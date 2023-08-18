Snowbird Brown is a reality television celebrity from the United States, best known for appearing in the TV series Alaskan Bush People. The series centres around the Brown family as they strive to survive in the wilderness, cut off from contemporary life.

Snowbird Brown has proven wilderness resiliency and daily functioning as an integral part of the Brown family. Her interests include hunting and mountain climbing, which an average female would not contemplate.

Snowbird Brown's profile summary

Full name Amora Jean Snowbird Brown Famous as Snowbird Brown Gender Female Date of birth 18 November 1994 Age 28 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Alaska, United States Current residence North Star Ranch in Tonasket, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Billy Bryan Brown Mother Amora Larene Branson Siblings Matthew, Joshua, Solomon, Gabriel, Noah, Merry Christmas Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star Net worth $100,000

Snowbird Brown's biography

Snowbird was born in Alaska, United States, to her parents, Billy Bryan and Amora Larene Branson. Her dad, Billy, died on 7 February 2021 at 68. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and a famous author who adored nature.

On the other hand, Snowbird's mom is a cook with vast knowledge of cultivating flowers, veggies, and various herbs. Snowbird is the eldest child in a family of seven children.

She was raised with five brothers—Matthew William, Joshua Bam Bam, Solomon Isaiah Freedom, Gabriel Starbuck, and Noah Darkcloud, and one sister, Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown.

How old is Snowbird Brown?

The American reality is 28 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 18 November 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Why is Snowbird Brown famous?

Snowbird has been a member of the Alaskan Bush People cast since its inception in 2014. She has appeared in over 100 as of writing. The TV show follows the Brown family, who are highly fascinating due to their style of living.

Snowbird is an animal lover on the show, with various pets featuring turtles, dogs, cats, and even a squirrel. Unlike the rest of the household, she opposes hunting and only undertakes it for her survival duty.

Snowbird Brown's net worth

The reality TV star's net worth is alleged to be $100,000. She makes $5,000 to $8,000 per episode from Alaskan Bush People. Brown has primarily earned her income through her reality TV career.

What happened to Bird Brown?

During the airing of the 14th season of Alaskan Bush People in 2022, the renowned actress was shown in a hospital bed. She was connected to an IV tube. As fans later discovered, Birdy had been diagnosed with an illness that could compromise her fertility.

The TV celebrity was found to have pre-cancerous tumours in an episode titled Brave New World, necessitating emergency surgery. She was diagnosed after experiencing constant stomach aches.

Did Snowbird Brown have a hysterectomy?

No, while Snowbird's tumours were not cancerous, experts said there was a greater than 50% possibility that a cancerous tumour would recur. The only way to avoid this is for her to have a hysterectomy, which she is contemplating.

The uterus and, most likely, the cervix are surgically removed during a hysterectomy. The fallopian tubes and ovaries may also be eliminated based on the kind of hysterectomy executed. So, if Bird decides to have a hysterectomy, she cannot conceive or give birth.

How is Snowbird Brown doing?

The reality TV star returned to North Star Ranch in Tonasket, Washington, to be with her family and recommenced to her work on Alaskan Bush People.

What happened to Snowbird Brown's teeth?

Alaskan Bush People followers may have observed that Amora's upper front teeth are misaligned, giving her a unique smile. But nothing happened to her. She was born with the condition and has never tried to get it corrected.

Snowbird Brown's makeover

Snowbird announced some exciting news on her Instagram account. She decided to trim her lengthy brown hair for the first time. She posted a selfie of herself flaunting her new hairstyle.

Is Snowbird Brown in a relationship?

The reality television personality is currently single. Did Snowbird Brown have a baby? She doesn't. A few years back, there were allegations that she was in a romantic relationship and was expecting a child. These allegations, however, were proven to be incorrect.

How tall is Snowbird Brown?

Snowbird is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches or 81-60-86 centimetres.

FAQs about Snowbird Brown

When was Snowbird Brown born? She was born on 18 November 1994. Does Snowbird Brown have siblings? Yes. She has six siblings; Matthew, Joshua, Solomon, Gabriel, Noah, and Merry Christmas Brown. Who are Snowbird Brown's parents? Her parents are Billy Bryan (deceased) and Amora Larene Branson. Did Snowbird Brown have a baby? No. The allegations of her having a baby were untrue. What happened to Snowbird Brown in the Alaskan Bush People? She had a precancerous tumour removed from her in season 14. Did Snowbird Brown have a hysterectomy? No. She had her tumours removed surgically but has yet to undergo the procedure.

Snowbird Brown is an American reality television star best known for appearing in the TV series Alaskan Bush People. She is an animal lover on the show, with various pets featuring turtles, dogs, cats, and even a squirrel.

