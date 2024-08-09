What is Matt Rife's net worth? All about the comedian's earnings

Matt Rife, a name buzzing in comedy circles, has captivated audiences with his humour and charismatic presence. His career trajectory has been remarkable, from stand-up comedy to television appearances. Explore Matt Rife's net worth, earnings and financial status, shedding light on how he's amassed his wealth.

Matt Rife in a red shirt holding a mic (L) and during another live performance (R). Photo: @mattrife on Instagram (modified by author)

Matt Rife is an American comedian, actor, and TikTok star best known for his Netflix special Natural Selection. He has been featured in several television shows and films over the last decade. Still, it was his viral comedy clips on TikTok that propelled him to prominence, gaining financial success. Knowing how much Matt Rife is worth will make you understand how far he has come to be the star he is today.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Steven Rife Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1995 Age 28 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Eye colour Green Hair colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Father Michael Eric Gutzke (deceased) Mother April Rife Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-partners Jessica Lord, Kate Beckinsale Occupation Comedian, actor, social media personality Net worth $30 million Instagram @mattrife TikTok @matt_rife YouTube @MattRife

Matt Rife's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Matt Rife has an alleged net worth of $30 million as of this writing. He has accumulated wealth through stand-up comedy, television and film appearances, social media sponsorships, merchandise sales, and various entrepreneurial endeavours.

Matt Rife's houses

The American actor reportedly purchased a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles for $5 million. The property features numerous amenities, including an infinity pool, sauna room, and home theatre. He is also believed to have a $3 million apartment in Miami.

Matt Rife's cars

Matt Rife owns a fleet of luxurious cars. Some of his most prestigious vehicles include a Mercedes S-Class, a Porsche, a Bentley Bentayga SUV, and a McLaren GT.

Career

How did Matt Rife get famous? Matthew Steven Rife's journey into comedy started at a very tender age. At 14, his teacher announced a talent show at his high school. Matt opted to participate after being encouraged to do so by his friend.

This decision marked the start of his enthusiasm for making people laugh. Within a year, Matt started performing professionally. By age 15, he had already established a successful comedy career.

Since his early start, he has travelled the world alongside some of the most well-known comedians, including Erick Griffin, Mike Epps, Ralphie May, and Dane Cook.

Top-5 facts about Matt Rife. Photo: @mattrife on Instagram (modified by author)

Comedy specials

He is the most promising comedian at the World Famous Laugh Factory and made history as the youngest person to ever perform on BET's Comic View. Some of his acclaimed comedy specials are:

Only Fans (2021)

(2021) Matthew Steven Rife (2023)

(2023) Walking Red Flag (2023)

(2023) Natural Selection (2023)

Matt Rife's success did not come easily. He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show how difficult it was to go viral after years of stand-up, and he even considered quitting.

I went from – I mean, literally, July of last year, I was considering quitting comedy and everything. I couldn't sell any tickets at any comedy club. I wasn't getting any kind of break.

How much does Matt Rife make per show? The stand-up comedian charges up to $200,000 for live performances. He earned $15,000 weekly as a host on MTV's TRL Reboot. As his fame grows, so does his earning potential, allowing him to charge higher performance fees.

Television appearances

Matt has made a reputation for himself in comedy by performing on several television shows. He became renowned among younger audiences after appearing on various TV series such as:

Average Joe (2014)

(2014) Wild' N Tour (2016)

(2016) The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars (2017)

(2017) Bring the Funny (2019)

(2019) Fresh Off the Boat (2020)

(2020) Burb Patrol (2021)

(2021) That '90s Show (2024)

Acting

Matthew made his film debut with the 2015 movie Room 236. Two years later, he starred in the short film Sophomore Year. Below is a list of some of the most popular Matt Rife movies:

Black Pumpkin (2018)

(2018) American Typecast (2019)

(2019) Just Swipe (2021)

(2021) North of the 10 (2022)

(2022) Wolf Mountain (2022)

(2022) The Private Eye (2023)

Matt Rife's businesses

In addition to comedy and television appearances, Matt is an entrepreneur. He owns stakes in several promising startups, including the lifestyle brand Dear Dana and the social justice organisation Bald Power.

The famous comedian has also ventured into fashion, launching his merchandise line. His branded items have become popular among fans, who eagerly purchase them.

Is Matt Rife married?

Matt is not married; however, he previously dated British-Canadian actress Jessica Lord from the summer of 2023 until March 2024, when they broke up.

How did Matt Rife meet with Jessica Lord? The couple met in Mississippi in 2022, and he quickly fell in love with her.

Rife also dated Kate Beckinsale, a British actress, in 2017 and 2018. The relationship sparked public outrage because she is twice Matt's age.

FAQs

Who is Matt Rife? He is an American actor, comedian, and social media personality. How old Is Rife? He is 28 years old as of August 2024. He was born on 10 September 1995 in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America. What happened to Matt Rife's dad? When the comedian was 17 months old, his biological father, Michael Eric Gutzke, took his own life. When did Matt start his comedy career? He began performing professionally at age 15. Who is Matt's biggest inspiration in comedy? Ricky Gervais and David Chappelle are his biggest comedy influences. Where does Rife reside? He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Matt Rife's net worth is a testament to his talent, hard work, and strategic career moves. From his early days in comedy clubs to his current status as a prominent comedian and entertainer, Rife has built a diverse career contributing to his remarkable financial success.

