different scenes. Photo: @chrysalisclyde, @bartlebytaco on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Flounder

Flounder Movie: The Little Mermaid

Voiced by: Jason Marin (original)

Flounder, Ariel's best friend in Disney's The Little Mermaid, is a bright yellow fish with a kind heart. This yellow Disney character's loyalty and bravery make him a memorable part of the film.

15. Psyduck

Full name: Psyduck, Koduck (Japan)

Psyduck, Koduck (Japan) Show/movie: Pokémon franchise

Voiced by: Michael Haigney (original)

A duck-like Pokémon, Psyduck is constantly stunned by its headache and usually stands vacantly, trying to calm itself. In the anime series, Psyduck's appearances became a running gag; Misty, a central supporting character, would often accidentally release Psyduck instead of the Pokémon she wanted to use.

16. Jem

Full name: Jerrica Benton/Jem

Jerrica Benton/Jem TV show: Jem and the Holograms

Voiced by: Samantha Newark (speaking), Britta Phillips (singing)

Jem, the lead singer of the band in Jem and the Holograms, is a yellow-haired cartoon character who represents the glam rock era. Her vibrant personality and musical talent make her a standout character.

17. Dug

Dug from Up stands with Carl Fredricksen (L) in a playful, animated pose (R). Photo: @laughing_place, @maddie_rivers on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Dug

Dug Movie: Up

Voiced by: Bob Peterson

Dug, the lovable golden retriever from Disney-Pixar's Up, is a yellow Disney character with a talking collar that reveals his thoughts. His loyalty and enthusiasm make him unforgettable.

18. Lumière

Lumière from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, in an animated (L) and a real-life version (R). Photo: @DisneyMovieClub, @couponmumuk on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Lumière

Lumière Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Voiced by: Jerry Orbach (original), Ewan McGregor (live-action)

Lumière, the charming candelabra from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, is another famous yellow character. His charismatic personality and French accent bring warmth to the tale.

19. Banana Guards

Banana Guards from Adventure Time stands in formation and holding spears. Photo: @_jagm_, @foodcharacters on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Banana Guards

Banana Guards TV show: Adventure Time

Voiced by: John DiMaggio, Tom Kenny, Dee Bradley Baker, Tunde Adebimpe, Kent Osborne, Austen Moret

The Banana Guards from Adventure Time are yellow cartoon characters who serve as the loyal protectors of the Candy Kingdom. Their goofy nature and dedication to their duty add a fun element to the show.

20. Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo posing with his muscles flexed. Photo: @mtvindia, @phosphenesgallery on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Johnny Bravo

Johnny Bravo TV show: Johnny Bravo

Voiced by: Jeff Bennett

Johnny Bravo's iconic yellow hair perfectly reflects his flamboyant and selfish attitude. He has no shortage of confidence and is confident that all women want him.

21. Jasper

Full name: Jasper

Jasper TV show: Steven Universe

Voiced by: Kimberly Brooks

Jasper, a yellow gem from Steven Universe, is a fierce and powerful character. Her yellow hue and intense personality make her a memorable antagonist in the series.

22. Lola Bunny

Lola Bunny, from Space Jam, is among the top yellow-hair cartoon characters. Photo: @keynoroyalArt, @Doomarang3 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Lola Bunny

Lola Bunny Movie: Space Jam

Voiced by: Kath Soucie (original), Zendaya (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Lola Bunny, from Space Jam, is among the top yellow-hair cartoon characters. She is a fan favourite and is best known for her basketball skills and confident attitude. Lola wears a yellow tank top.

23. C-3PO

C-3PO is depicted in a cartoon style (L) and a live-action version of Star Wars (R). Photo: @saltydkdan_art, @Annalyst_Annon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: C-3PO

C-3PO Movie: Star Wars franchise

Voiced by: Anthony Daniels

C-3PO, the golden robot from Star Wars, is famous in the sci-fi world and among yellow cartoon characters. His loyalty and vast knowledge make him an essential character in the series.

24. Sunni Gummi

Full name: Sunni Gummi

Sunni Gummi TV show: Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Voiced by: Lark Voorhies

Sunni Gummi is one of the main characters in the 1985-91 Disney series Adventures of the Gummi Bears. She is the second-youngest of the Gummies and dreams of becoming a princess. This desire leads her to become best friends with Princess Calla.

25. Ted Shackleford

Ted Shackleford, "The Man with the Yellow Hat," holding Curious George (L) and reading a book with George (R). Photo: @BUCKETHEADLXND, @OMGFacts on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Theodore "Ted" Shackleford

Theodore "Ted" Shackleford TV show/movie: Curious George

Voiced by: Will Ferrell (Curious George Film), Jeff Bennett (Curious George Series)

Theodore "Ted" Shackleford (known to the public as The Man with the Yellow Hat) is the deuteragonist of the Curious George franchise. Ted gets his trademark yellow suit when the shop owners trick him into purchasing it.

26. Mandy

Full name: Mandy

Mandy TV show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Voiced by: Grey DeLisle

Mandy illustrates the nature of a yellow character through her shrewd psyche and determination. She expertly combines elements of sarcastic wit and ruthlessness that set her apart from other characters.

27. Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson (L), and Marge being held by Homer Simpson (R). Photo: @superculture2, @ManoloBlahnikOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Marjorie Jacqueline Simpson

Marjorie Jacqueline Simpson TV show: The Simpsons

Voiced by: Julie Kavner

Marge, the matriarch of the Simpson family, is among the most famous yellow cartoon characters. With her husband Homer, she has three children: Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Marge is the moralistic force in her family and often provides a grounding voice amid her family's antics by trying to maintain order in the Simpson household.

28. Drowzee

Drowzee, a Pokémon, in a stylized background (L) and sitting indoors (R). Photo: @Rumwik, @kahilirights on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Drowzee

Drowzee Show/movie: Pokémon

Voiced by: Michael Haigney (original)

Drowzee is another interesting yellow Pokémon character known for its hypnotic abilities. As a Psychic-type Pokémon, Drowzee stands out for its unique design and special powers within the Pokémon universe.

29. Wolverine

Wolverine is a superhero mutant able to regenerate any cells damaged in his body, making him virtually immortal. Photo: @randomtoonpics_, @Action_Fig on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: James 'Logan' Howlett

James 'Logan' Howlett Show/movie: X-Men

Voiced by: Steve Blum, Cathal J. Dodd

Wolverine is a mutant who is not born with the ability to regenerate any cells damaged in his body, making him virtually immortal. His healing factor, not just a simple healing power but the ability to regenerate whole limbs and organs, makes him virtually unkillable by conventional means.

30. Top Cat

Top Cat (TC) peeking out of a trash can (L) and holding a telephone with a dollar bag in the background (R). Photo: @WarnerBros_Char on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Top Cat (TC)

Top Cat (TC) TV show: Top Cat

Voiced by: Arnold Stang

Top Cat, also known as TC, is the charismatic leader of a gang of street cats who live in the uptown neighbourhood of New York. Although he's lazy and always hungry for human food, his fellow gang members deeply respect him and follow his orders with little hesitation.

What are the little yellow cartoon guys called?

They are known as Minions, a fictional all-male species of yellow creatures that appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise.

What cartoon characters have yellow fur?

Notable cartoon characters with yellow fur include Tweety Bird from Sylvester and Tweety, Winnie the Pooh from the Winnie the Pooh franchise, Psyduck from the Pokemon franchise and Odie from Garfield.

The famous yellow cartoon characters always hold unique places in viewers' hearts and pop culture. Their popularity and uniqueness have helped set the standard for numerous future animated characters.

