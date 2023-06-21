Zachary David Alexander Efron, popularly known as Zac Efron, is a talented American actor and singer best known for his roles in High School Musical, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, and Neighbors. He has won the hearts of many not only because of his acting prowess but also his distinctive body art. Zac Efron's tattoos provided a glimpse into his personality and artistic expression.

Zac Efron attends the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile European Premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London. Photo: Matt Crossick

Source: Getty Images

Does Zac Efron have tattoos now? Yes. Zac Efron has embraced body art over the years, inking himself with unique tattoos that were an integral part of his personal style. However, the story about his body art is rather complicated as he appears to have removed all of them.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary David Alexander Efron Popularly known as Zac Efron Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1987 Age 35 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Luis, Obispo, California, USA Current residence Hidden Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Polish-Jewish Religion Jewish Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Education Arroyo Grande High School, University of Southern California Father David Efron Mother Starla Baskett Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Actor, singer Net worth $25 million Instagram @zacefron Facebook @ZacEfron Twitter @ZacEfron

Zac Efron's tattoos and where they are located

Zac is widely recognised for his impeccable and distinct fashion sense. He is known for his frequent use of temporary ink for movie roles and photo shoots. Discover more about the two outstanding designs and their meanings.

The "YOLO" tattoo

Zac got his first ink in 2011. The actor had the acronym "YOLO" tattooed on the outer side of his right hand, near the base of his pinky finger. However, he had it removed sometime around 2014.

This inscription, derived from the phrase "You Only Live Once," symbolises one's philosophy of living life to the fullest, taking risks, and seizing every opportunity that comes their way.

It is a reminder to stay in the present moment and make the most of every opportunity. However, most fans thought the positive mantra was in response to his break up with fellow Disney actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Double feather tattoo

Does Zac Efron have forearm tattoos? Zac Efron's second body art was a double feather tattoo on the inside of his right bicep that appeared on the cover of Men's Health magazine in 2012. This unique body art represents flight, freedom, and the ability to rise above life's challenges.

Unlike the "YOLO" tattoo, the double feather ink was never permanent. Since there are no visible tattoos on Zac Efron's body, it's safe to presume he has no body art now.

FAQs

Does Zac Efron have any tattoos? No. However, he used to have two ink designs several years ago. When did Zac Efron have his first ink? He had his first ink in 2011. Does Zac Efron have hip tattoos? The actor does not have any hip body art. What was Zac Efron's first body art? It was a "YOLO" inscription on the outer side of his hand. What does the "YOLO" tattoo symbolise? It represents an individual's decision to live life to the fullest, take risks, and seize every opportunity that comes their way. What was Zac Efron's second tattoo? His second body art was a temporary double feather tattoo. What does Zac Efron's back tattoo say? The actor does not have tats on his back.

Zac Efron's tattoos were integral to his overall persona, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his unique personality. However, he removed his first permanent tattoo, and his second happened to be a temporary one.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on DeMar DeRozan's tattoos. He is a famous NBA player who plays for Chicago Bulls. He is also a six-time NBA All-Star.

In addition to DeMar's remarkable skills on the court, he is widely recognised for his love of body art. He has four tattoos on different parts of his body. All these designs differ in size and are meaningful to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh