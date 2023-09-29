Nana Ama McBrown was spotted driving the McBrown's Kitchen truck around town to promote the return of her cooking show

Dressed in African print attire, she visited the market, where she interacted with the traders and bought some food item

Many people stated that they were overjoyed that the show was making a comeback, while others talked about their love for her

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was spotted driving the McBrown's Kitchen food truck around town.

Nana Ama McBrown drives McBrown's Kitchen truck. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown drives McBrown's Kitchen branded truck

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown was captured driving the McBrown's Kitchen truck around town in the show's promo video.

Dressed in African print attire, she visited the market to buy foodstuffs and interacted with the traders there by telling them about the show.

The show promises to be entertaining, filled with laughter, cooking skills, and great conversations. Sharing details of when the show will be aired, Onua TV posted on Instagram with the caption:

#McBrownKitchen will start soon on TV3 Ghana and #OnuaTV every Saturday at 5 pm and 6 pm, respectively.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown in the McBrown's Kitchen promo.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Many people were overjoyed for the return of McBrown's Kitchen on their television screens.

Others also talked about their love for her and said they could not wait for the first episode to be aired on their television screens.

oheneba_akosua_kyerewaa said:

Nana, your everything is beautiful to me eeeiiiiii Nnipa bɛn nie

maryduah12345 said:

Am very happy to hear this news

nanaba_k_a_y said:

We can’t wait

donkor2279 said:

Wow, can’t wait ooo

afiakonaduadepa606 said:

#mcbrownskitchen on the gooooo!!!!!!

rossiebite said:

Please I want to come to your kitchen

leyn_kaniella said:

Mummy can't wait to watch it

McBrown drives bus and presents it to Medeama Sporting Club

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown was spotted driving a bus, which she presented to the 2023 Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club.

Ghanaians, after watching the video, were impressed with her driving skills, while others talked about how much they loved her.

