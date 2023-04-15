It is no secret that basketball players and tattoos have a long-standing relationship. Many athletes use their bodies as canvases to showcase their personal stories, cultural backgrounds, and artistic expressions. Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr is one famous NBA player who recently received attention for his extensive body art collection. But what is the story behind his designs? And do Jayson Tatum's tattoos signify anything?

Jayson Tatum, #0 of the Boston Celtics, dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on 21 March 2023 in Sacramento, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

NBA player Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr is well known for his athletic attributes. However, the star has also become famous for his extensive body art collection. From leg designs to meaningful quotes, the star has inked most parts of his body and doesn't look like he's stopping.

Full name Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr Nickname Taco Jay Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1998 Age 25 years old (in 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'8" Height in centimetres 203 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Brandy Cole-Barnes Father Justin Tatum Half-siblings Two Relationship status Dating Partner Ella Mai Children One (Deuce Tatum) School Chaminade College Preparatory School College Duke University Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $25 million Instagram @jaytatum0 Twitter @jaytatum0

Jayson Tatum's tattoos

Jayson Tatum is one of the top tattooed NBA players in the league. But his body art isn't just for aesthetics; the stars' designs represent part of his life and journey to the NBA. What do they mean? Below is everything you need to know about Jayson Tatum's body art.

1. "Gods Will" with a Bible verse

"Gods Will" body art with the Bible verse. Photo: @jaytatum0, @stevewiebe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jayson Tatum's back tattoo is extensive. It includes the words "Gods Will" and Proverbs 3:5-6 inscribed on his upper back. "Gods Will" has a crown on the first letter G. The "Gods Will" body art manifests his belief in God's purpose to succeed, while the bible verse, Proverbs 3:5-6, talks about trusting in God. The verse reads,

Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.

2. Crucifix body art

Jayson Tatum's crucifix body art. Photo: @stevewiebe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The NBA star has other notable designs on his back. They include a crucifix between the words "Gods Will," a house with a street sign reading Archer and the word U.City. The places are also significant to him.

On his left back side, Tatum has the gold medal he won with the USA Olympic team in 2020 drawn along with some angels. At the bottom is a picture of his younger self looking up at the house he grew up in. The star also added a tattoo on his left arm with the word "Deuce".

3. Upper thigh body art

Jayson Tatum's thigh tattoos. Photo: @jaytatum0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The NBA star has two impressive tattoos on his thighs. The first one on his left thigh is a portrait of him wearing jersey number 0 while holding his son. Below the tattoo reads the phrase "like father, like son" and "GREATFUL" written in all caps.

On his right thigh is a drawing of a mushroom cloud from an explosion, with his hometown St. Louis at the top. Below the mushroom cloud reads, "Till the world blows".

Jayson Tatum's tattoo on his leg demonstrates his love for family, his son, his hometown and his gratuity for everything.

4. The Kobe Bryant tattoo

The number 24 Kobe Bryant tattoo on Jayson Tatum's leg. Photo: @BleacherReport on Twitter

Source: UGC

Jayson Tatum has revealed in various interviews about his idol, friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant. To eulogise him, Jayson has had an iconic tattoo inscribed on his body. The design is Kobe's jersey number 24, drawn on his inner left foot.

The tattoo is drawn using two black mamba snakes in honour of Kobe Bryant's nickname, the Black Mamba.

5. Number 98 and two jerseys body art

Jayson Tatum's tattoos include the number 98 and his two jerseys from high school and college. Photo: @BDCCeltics, @TopBallCoverage on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On the knee, Jayson has a tattoo of the number 98 inside a black star. The body art is a representation of his year of birth, 1998. He also has two jerseys drawn on his inner left shin. The jerseys represent his high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Missouri, where he wore jersey number 22.

While in college at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, Tatum wore jersey number 0 while playing for the Blue Devils.

6. Momma's boy tattoo

A detailed view of the tattoo on the leg of Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on 1 May 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman

Source: Getty Images

Jayson has his most iconic tattoo on his left calf. It is the portrait of his mom, Brandy Cole, embracing him as a child with the words momma's boy. Jayson loves his mom and even refers to her as his best friend.

7. "I just didn't quit" tat

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics leg tattoo during the second half of the NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden on 30 October 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Matt Stone

Source: Getty Images

On the back of his left calf, Jayson has the words "I JUST DIDN'T QUIT" in all caps and below, the words "Hussle man". Jayson Tatum's tattoo on his leg is a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hustle who used the words as his slogan.

FAQs

Who is Jayson Tatum? Jayson Tatum is a forward for the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball League in America. What tattoos does Jayson Tatum have? Jayson Tatum has various body art. They include that of his father carrying him as a child and one of his mother embracing him. Does Jayson Tatum have a Kobe tattoo? Yes, he does. Tatum has two tattoos of Kobe Bryant; the number 24 on his inner knee and a portrait of Kobe on his left shin. What tattoo does Tatum have on his back? Jayson Tatum's tattoo on his back reads "God's Will" with the bible verse Proverbs 3:5-6. What is Jayson Tatum's religion? The NBA forward is Christian. Proof of his religion is in his back body art. What does Jayson Tatum's crown tattoo signify? Jayson Tatum's tattoo of a crown is a representation of his belief in God. How old is Jayson Tatum? Jayson is 25 years old in 2023. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, on 3 March 1998.

Jayson Tatum's tattoos have become synonymous with the NBA star. They represent various aspects of his life and journey to stardom. Some of his most notable body art include the one on his upper back that reads God's Will and the others on his leg that expresses his love for family.

