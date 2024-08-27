15 most famous white cartoon characters: The ultimate list
Cartoons are more than just entertainment; they open doors to worlds filled with imagination. In particular, white cartoon characters have become iconic in pop culture, standing out for their memorable designs and lasting influence. But which characters stand out as the most popular? Discover the most famous white cartoon characters from various shows and movies.
The list of the most famous white cartoon characters combines objective data and subjective analysis. We considered the characters' popularity, fan polls, and media presence. However, the list is in no particular order and may vary according to personal preference.
Famous white cartoon characters
White cartoon characters have been a staple in animation, often representing some of pop culture's most beloved and iconic figures. These cartoon characters have left an indelible mark on fans' memories, from Disney classics to modern TV shows.
Below is a white cartoon characters list, showcasing a diverse range of personalities and roles.
Elsa
- Full name: Elsa of Arendelle
- Movie: Frozen
- Voiced by: Idina Menzel
Elsa is among the most popular white female cartoon characters. She is known for her platinum blonde hair and ice powers, which have captivated audiences worldwide. Her iconic song Let It Go became an anthem for empowerment, solidifying her place as a Disney icon.
Snoopy
- Full name: Snoopy
- TV show/movie: Peanuts
- Voiced by: Bill Melendez (original)
Snoopy, the imaginative beagle from Peanuts, is a beloved character known for his adventurous daydreams and alter ego, the "World War I Flying Ace." Snoopy has been a favourite of young and old fans for generations. His white fur and black ears make him instantly recognizable.
Brian Griffin
- Full name: Brian Griffin
- TV show: Family Guy
- Voiced by: Seth MacFarlane
Brian is a white-furred anthropomorphic pet dog of the Griffin family. He can talk, generally walks on his hind legs (using his front legs as arms), has opposable thumbs, and drives a second-generation Toyota Prius. The show portrays Brian as the only sane person in his family.
Olaf
- Full name: Olaf
- Movie: Frozen
- Voiced by: Josh Gad
Olaf is a central character in the Frozen franchise. He is a benevolent, enchanted snowman created by Elsa. Olaf's most prominent quirk is his love for summer and all things hot. He also can reassemble his body.
Baymax
- Full name: Baymax
- Movie: Big Hero 6
- Voiced by: Scott Adsit
Baymax, from Big Hero 6, is among the top white Disney cartoon characters. He is an inflatable computerized robot created by Tadashi Hamada to serve as a personal healthcare companion. After Tadashi dies, he becomes a member of the superhero team known as Big Hero 6, and Hiro Hamada inherits him.
Casper
- Full name: Casper McFadden
- TV show/movie: Casper the Friendly Ghost
- Voiced by: Malachi Pearson (1995 film)
Casper is a translucent ghost who is pleasant and personable but often criticized by his three wicked uncles, the Ghostly Trio. Unlike other ghosts, Casper seeks friendship and kindness.
The Yeti
- Full name: The Yeti (also known as the Abominable Snowman)
- Movie: Monsters, Inc.
- Voiced by: John Ratzenberger
The Yeti, also known as the Abominable Snowman from Monsters, Inc., is a white monster exiled to the Himalayas. Despite his fearsome appearance, he is kind-hearted and friendly, offering snow cones to visitors. He generally wishes to make other banished monsters feel welcome with him.
Krypto
- Full name: Krypto
- TV show: Krypto the Superdog
- Voiced by: Samuel Vincent
Krypto is a noble, intelligent, loyal, robust, fun-loving, and friendly dog who never gives up. As Superman's faithful pet, Krypto shares many of his superpowers. Like Superman, Krypto is weak against kryptonite.
Mr. Peabody
- Full name: Mr. Peabody
- Movie: Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Voiced by: Ty Burrell (2014 film)
Mr. Peabody, the super-intelligent beagle from Mr. Peabody & Sherman, is among the most iconic white cartoon characters with glasses. He is known for his sharp wit, time-travel adventures with his adopted son Sherman, and catchphrase 'Excellent!.'
Gidget
- Full name: Gidget
- Movie: The Secret Life of Pets
- Voiced by: Jenny Slate
Gidget is a white, fluffy Pomeranian with big blue eyes, little pink ears, short feet, little paws, and a pink bow on her head. She is the main character in The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2 and plays a starring role in the mini-movie Super Gidget.
Bolt
- Full name: Bolt
- Movie: Bolt
- Voiced by: John Travolta
Bolt is the titular protagonist of Disney's 2008 animated feature film of the same name. He is a white German shepherd and the star of a live-action superhero series that has conditioned him to believe he is an authentic superpowered canine.
Snowy
- Full name: Snowy
- TV show: The Adventures of Tintin
- Voiced by: N/A (non-speaking character)
Snowy, the loyal white fox terrier from The Adventures of Tintin, is known for his bravery and intelligence. Snowy often assists his owner, Tintin, in solving mysteries and escaping dangerous situations.
She-Ra
- Real name: Adora
- TV show/movie: Masters of the Universe franchise
- Voiced by: Melendy Britt (original)
Adora, known by her alter ego She-Ra, is among the most popular white cartoon characters with blonde hair. She is the protagonist of the 1985 Filmation series She-Ra: Princess of Power, which reveals her to be the long-lost twin sister of He-Man.
Everest
- Full name: Everest
- TV show: Paw Patrol
- Voiced by: Berkley Silverman
Everest, the snow rescue pup from Paw Patrol, is a white cartoon character who loves the cold and is always ready to help in snowy conditions. Her skills and positive attitude make her an essential member of the Paw Patrol team.
Dexter
- Full name: Dexter
- TV show: Dexter's Laboratory
- Voiced by: Christine Cavanaugh (original)
Dexter is among the most popular white boy cartoon characters. He is an enthusiastic boy genius with a hidden science laboratory in his room full of inventions. Dexter is at constant odds with his older and more extroverted sister, Dee Dee, who always gains access to the laboratory and inadvertently foils his experiments.
What characters have white hair?
Many iconic cartoon characters have white hair. Notable names include Kakashi Hatake from Naruto, Jack Frost from Rise of the Guardians, and Storm from X-Men: The Animated Series.
What cartoon has a white dog with a droopy face?
The cartoon character with a white dog that has a droopy face is Droopy from the same name classic animated series. Droopy is a slow-talking dog with a calm, monotone voice and a perpetually sad expression. Another one is Astro from The Jetsons.
White cartoon characters are some of the most popular and loved. Whether you're a fan of Disney classics, modern TV shows, or timeless comic strips, these cartoon characters above have undoubtedly left a mark on pop culture.
