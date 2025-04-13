Volta residents are divided over the legacy of Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration

Some residents appreciate the strides made under his leadership, while others refuse to let go of Letsa’s shortcomings

His tenure saw him deal with border security issues and regional conflicts like Nkonya-Alavanyo and the Western Togoland secession saga

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the longest-serving Volta Regional Minister, recently reflected on his unexpected tenure and the collaborative efforts that marked his time in office.

Expressing gratitude for the support he received from various stakeholders, Dr. Letsa emphasised the importance of teamwork in achieving the region's development goals.

During his service, Dr. Letsa focused on public sector accountability and transparency. His most notable achievement was the inauguration of the Volta Regional Audit Office Complex in Ho, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the capacity of the Audit Service in the region.

Dr. Letsa also closely connected with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, acknowledging their critical role in governance and development. In a heartfelt farewell, he thanked them for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

Reflecting on the ups and downs of his time in office, Dr. Letsa acknowledged the challenges, including the Nkonya-Alavanyo conflict, the Western Togoland issue, and security concerns along the Eastern Border.

However, he remained optimistic about the region’s future, stating that despite his departure from official duties, he would continue contributing to the Volta Region’s development initiatives.

Voices from Volta: Diverse Reactions to Dr. Letsa’s Legacy

Residents of the Volta Region have shared their thoughts on Dr. Archibald Letsa’s tenure, revealing a mix of appreciation, criticism, and cautious reflection. The reactions vary from concerned citizens to youth activists and local observers as people evaluate the former minister’s impact.

Some residents appreciate the strides made under his leadership. “He tried to build peace in a region that once had pockets of tension,” said Cofi Costy, a political observer. He referenced the historical backdrop of conflict and credited Dr. Letsa with promoting dialogue and calm.

But not everyone agrees.

Kojo Divine, a youth activist, was blunt in his dismissal: “He was one of the most useless ministers the Volta Region ever had. Nothing to show for all those years.”

Others offered more nuanced takes. Lawson-doe Akorfa Amen, a concerned citizen, emphasized that peace alone is not enough. “Yes, peace is important. But what about education, healthcare, and infrastructure? That’s what shows a minister’s legacy, not just silence.”

Michael Dzaba, a community development advocate, added, “His impact was minimal. Even some ministers who served for just two years left behind more than he did in almost a decade.”

Criticism also touched on political tensions during his tenure. “There were too many unaddressed issues—allegations of political violence, tension within the party,” said local youth leader Walter Blinks.

Akpeke Rolex, a small business owner, expressed regret over Dr. Letsa’s leadership. “He didn’t uplift the region. We expected better.”

Still, there were defenders of his administration. Abotsi Shadrack, a civil servant, acknowledged the challenges: “It wasn’t easy managing all the political and developmental expectations. I believe he did his best, and I hope he still supports the region in other ways.”

Mixed Reviews on Dr. Letsa’s Legacy

Reflecting on specific controversies, Immanuel Selasi Kwaku Dogbey, a university student, recalled: “His comments about Mepe and the way he handled NPP’s internal matters divided opinions.”

Some questioned whether his role was even necessary. “Volta was already peaceful before he came,” said Foster Yao Hlorleamenu, a retired teacher. “So what exactly did he bring to the table?”

There were also concerns about missed opportunities. “Our sports stadium is falling apart, our regional library is almost abandoned,” lamented Seth Kpodovia, a former assembly member. “We needed action, not just presence.”

Jerry Atitsogbui, a local journalist, summed it up: “Dr. Letsa’s tenure felt more symbolic than impactful. Too long a time with too little to show.”

As Dr. Letsa bids farewell to his role, the Volta Region stands at a crossroads. Many look forward to a new chapter of leadership, hoping for a fresh approach to addressing the region's pressing issues.

